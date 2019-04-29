LNA Launches Air Strikes On Tripoli

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 50 mins 63.50 +0.20 +0.32%
Brent Crude 17 mins 71.54 -0.09 -0.13%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.593 +0.013 +0.50%
Mars US 30 mins 69.40 +0.30 +0.43%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.38 -1.66 -2.24%
Urals 17 hours 70.01 -0.54 -0.77%
Louisiana Light 4 days 70.69 -1.94 -2.67%
Louisiana Light 4 days 70.69 -1.94 -2.67%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.49 -3.06 -4.05%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.21 -2.40 -3.66%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.593 +0.013 +0.50%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 73.40 -0.95 -1.28%
Murban 4 days 74.53 -0.95 -1.26%
Iran Heavy 4 days 64.83 -2.95 -4.35%
Basra Light 4 days 73.72 -2.06 -2.72%
Saharan Blend 4 days 71.80 -3.23 -4.30%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.49 -3.06 -4.05%
Bonny Light 4 days 72.49 -3.06 -4.05%
Girassol 4 days 72.05 -3.00 -4.00%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.38 -1.66 -2.24%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 49.29 -0.06 -0.12%
Western Canadian Select 1 min 49.80 -2.41 -4.62%
Canadian Condensate 66 days 60.05 -1.91 -3.08%
Premium Synthetic 1 min 64.15 -1.91 -2.89%
Sweet Crude 1 min 57.05 -1.91 -3.24%
Peace Sour 1 min 54.30 -4.66 -7.90%
Peace Sour 1 min 54.30 -4.66 -7.90%
Light Sour Blend 1 min 58.30 -1.91 -3.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 min 62.80 -1.91 -2.95%
Central Alberta 1 min 56.80 -3.26 -5.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 70.69 -1.94 -2.67%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 60.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 53.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 73.71 -0.33 -0.45%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 57.45 -1.71 -2.89%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.40 -1.71 -2.71%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.40 -1.71 -2.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 60.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 53.50 -2.00 -3.60%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.05 -1.91 -2.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 6 minutes End of Sanction Waivers
  • 9 minutes IMF: Mideast Economies Face Volatile Politics, Oil prices
  • 12 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 16 hours Permafrost Melting Will Cost Us $70 Trillion
  • 6 mins Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 2 hours Saudi, UAE Overstate Their Oil Capacities?
  • 2 hours Ghosts of the Past:Global Military Spending At New Post-Cold War high, Fueled By U.S. And China
  • 8 hours UK Needs New Wind Turbines
  • 20 mins Counting Rigs is a "Fools Errand"
  • 12 hours The US is a bystander in the global race for the battery metals supply chains
  • 6 hours At Kim-Putin Summit: Theater For Two
  • 3 hours Gas Flaring
  • 3 hours Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 4 hours White People's Diet
  • 5 hours California Politicians Hiked Gas Tax, Now Demand Investigation Into State's $4 Per Gallon Gas Prices

Breaking News:

SEC Cries Foul Over Suspected Insider Trading In Anadarko

Why This Rally In Oil Won’t Last

Why This Rally In Oil Won’t Last

Oil prices rallied on the…

Saudis Look To Boost Gas Production In A Big Way

Saudis Look To Boost Gas Production In A Big Way

The world’s largest oil exporter…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

LNA Launches Air Strikes On Tripoli

By Irina Slav - Apr 29, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT Tripoli airport

The Libyan National Army led by General Khalifa Haftar launched air strikes on Tripoli during the weekend as it continues its offensive against the capital of Libya that’s controlled by the UN-recognized Government of National Accord, Reuters reports.

Haftar's LNA is affiliated with the rival government in the east of the country.

The escalation of violence in Libya came as a somewhat of a surprise after the LNA and other armed groups in the Oil Crescent clashed earlier this year over control of Libya’s oil export terminals. Now, according to the Reuters report, the LNA had sent a warship to one of the terminals, Ras Lanuf. All four export terminals are under the control of the LNA.

The National Oil Corporation condemned the move along with a few others, including an attempt to requisition several tug boats and the capturing of an airfield.

“This illegal and irresponsible activity is a gross violation of our civilian mandate and must stop. These acts endanger workers, diminish partner confidence, and threaten our ability to maintain operations. NOC rejects all attempts to use corporation equipment and facilities for military objectives,” Reuters quoted NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla as saying.

Concern about the oil exports of Libya, on which the country relies almost exclusively for state revenues, has deepened in the three weeks since the LNA launched its offensive against Tripoli, after Haftar said Libya will soon have a single government.

Related: Trump’s Offshore Drilling Boom May Not Happen Before 2020

For now, there have been no reports of falling oil production, but Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported earlier today, citing a security source, that armed men had attacked Sharara, Libya’s largest oilfield. The attack, the source said, was unsuccessful and the LNA remained in control of the field.

According to the head of the High Council of State, an advisory body, Haftar’s forces are receiving military equipment from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, including fighter jets. The UAE has also sent troops to fight alongside the LNA, Khaled al-Mishri said.

The latest update from Tripoli is that the GNA forces are preparing to launch a counteroffensive against Haftar’s troops. "We are in preparation and within three days or so, there will be a full-scale attack and we will switch from a defensive to attacking position," GNA’s interior minister Fathi Bashagha said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudis: We Didn’t Discuss Lowering Gasoline Prices With Trump

Next Post

“Ridiculous” Quake Rules Force UK Shale Gas Commissioner To Resign

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash
U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

 Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

 Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

 Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

 Alt text

Oil & Gas Discoveries On The Rise As Oil Majors Dive In

 Alt text

Extreme Weather Shows Weak Spots Of Wind, Solar Energy

 Alt text

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com