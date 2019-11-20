Kuwait Strikes Mega Supply Deal With China’s Largest Refiner

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.20 +1.85 +3.34%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.52 +1.61 +2.64%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.611 +0.035 +1.36%
Mars US 21 hours 57.21 -0.74 -1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.51 -0.93 -1.47%
Urals 2 days 59.30 -0.50 -0.84%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.83 -1.89 -3.01%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.83 -1.89 -3.01%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.85 -0.51 -0.82%
Mexican Basket 2 days 48.34 -0.66 -1.35%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.611 +0.035 +1.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 62.10 -0.97 -1.54%
Murban 2 days 63.69 -1.08 -1.67%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.06 -0.79 -1.47%
Basra Light 2 days 64.87 -1.25 -1.89%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.28 -0.63 -1.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.85 -0.51 -0.82%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.85 -0.51 -0.82%
Girassol 2 days 63.05 -0.46 -0.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.51 -0.93 -1.47%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.14 +1.94 +5.22%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 33.35 -1.79 -5.09%
Canadian Condensate 92 days 49.35 -1.79 -3.50%
Premium Synthetic 82 days 55.75 -1.79 -3.11%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 47.65 -1.79 -3.62%
Peace Sour 23 hours 45.10 -1.79 -3.82%
Peace Sour 23 hours 45.10 -1.79 -3.82%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 48.60 -1.79 -3.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 53.35 -1.79 -3.25%
Central Alberta 23 hours 45.60 -1.79 -3.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.83 -1.89 -3.01%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.75 -1.75 -3.27%
Giddings 2 days 45.50 -1.75 -3.70%
ANS West Coast 69 days 64.44 -0.85 -1.30%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.16 -1.84 -3.61%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.11 -1.84 -3.35%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.11 -1.84 -3.35%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.75 -1.75 -3.27%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.50 -1.75 -3.70%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.79 -1.84 -2.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 7 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 10 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 13 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 2 hours EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 7 mins More dumbed down? re Hong Kong Act of Congress
  • 17 hours Impeachment S**te
  • 2 hours Pope Proposes New Sin: Thou Shalt Not Destroy The Harmony Of The Environment
  • 4 hours Article: Did Exxon only make $39 Million onshore U.S. last quarter ?
  • 1 day 55.00 WTI
  • 5 hours U.S. Shale To Break Records Despite Bearish Rhetoric
  • 9 hours Visualizing Pennsylvania Oil & Gas Production (Through September 2019)
  • 1 day Everything You Need To Know About Trump
  • 1 day Water, Trump, and Israel’s National Security
  • 3 hours Last I Checked
  • 2 days Pioneer's Sheffield in Doghouse. Oil upset his bragging about Shale hurt prices. Now on campaign to lower expectations, prop up price.
  • 2 hours What are the odds of 4 U.S. politicians all having children working for Ukraine Gas Companies?
  • 2 hours Petroleum Industry Domain Names

Breaking News:

Russia To Ask OPEC To Tweak Output Cut Deal

Forget OPEC: China Now Moves The Oil Markets

Forget OPEC: China Now Moves The Oil Markets

The time that OPEC rhetoric…

U.S. Shale Growth To Flatline Within 2 Years

U.S. Shale Growth To Flatline Within 2 Years

Despite U.S. shale growth hitting…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Kuwait Strikes Mega Supply Deal With China’s Largest Refiner

By Irina Slav - Nov 20, 2019, 9:30 AM CST Refinery China

China’s Sinopec, the country’s largest refiner, is building a 200,000-bpd refinery in southern China, which will use Kuwaiti crude as feedstock, unnamed sources told Reuters.

The refining and petrochemical complex will cost some $5.7 billion and will boost Kuwait’s exports to China to 600,000 bpd, the sources also said. Earlier this month, Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA reported that the country planned to increase its exports to China to more than 600,000 bpd next year without mentioning what was their current level.

Kuwait produces less than 3 million bpd at the moment, bound by its OPEC quota, but it has the capacity to produce more than 3 million bpd.

For China, this is the third new petrochemical complex built in just two years amid a steady and fast increase in oil demand. This demand recently sparked a rally in Middle Eastern oil prices, with two new refineries starting up this year, with their combined capacity at 800,000 bpd, both property of independent refiners: the teapots who have driven most of the demand increase.

This increase has naturally driven an increase in oil imports to record highs this year and also to record-high refinery processing rates. In May, CNPC said it expected the average refinery processing rate, thanks to the new capacity additions, to rise to 12.68 million bpd, a record hit in April.

This increase in processing and output has pressured refiners’ margins as the regional fuels market has swung into oversupply but it seems this is not enough to stop the construction of even more refining capacity.

It is also noteworthy that Sinopec is pairing with Kuwait’s oil company rather than one of the bigger exporters in the region, with both more production and capacity. Yet it is very likely that Kuwait could offer more stable prices than larger OPEC members in the Middle East. This year, Saudi Arabia has several times increased its official selling prices for Asian buyers for various reasons, swelling refiners’ import bills.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build

Next Post

China Slashes Renewable Subsidies

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build

 Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

 API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach

 Alt text

Trump Surrenders 2.5 Billion Barrels Of Oil To Syria
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com