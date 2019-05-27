Kuwait Sees Oil Market Balancing At End-2019

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 4 hours 58.38 -0.25 -0.43%
Brent Crude 4 hours 68.77 +1.30 +1.93%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.619 +0.008 +0.31%
Mars US 4 days 63.73 +0.72 +1.14%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.40 -1.16 -1.69%
Urals 4 days 66.14 -0.64 -0.96%
Louisiana Light 5 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Louisiana Light 5 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Bonny Light 4 days 68.65 +0.05 +0.07%
Mexican Basket 4 days 60.42 +0.61 +1.02%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.619 +0.008 +0.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 66.74 -2.59 -3.74%
Murban 4 days 68.47 -1.74 -2.48%
Iran Heavy 4 days 60.57 -0.16 -0.26%
Basra Light 4 days 69.03 +0.88 +1.29%
Saharan Blend 4 days 68.45 +0.32 +0.47%
Bonny Light 4 days 68.65 +0.05 +0.07%
Bonny Light 4 days 68.65 +0.05 +0.07%
Girassol 4 days 68.41 +0.14 +0.21%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.40 -1.16 -1.69%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 days 39.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 40.41 -3.51 -7.99%
Canadian Condensate 94 days 54.66 -3.51 -6.03%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 58.36 -3.51 -5.67%
Sweet Crude 3 days 50.41 -3.51 -6.51%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.66 -3.51 -6.86%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.66 -3.51 -6.86%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 52.91 -3.51 -6.22%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 55.71 -3.51 -5.93%
Central Alberta 3 days 49.41 -3.51 -6.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Giddings 5 days 48.25 -3.50 -6.76%
ANS West Coast 5 days 67.79 -3.37 -4.74%
West Texas Sour 4 days 52.58 +0.72 +1.39%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.53 +0.72 +1.29%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.53 +0.72 +1.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Kansas Common 4 days 49.00 +0.75 +1.55%
Buena Vista 4 days 70.48 +0.92 +1.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 5 minutes Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 8 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 11 minutes Visualizing How Much Oil Is In An Electric Vehicle (Hint: a heckuva lot)
  • 20 hours Adsorbent natural gas tanks are revolutionary.
  • 47 mins Total nonsense in climate debate
  • 20 hours Evil Awakens: Fascist Symbols And Rhetoric On Rise In Italian EU Vote
  • 1 hour Oil & Gas bigger picture: good news. Also, sound advice from Shell.
  • 16 hours Theresa May to Step Down
  • 22 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 1 day IMO 2020 could create fierce competition for scarce water resources
  • 1 day Look at the LONGER TERM bigger picture of international oil & gas. Ignore temporary hiccups.
  • 11 hours Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 6 hours Crude oil?
  • 8 hours Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 2 days Australian Voters Reject 'Climate Change' Politicians
  • 15 hours BBC: Proposal to spend 25% of EU budget on climate change

Breaking News:

Shell Vows Not To Return Pumping Oil In Troubled Nigerian Region

Hydrogen Fuel Tech Just Got A Major Boost

Hydrogen Fuel Tech Just Got A Major Boost

Researchers from Lancaster University have…

Moscow May Use ‘Nuclear Option’ In European Gas Race

Moscow May Use ‘Nuclear Option’ In European Gas Race

As the competition in European…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Kuwait Sees Oil Market Balancing At End-2019

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 27, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT Storage tanks

One of the big OPEC producers, Kuwait, expects the oil market to rebalance toward the end of this year on the back of declining inventories and healthy oil demand, Kuwait’s Oil Minister Khaled al-Fadhel told Reuters on Monday.

OPEC is on the right track on its mission to draw down swelled inventories, but the work is not yet done, said the oil minister of Kuwait, which currently pumps around 2.7 million bpd and is the cartel’s fourth-largest producer behind Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“But we still have some more work to do. I believe the market is expected to be balanced during the 2nd half of 2019, more towards the end of the year,” al-Fadhel told Reuters in written replies to questions.

However, it’s too early to say if OPEC and its allies will decide to extend next month their production cut agreement through the whole of 2019 because there are many uncertainties both on the demand and supply side, the minister said.

The demand-side uncertainties include the U.S.-China trade dispute and its impact on the global economy and oil demand growth. On the supply side, U.S. production continues to increase, but fears of more supply outages from Iran and Venezuela, along with the instability in Libya, clouds the outlook for the oil market balance in the near term, al-Fadhel told Reuters.

“All options are on the table,” the minister said in response to a question if OPEC and its allies could decide at the meeting next month to increase production in the second half of 2019. 

Related: This Oilfield Service Player Is Looking To Make A Comeback

Reports have it that OPEC and its partners may decide to keep the production cuts until the end of the year as the cartel fears a steep price drop if cuts were to be reversed within the next couple of months, according to delegates at a panel meeting of the extended producers’ club who spoke to The Wall Street Journal.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told Reuters last week that he doesn’t see an oil supply shortage on the market currently. OPEC will be responsive to the market needs, al-Falih said, but reiterated that data still suggests that inventories are rising, especially in the United States.

The EIA’s latest inventory report showed last week a crude oil inventory build of 4.7 million barrels in the week to May 17, sending oil prices lower.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

South Africa Finally Enacts Carbon Tax

Next Post

Shell Vows Not To Return Pumping Oil In Troubled Nigerian Region

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

 Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

 Alt text

New Models Suggest Much Faster Global Warming
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com