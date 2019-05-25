OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 1 day 58.63 +0.72 +1.24%
Brent Crude 1 day 67.47 +0.97 +1.46%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.611 +0.019 +0.73%
Mars US 1 day 63.73 +0.72 +1.14%
Opec Basket 3 days 68.56 -2.47 -3.48%
Urals 2 days 66.14 -0.64 -0.96%
Louisiana Light 3 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.65 +0.05 +0.07%
Mexican Basket 3 days 59.81 -3.00 -4.78%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.611 +0.019 +0.73%
Marine 2 days 66.74 -2.59 -3.74%
Murban 2 days 68.47 -1.74 -2.48%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.57 -0.16 -0.26%
Basra Light 2 days 69.03 +0.88 +1.29%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.45 +0.32 +0.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.65 +0.05 +0.07%
Girassol 2 days 68.41 +0.14 +0.21%
Opec Basket 3 days 68.56 -2.47 -3.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 1 day 39.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 40.41 -3.51 -7.99%
Canadian Condensate 92 days 54.66 -3.51 -6.03%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 58.36 -3.51 -5.67%
Sweet Crude 1 day 50.41 -3.51 -6.51%
Peace Sour 1 day 47.66 -3.51 -6.86%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 52.91 -3.51 -6.22%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 55.71 -3.51 -5.93%
Central Alberta 1 day 49.41 -3.51 -6.63%
Louisiana Light 3 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Giddings 3 days 48.25 -3.50 -6.76%
ANS West Coast 4 days 71.16 -1.42 -1.96%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.58 +0.72 +1.39%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.53 +0.72 +1.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Kansas Common 3 days 48.25 -3.50 -6.76%
Buena Vista 3 days 69.56 -3.51 -4.80%
BC Has No Power To Regulate Crude Flowing Through Trans Mountain

Mystery Tanker With Iranian Oil Unloads In China

A tanker carrying Iranian fuel…

Global Oil Shipping Concerns Rise Over Middle East Tensions

Growing tensions in the Middle…

Why Oil Is Still Underpriced

Oil prices are pulled in…

This Oilfield Service Player Is Looking To Make A Comeback

By David Messler - May 25, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Deepwater drilling

Introduction

The collapse of deepwater drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, (GoM) beginning in 2014, with no real recovery yet in sight, has spread a lot of misery around the oilfield. Nowhere is that more evident than in the fortunes of Carbo Ceramics, NYSE: CRR. A former oilfield high flyer, Carbo, whose stock crested in 2014 at $154.30 per share, now trades under $2.00 per share.

Yahoo Financial

Their legacy is that of the provision of high technology of crush-resistant ceramic beads used to prop open fractures created in oil and gas formations by hydraulic fracking. This is referred to in the industry as “stimulation”, and is the process by which oil and gas flow is enabled from tight rock formations. The deepwater jobs in the GoM sometimes used as much as a million pounds of the stuff at a time. As in all booms, the industry players lost sight of the general up and down nature of the oil markets historically, and when the bust hit were stuck with too much inventory, and a bloated manufacturing structure. A situation that described Carbo to a T.

The question now before us is, does Carbo have a long term upside that might make a patient investor some money? Or are they a value trap, slated to slide to zero?

The problem with ceramics in the “low cost” oilfield

The onshore oilfield expansion in the shale plays has sucked most of the “oxygen” out of oil company investment coffers in recent times. The…

Will The U.S. Slap Sanctions On Nord Stream 2?
