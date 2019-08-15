Koch Exits Canadian Oil Sands

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.68 -0.55 -1.00%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.32 -1.16 -1.95%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.221 +0.078 +3.64%
Mars US 22 hours 57.53 -1.62 -2.74%
Opec Basket 3 days 59.47 +1.65 +2.85%
Urals 3 days 56.60 +0.90 +1.62%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.46 -1.74 -2.84%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.46 -1.74 -2.84%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.32 -2.24 -3.64%
Mexican Basket 2 days 48.53 -2.33 -4.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.221 +0.078 +3.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 16 hours 58.28 -1.35 -2.26%
Murban 16 hours 59.85 -1.48 -2.41%
Iran Heavy 2 days 52.27 -2.06 -3.79%
Basra Light 2 days 61.43 -1.79 -2.83%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.07 -2.11 -3.51%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.32 -2.24 -3.64%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.32 -2.24 -3.64%
Girassol 2 days 60.88 -2.26 -3.58%
Opec Basket 3 days 59.47 +1.65 +2.85%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.57 -1.01 -2.55%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 44.03 -1.87 -4.07%
Canadian Condensate 22 days 52.73 -1.87 -3.42%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 55.63 -1.87 -3.25%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 51.33 -1.87 -3.52%
Peace Sour 23 hours 49.93 -1.87 -3.61%
Peace Sour 23 hours 49.93 -1.87 -3.61%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 51.23 -1.87 -3.52%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 56.13 -1.87 -3.22%
Central Alberta 23 hours 51.23 -1.87 -3.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.46 -1.74 -2.84%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 53.75 +2.50 +4.88%
Giddings 3 days 47.50 +2.50 +5.56%
ANS West Coast 4 days 60.30 -0.23 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 3 days 51.05 +2.17 +4.44%
Eagle Ford 3 days 55.00 +2.17 +4.11%
Eagle Ford 3 days 55.00 +2.17 +4.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 53.75 +2.50 +4.88%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.75 -4.50 -9.52%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.11 -1.87 -2.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 6 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 14 minutes What is your current outlook as a day trader for WTI
  • 6 hours Movie Script: Epstein Guards Suspected Of Falsifying Logs
  • 3 hours Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 1 hour Saudi and UAE pressure to get US support for Oil quotas is reportedly on..
  • 6 hours In The Bright Of New Administration Rules: Immigrants as Economic Contributors
  • 3 hours China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 20 hours .
  • 14 hours Kremlin Says WTO's Existence Would Be In Doubt If the U.S., Others Left
  • 7 hours Significant: Boeing Delays Delivery Of Ultra-Long-Range Version Of 777X
  • 1 day Flaring is at Record Highs in Texas
  • 19 hours Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 8 hours Continental Resource's Hamm (Trump Buddy) wants shale to cut production.Can't compete with peers. Stock will drop in half again.
  • 8 hours I think I might be wrong about a 2020 shakeout
  • 1 day Saudi Aramco Aims To Buy Reliance Stake, Reports Lower Earnings
  • 19 hours China Continued Iran Oil Imports In July In Teeth of U.S. Sanctions

Breaking News:

Equinor Starts Up Major $7.7B Oil Field In UK North Sea

Oil's Unstoppable Bear Market

Oil's Unstoppable Bear Market

Even OPEC’s July oil production…

Permian Slowdown Could Start In 2020

Permian Slowdown Could Start In 2020

A slowdown in a single…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Koch Exits Canadian Oil Sands

By Irina Slav - Aug 15, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT Oil sands

Koch Industries has sold its oil sands assets to Canadian Cavalier Energy, the Financial Post reports, noting that the deal closed two months ago.

Cavalier is a subsidiary of family owned Paramount Resources.

The Globe and Mail cited information from the Alberta Energy Regulator, which said the assets involved in the sale consisted of five leases, with Koch abandoning the rest.

“The majority of Koch Oil Sands licences have been transferred to Paramount Resources Ltd. All of the remaining licences are for well sites and [they] have been abandoned, which means that they have been permanently sealed and taken out of service,” a spokesman for the Alberta Energy Regulator told the Globe and Mail.

Koch followed in the footsteps of other energy majors that decided to leave the Canadian oil sands over the past few years. Shell, ConocoPhillips, Equinor, and Devon Energy all left the oil sands to focus on lower-cost, quicker return projects.

In the years prior to the asset sale, Koch has blamed the Alberta NDP government for the regulatory uncertainty that, the company said, forced it to suspend a planned US$601-million (C$800-million) project in the province.

Even earlier than that, Koch said Canada’s signing of the Kyoto Accord on emissions reduction was the reason for it to abandon another project, Fort Hills, which would have sucked in some US$2.6 billion (C$3.5 billion) in investments. Fort Hills is now Suncor property and operating, despite the Kyoto Accord.

Regulatory obstacles are still one of the main reasons for the lukewarm investment climate in Alberta, according to industry insiders polled by the Daily Oil Bulletin earlier this year.

As many as two-thirds of the 150 respondents in the survey, which took place in April, said they were pessimistic about the immediate prospects of the oil and gas industry, the Daily Oil Bulletin said, with over a third being very pessimistic. To make the picture even grimmer, only 3 percent said they were very optimistic, with 27 percent expressing some degree of optimism.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Companies Scared To Get Caught Between U.S. And Venezuela

Next Post

Petrobras Repays Billions In China Debt Before Term

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year
Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

 Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com