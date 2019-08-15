Petrobras Repays Billions In China Debt Before Term

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.68 -0.55 -1.00%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.32 -1.16 -1.95%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.221 +0.078 +3.64%
Mars US 22 hours 57.53 -1.62 -2.74%
Opec Basket 3 days 59.47 +1.65 +2.85%
Urals 3 days 56.60 +0.90 +1.62%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.46 -1.74 -2.84%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.46 -1.74 -2.84%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.32 -2.24 -3.64%
Mexican Basket 2 days 48.53 -2.33 -4.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.221 +0.078 +3.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 16 hours 58.28 -1.35 -2.26%
Murban 16 hours 59.85 -1.48 -2.41%
Iran Heavy 2 days 52.27 -2.06 -3.79%
Basra Light 2 days 61.43 -1.79 -2.83%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.07 -2.11 -3.51%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.32 -2.24 -3.64%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.32 -2.24 -3.64%
Girassol 2 days 60.88 -2.26 -3.58%
Opec Basket 3 days 59.47 +1.65 +2.85%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.57 -1.01 -2.55%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 44.03 -1.87 -4.07%
Canadian Condensate 22 days 52.73 -1.87 -3.42%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 55.63 -1.87 -3.25%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 51.33 -1.87 -3.52%
Peace Sour 23 hours 49.93 -1.87 -3.61%
Peace Sour 23 hours 49.93 -1.87 -3.61%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 51.23 -1.87 -3.52%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 56.13 -1.87 -3.22%
Central Alberta 23 hours 51.23 -1.87 -3.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.46 -1.74 -2.84%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 53.75 +2.50 +4.88%
Giddings 3 days 47.50 +2.50 +5.56%
ANS West Coast 4 days 60.30 -0.23 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 3 days 51.05 +2.17 +4.44%
Eagle Ford 3 days 55.00 +2.17 +4.11%
Eagle Ford 3 days 55.00 +2.17 +4.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 53.75 +2.50 +4.88%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.75 -4.50 -9.52%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.11 -1.87 -2.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 6 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 14 minutes What is your current outlook as a day trader for WTI
  • 6 hours Movie Script: Epstein Guards Suspected Of Falsifying Logs
  • 3 hours Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 1 hour Saudi and UAE pressure to get US support for Oil quotas is reportedly on..
  • 6 hours In The Bright Of New Administration Rules: Immigrants as Economic Contributors
  • 3 hours China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 20 hours .
  • 14 hours Kremlin Says WTO's Existence Would Be In Doubt If the U.S., Others Left
  • 7 hours Significant: Boeing Delays Delivery Of Ultra-Long-Range Version Of 777X
  • 1 day Flaring is at Record Highs in Texas
  • 19 hours Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 8 hours Continental Resource's Hamm (Trump Buddy) wants shale to cut production.Can't compete with peers. Stock will drop in half again.
  • 8 hours I think I might be wrong about a 2020 shakeout
  • 1 day Saudi Aramco Aims To Buy Reliance Stake, Reports Lower Earnings
  • 19 hours China Continued Iran Oil Imports In July In Teeth of U.S. Sanctions

Breaking News:

Equinor Starts Up Major $7.7B Oil Field In UK North Sea

Gibraltar Releases Iranian Tanker

Gibraltar Releases Iranian Tanker

The authorities of Gibraltar have…

Saudi Aramco’s First Ever Disclosure Shows $47 Billion Profit

Saudi Aramco’s First Ever Disclosure Shows $47 Billion Profit

Saudi Aramco announced for the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Petrobras Repays Billions In China Debt Before Term

By Irina Slav - Aug 15, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT PBR

Petrobras has settled a debt of US$3 billion with the China Development Bank ahead of time and will repay another debt, this one of US$5 billion, in December, ending an agreement for the preferential supply of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent daily, Reuters reports, quoting the Brazilian company.

Petrobras signed the loan deal with the China Development Bank ten years ago, with the total amount at US$10 billion. It said at the time the Chinese funds would help it with its 2009-2013 investment plan that amounted to US$174.4 billion and also boost production from 2.4 million barrels of oil equivalent daily in 2008 to 3.6 million boed in 2013 and as much as 5.7 million boed in 2020.

The funds also participated in the first phase of development of Brazil’s now famous presalt zone, which has attracted a host of supermajors to the Latin American country with its abundant oil and gas resources that can be extracted at competitive costs.

The ties between Petrobras and the Chinese oil industry have also been strong. State oil giant CNPC partnered with the Brazilian company on the construction of a new refinery, Comperj, even though this project has stalled due to a change in the Petrobras management that’s against a downstream expansion.

Petrobras has also turned to Chinese independent refiners: Reuters reported earlier this year that it was sending crude oil cargoes to China to sit in storage for when teapot refiners needed additional import barrels. “The idea for storage is to sell small parcels and to be more competitive in this market. The main thing is to have oil anytime,” an unnamed source said at the time.

Brazil’s Petrobras plans to invest a total US$105 billion in the five years to 2023 and divest assets worth US$35 billion, chief executive Roberto Castello Branco said in June. Its production, as of July, stood at 2.76 million boed.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Koch Exits Canadian Oil Sands

Next Post

Equinor Starts Up Major $7.7B Oil Field In UK North Sea

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year
Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

 Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com