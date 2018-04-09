Kinder Morgan Threatens To Suspend Trans Mountain Project

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.37 +1.31 +2.11%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.61 +1.50 +2.24%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.694 -0.007 -0.26%
Mars US 3 days 61.71 -1.48 -2.34%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.82 -0.36 -0.55%
Urals 4 days 65.12 -0.70 -1.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.88 -1.55 -2.33%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.88 -1.55 -2.33%
Bonny Light 13 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.66 -0.73 -1.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.694 -0.007 -0.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 12 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 12 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 13 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 13 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 13 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 13 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 13 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 13 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.82 -0.36 -0.55%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 46.34 +1.43 +3.18%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 36.56 -1.48 -3.89%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 63.56 -1.48 -2.28%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 62.31 -1.48 -2.32%
Sweet Crude 4 days 55.06 -1.48 -2.62%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.56 -1.48 -2.69%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.56 -1.48 -2.69%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 55.56 -1.48 -2.59%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 59.81 -1.48 -2.41%
Central Alberta 4 days 55.31 -1.48 -2.61%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.88 -1.55 -2.33%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 58.50 -1.50 -2.50%
Giddings 4 days 52.25 -1.50 -2.79%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.03 +0.19 +0.28%
West Texas Sour 4 days 56.01 -1.48 -2.57%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.96 -1.48 -2.41%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.96 -1.48 -2.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 58.51 -1.48 -2.47%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.25 -1.50 -2.79%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.82 -1.48 -2.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour George Soros Prepares to Trade Cryptocurrencies
  • 1 hour Is Exxon Taking Advantage of Tiny Guyana's Huge Oil Wealth?
  • 4 hours Threat from Rouhani: Iran Tells Trump He Would Regret dropping Nuclear Deal
  • 3 days Contradiction - Portugal Is Producing 103% of Renewables, But Still Depends On Fossil Fuels
  • 2 hours Solar Storm Could Strike Earth This Week
  • 3 days California leads nation in solar jobs, but industry has lost some of its glow
  • 2 days Tesla Glitch--2nd Time in Same Spot
  • 30 mins Three Dictators in One Place: Meeting in Turkey - Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani
  • 3 days sure be nice if trump would just shut his mouth
  • 3 days China's Firing Back: China Unveils New Tariffs On U.S. Planes, Cars And Soybenasin
  • 3 days Which oil company has the best strategy?
  • 20 hours India's Jet Airways Agrees To Buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX Jets Worth $8.8bn
  • 20 hours President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 14 hours Nikola Motors Slams Tesla, Refunds Reservations.
  • 3 days Aftermath "Maria": Puerto Rico Is Closing 283 Schools As A Result Of Students Drop
  • 2 hours What's Behind The Oil Price Collapse?

Breaking News:

Saudi Companies To Splash Billions On Texas Petrochemical Investments

Has The World Started To Kick Its Oil Addiction?

Has The World Started To Kick Its Oil Addiction?

Consumers in many countries are…

The Next Stage Of The Lithium Boom Has Begun

The Next Stage Of The Lithium Boom Has Begun

The lithium sector is scrambling…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Kinder Morgan Threatens To Suspend Trans Mountain Project

By Irina Slav - Apr 09, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Trans Mountain

Kinder Morgan will suspend its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project entirely if the legal issues surrounding it cannot be resolved by May 31, Chairman Steve Kean said, adding the company would not continue risking shareholder funds on the project unless the clouds over it clear.

The US$5.8-billion project should see the capacity of the Trans Mountain crude pipeline from Alberta to the western Canadian coast in British Columbia triple, but this has sparked outrage in B.C., especially after a government change last year, with the new NDP government vowing to oppose the pipeline with all legal means available.

The project even started a trade war of sorts between B.C. and Alberta, with the latter resorting to threats in the end, hinting it might turn the tap off on gas exports to B.C., which enjoys healthy transit fees in addition to its own gas use.

What makes Trans Mountain particularly important, however, is the fact that it was granted the go-ahead by the Liberal federal government, unlike other pipeline projects. Canada is panting under a crude oil pipeline shortage as crude oil production grows and at least one expansion project is vitally necessary.

Now, industry insiders are beginning to worry that Canada’s federal government doesn’t have what it takes to get the job done and soothe the B.C. government, whose opposition Kean cited as the reason for the suspension of non-essential spending on Trans Mountain and the May 31 deadline.

Related: Saudi Officials Worried About Oil’s Future

Meanwhile, Alberta’s OM Rachel Notley once again reiterated the province’s support for Trans Mountain, saying shortly after Kean’s statement that Alberta is ready to go all the way, up to and including becoming co-owner of the pipeline, in order to get it built. She also said that Alberta was preparing legislation that would, to put it bluntly, make B.C. suffer.

Federal PM Justin Trudeau last week also noted the federal government’s support for the pipeline during a visit in western Canada. "Canada is a country of the rule of law, and the federal government will act in the national interest. Access to world markets for Canadian resources is a core national interest," he said yesterday in a tweet, after Kean’s statement.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russian Firms To Invest $22.5 Billion In Oil Production In 2018

Next Post

Aker Eager To Put End To North Sea Platform Strike

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • sal toma on April 09 2018 said:
    About time, why would anyone invest in Canada under a socialist prime minister. He has brought another NEP to the Canadian people and destroyed their energy sector. As the USA energy sector gets reborn he has killed off any hope of a rebirth in Canada. Remember their dollar is about 30% less than our and for their light oil they get about 83$ cdn. when WTI is 63$ US. Worst country in the world now to invest in Energy!

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret

 Alt text

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar

 Alt text

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com