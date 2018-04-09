Aker Eager To Put End To North Sea Platform Strike

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.37 +1.31 +2.11%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.61 +1.50 +2.24%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.694 -0.007 -0.26%
Mars US 3 days 61.71 -1.48 -2.34%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.82 -0.36 -0.55%
Urals 4 days 65.12 -0.70 -1.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.88 -1.55 -2.33%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.88 -1.55 -2.33%
Bonny Light 13 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.66 -0.73 -1.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.694 -0.007 -0.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 12 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 12 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 13 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 13 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 13 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 13 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 13 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 13 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.82 -0.36 -0.55%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 46.34 +1.43 +3.18%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 36.56 -1.48 -3.89%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 63.56 -1.48 -2.28%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 62.31 -1.48 -2.32%
Sweet Crude 4 days 55.06 -1.48 -2.62%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.56 -1.48 -2.69%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.56 -1.48 -2.69%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 55.56 -1.48 -2.59%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 59.81 -1.48 -2.41%
Central Alberta 4 days 55.31 -1.48 -2.61%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.88 -1.55 -2.33%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 58.50 -1.50 -2.50%
Giddings 4 days 52.25 -1.50 -2.79%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.03 +0.19 +0.28%
West Texas Sour 4 days 56.01 -1.48 -2.57%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.96 -1.48 -2.41%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.96 -1.48 -2.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 58.51 -1.48 -2.47%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.25 -1.50 -2.79%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.82 -1.48 -2.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour George Soros Prepares to Trade Cryptocurrencies
  • 1 hour Is Exxon Taking Advantage of Tiny Guyana's Huge Oil Wealth?
  • 4 hours Threat from Rouhani: Iran Tells Trump He Would Regret dropping Nuclear Deal
  • 3 days Contradiction - Portugal Is Producing 103% of Renewables, But Still Depends On Fossil Fuels
  • 2 hours Solar Storm Could Strike Earth This Week
  • 3 days California leads nation in solar jobs, but industry has lost some of its glow
  • 2 days Tesla Glitch--2nd Time in Same Spot
  • 30 mins Three Dictators in One Place: Meeting in Turkey - Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani
  • 3 days sure be nice if trump would just shut his mouth
  • 3 days China's Firing Back: China Unveils New Tariffs On U.S. Planes, Cars And Soybenasin
  • 3 days Which oil company has the best strategy?
  • 20 hours India's Jet Airways Agrees To Buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX Jets Worth $8.8bn
  • 20 hours President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 14 hours Nikola Motors Slams Tesla, Refunds Reservations.
  • 3 days Aftermath "Maria": Puerto Rico Is Closing 283 Schools As A Result Of Students Drop
  • 2 hours What's Behind The Oil Price Collapse?

Breaking News:

Saudi Companies To Splash Billions On Texas Petrochemical Investments

Venezuela’s Oil Sector May Soon Have New Owners

Venezuela’s Oil Sector May Soon Have New Owners

As Venezuela’s economic crisis continues…

Does Conoco Know Something That Its Competition Doesn’t?

Does Conoco Know Something That Its Competition Doesn’t?

In a surprise move, Conoco…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Aker Eager To Put End To North Sea Platform Strike

By Irina Slav - Apr 09, 2018, 10:30 AM CDT Statoil Mariner

Managers from Norwegian oil services company Aker Solutions are travelling to the Mariner platform in the North Sea where workers launched an unofficial strike over the weekend demanding better working conditions, better management, and the return of a bonus offer, a representative of the workers who organized without the involvement of any trade union told The Telegraph.

The strike needs urgent addressing as the multibillion-dollar Mariner project is scheduled to start pumping oil before the year’s end, with peak production estimated at 55,000 bpd. The field’s productive life should continue for 30 years, with recoverable reserves seen at 250 million barrels of crude.

The workers’ representative, James Furie, also warned of an escalation of the two four-hour sit-ins at the platform on Saturday if the companies primarily involved in the Mariner project—Aker Solutions and the field’s operator Statoil—did not find a quick resolution. “This action will escalate if Aker and Statoil think they can continue to treat us this way,” he said.

According to Furie, some 200 Aker Solutions workers took part in the sit-ins, along with another 50 employees of engineering firm Fluor’s local subsidiary. Company representatives have not spoken to the media with any concrete suggestions about a solution to the problem.

Related: Saudi Officials Worried About Oil’s Future

Meanwhile, Norway’s government is having its own trouble with oil workers, after last month wage and pension negotiations broke down between the two biggest trade unions in the country and an employers’ association.

Now the government has stepped in as mediator, seeking to avert a strike among the 250,000 people employed in Norway’s private sector. Workers from the oil and gas industry will have to wait until June if they want to join such a megastrike because of an earlier arrangement with employers in the industry. June is but three months away, however, so the government is in a rush to settle the differences between workers and employers.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Kinder Morgan Threatens To Suspend Trans Mountain Project

Next Post

Saudi Companies To Splash Billions On Texas Petrochemical Investments

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret

 Alt text

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar

 Alt text

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com