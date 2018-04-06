Russian Firms To Invest $22.5 Billion In Oil Production In 2018

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 4 hours 62.06 -1.48 -2.33%
Brent Crude 3 hours 67.11 -1.22 -1.79%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.701 +0.026 +0.97%
Mars US 3 hours 61.71 -1.48 -2.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.18 +0.70 +1.09%
Urals 20 hours 65.12 -0.70 -1.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.43 +0.33 +0.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.43 +0.33 +0.50%
Bonny Light 10 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.39 +0.41 +0.75%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.701 +0.026 +0.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 9 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 9 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 10 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 10 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 10 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 10 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 10 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 10 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.18 +0.70 +1.09%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 44.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.04 +0.17 +0.45%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.04 +0.17 +0.26%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.79 +0.17 +0.27%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.54 -1.08 -1.87%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.04 +0.17 +0.31%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.04 +0.17 +0.31%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.04 +0.17 +0.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.29 +0.17 +0.28%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.79 +0.17 +0.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.43 +0.33 +0.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 58.50 -1.50 -2.50%
Giddings 20 hours 52.25 -1.50 -2.79%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.84 +0.01 +0.01%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 56.01 -1.48 -2.57%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 59.96 -1.48 -2.41%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 59.96 -1.48 -2.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 58.51 -1.48 -2.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.30 +0.17 +0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours sure be nice if trump would just shut his mouth
  • 2 hours China's Firing Back: China Unveils New Tariffs On U.S. Planes, Cars And Soybenasin
  • 6 hours George Soros Prepares to Trade Cryptocurrencies
  • 3 hours Tesla Glitch--2nd Time in Same Spot
  • 10 hours Saudi Arabia plans to build a Hyperloop that would shrink commutes from hours to minutes -- here's what it could look like
  • 8 hours Which oil company has the best strategy?
  • 11 hours Will Trump Go After China's Yuan Next?
  • 8 hours Aftermath "Maria": Puerto Rico Is Closing 283 Schools As A Result Of Students Drop
  • 7 hours Contradiction - Portugal Is Producing 103% of Renewables, But Still Depends On Fossil Fuels
  • 8 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 5 hours California leads nation in solar jobs, but industry has lost some of its glow
  • 21 hours As FB's Reputation Falls, Twitter Grows!? Whom To Trust?
  • 11 hours President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 1 day Morocco Is Building A Solar Power Farm As Big As Paris
  • 18 hours Is Russia Really Going To Trade In El Petro?
  • 1 day German Carmakers Catch In Crossfire of U.S.- China Trade Row

Breaking News:

Russian Firms To Invest $22.5 Billion In Oil Production In 2018

Iran Looks To Boost Energy Relations With Turkmenistan

Iran Looks To Boost Energy Relations With Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan and Iran are discussing…

Is The Iran Nuclear Deal Coming To An End?

Is The Iran Nuclear Deal Coming To An End?

The Iran nuclear deal looks…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Russian Firms To Invest $22.5 Billion In Oil Production In 2018

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 06, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Pipeline gauge

Russian companies are expected to invest US$22.5 billion (1.3 trillion rubles) in oil production this year, with crude output and exports forecast at the same levels as in 2017, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

Russia’s vertically integrated oil companies invested US$23 billion (1.33 trillion rubles) in oil production in 2017, up by 10 percent compared to the 2016 investments of US$21 billion (1.21 trillion rubles), Novak said, as quoted by the TASS news agency.

“Last year we had a very large increase of 10%, so maintaining this level would be a good figure,” Novak noted.

Despite the OPEC/non-OPEC deal, Russia’s average daily crude oil production inched up again last year, to a 30-year-high of 10.98 million bpd. Russia’s pledge in the production cut deal is to shave off 300,000 bpd from the October 2016 level, which was the country’s highest monthly production in almost 30 years—11.247 million bpd.

Commenting on the deal in which Russia leads the non-OPEC producers part of the pact, Novak said today that all countries in the agreement are in favor of continuing some form of cooperation to bring the oil market back to balance.

“I did not hear from a single minister who was against such cooperation,” TASS quoted Novak as saying.

Related: Bahrain Says Giant Discovery Holds 80 Billion Barrels Of Oil

However, the Russian energy ministry has not received proposals to extend the current OPEC/non-OPEC deal in its existing form through the end of the first half of 2019, Novak noted.

Referring to OPEC and allies’ plans for after the current expiry date of the cuts at the end of 2018, Novak said that some kind of cooperation could be made “indefinite”.

“If we talk about the format, we can make an indefinite agreement,” Novak said.

Last month, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that Saudi Arabia and Russia were looking to solidify their cooperation on crude oil production for another decade or two.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China Leads Global Renewable Investment With $126.6 Billion

Next Post

China Leads Global Renewable Investment With $126.6 Billion

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret

 Alt text

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar

 Alt text

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com