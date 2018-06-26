Kinder Morgan Announces $2B Permian Pipeline Project

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 70.72 +0.19 +0.27%
Brent Crude 30 mins 76.14 +1.59 +2.13%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.945 +0.014 +0.48%
Mars US 29 mins 69.33 +2.45 +3.66%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.15 +0.26 +0.36%
Urals 18 hours 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.66 +0.89 +1.19%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.66 +0.89 +1.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.35 -0.25 -0.34%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.13 -1.95 -2.91%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.945 +0.014 +0.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 72.28 +0.95 +1.33%
Murban 2 days 75.33 +1.00 +1.35%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.70 -0.19 -0.27%
Basra Light 2 days 73.10 -0.68 -0.92%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.29 -0.32 -0.43%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.35 -0.25 -0.34%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.35 -0.25 -0.34%
Girassol 2 days 73.15 -0.25 -0.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.15 +0.26 +0.36%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 46.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 45.08 +4.00 +9.74%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.58 -2.20 -3.29%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.28 -0.50 -0.72%
Sweet Crude 2 days 64.08 +2.45 +3.98%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.58 +2.00 +3.53%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.58 +2.00 +3.53%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 64.08 -0.50 -0.77%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 70.08 +4.70 +7.19%
Central Alberta 2 days 60.08 -0.50 -0.83%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.66 +0.89 +1.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 67.25 +2.50 +3.86%
Giddings 18 hours 61.00 +2.50 +4.27%
ANS West Coast 5 days 77.64 +2.62 +3.49%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 64.48 +2.45 +3.95%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 68.43 +2.45 +3.71%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 68.43 +2.45 +3.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 66.98 +2.45 +3.80%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.25 -0.50 -0.85%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.84 -0.50 -0.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 minutes Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 12 minutes Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 16 minutes Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 8 hours Trump Says Finishing U.S. Study On Tariffs On Cars From EU
  • 8 hours Unprofitable Project: Europe’s High-Speed Rail Network ‘Slow, Expensive And Ineffective’
  • 1 hour Amazon- Just a Tech Giant Or a Lobbying Monster?
  • 15 hours Oil Era Benefits vs Climate Change
  • 8 hours Harley-Davidson "Made in EU"
  • 5 hours Saudi Arabia plans to physically cut off Qatar by moat, nuclear waste and military base
  • 3 hours Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 2 hours Women Drivers Better for Saudi Economy than Aramco IPO
  • 16 hours EVs Could Help Coal Demand
  • 8 hours Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 6 hours The Tony Seba report
  • 4 hours Renewables to generate 50% of worldwide electricity by 2050 (BNEF report)
  • 4 hours Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 7 hours China’s Plastic Waste Ban Will Leave 111 Million Tons of Trash With Nowhere To Go
  • 2 hours Can NOPEC Kill OPEC?
  • 10 hours Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

How To Trade OPEC’s Production Boost

How To Trade OPEC’s Production Boost

The long-awaited OPEC meeting has…

Oil Prices Spike Despite Saudi Plan For Unprecedented Oil Export Surge

Oil Prices Spike Despite Saudi Plan For Unprecedented Oil Export Surge

Saudi Arabia did what it…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Kinder Morgan Announces $2B Permian Pipeline Project

By Irina Slav - Jun 26, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Pipeline pieces

After it gave up the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in its native Canada, Kinder Morgan has bet on a certain win in the pipeline-strapped Permian. The company announced it has teamed up with Apache Corp and a Blackstone subsidiary on the construction of a US$2-billion, 2-billion-cu-ft gas pipeline project that will take natural gas from the Waha area to the Gulf Coast and to Mexico.

The Permian Highway Pipeline Project is scheduled to begin operation in late 2020, Kinder Morgan said, and could be expanded to accommodate more producers. It will be 50/50 owned by Kinder Morgan and Apache, while Blackstone’s EagleClaw has an option to buy up to 33 percent in the project and will, like Apache, commit substantial amounts of gas for shipment through the new pipeline.

The fact that Kinder Morgan is building a gas pipeline in an oil-dominated play may seem strange at first, but there are several oil pipeline projects in the making in the Permian, and these oil wells there produce huge amounts of associated gas that also needs to find its way to market, which justifies the company’s decision.

Of course, the bet is also much safer than Trans Mountain: Texas being oil country, and with an extensive pipeline network at that, the chances that the Canadian pipeline builder could face anything similar to the fierce opposition to Trans Mountain in its home country are pretty slim.

By the way, the PHP Project is not the only new gas pipeline project for Kinder Morgan in the Permian. Two months ago, the company started the construction of the Gulf Coast Express Project, which would cost around US$1.75 billion and have the capacity to carry up to 1.98 billion cu ft of gas from the Permian to Agua Dulce in Texas. The pipeline should be operational in late 2019 and has already been fully subscribed for the long term.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Audi Cancels Europe Launch Of Tesla Rival

Next Post

Icahn Boosts Stake As He Looks To Buy Permian Producer Energen

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw
Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

 Russia And Saudi Arabia Will Save The Day If OPEC Deal Falls Apart

Russia And Saudi Arabia Will Save The Day If OPEC Deal Falls Apart

Most Commented

Alt text

New Study: Climate Change Could Be The Ultimate Civilization Killer

 Alt text

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

 Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Meltdown Defies Belief

 Alt text

Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com