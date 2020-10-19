Judge Rules In Favor Of PDVSA In Citgo Bond Dispute

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 41 mins 40.69 -0.14 -0.34%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 42.37 -0.25 -0.59%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.844 +0.049 +1.75%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 41.03 -0.20 -0.49%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 41.37 +0.08 +0.19%
Graph up Urals 20 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 42.25 -0.14 -0.33%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 42.25 -0.14 -0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 42.10 +0.14 +0.33%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 37.87 -0.14 -0.37%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.844 +0.049 +1.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 41.64 -0.18 -0.43%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 42.62 -0.16 -0.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 40.10 -0.18 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 44.04 -0.21 -0.47%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 41.78 -0.16 -0.38%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 42.10 +0.14 +0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 42.10 +0.14 +0.33%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 43.22 +0.17 +0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 41.37 +0.08 +0.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 31 days 29.39 -0.02 -0.07%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 32.02 +0.28 +0.88%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 40.12 -0.12 -0.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 41.52 -0.12 -0.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 37.72 -0.12 -0.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 37.12 -0.12 -0.32%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 37.12 -0.12 -0.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 37.62 -0.12 -0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 37.72 -0.12 -0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 37.52 -0.12 -0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 42.25 -0.14 -0.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 37.25 -0.25 -0.67%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 31.00 -0.25 -0.80%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 42.08 -0.30 -0.71%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 34.78 +0.67 +1.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 38.73 +0.67 +1.76%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 38.73 +0.67 +1.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 37.25 -0.25 -0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 31.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 43.96 -0.08 -0.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 10 mins Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 1 hour Something wicked this way comes
  • 1 day A sneak peak into the US election
  • 3 hours America's Frontline Doctors - Safely Start Living Again!
  • 2 hours France Sees 10.6% EV Market Share In September — 4× Growth Year On Year
  • 13 hours covid. stop the carriers and thus stop the virus.
  • 20 hours "COVID Kills Another Oil Rally" by Tom Kool 10/16/2020
  • 1 day Is the coal industry on the way out?
  • 1 day GPOR - Gulfport Oil - Why?
  • 49 mins California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 2 hours Tesla Model 3 Is September's Top Selling Car of All Vehicles in Switzerland
  • 1 day Tucker Carlson responds to CDC after agency critiques commentary about mask-wearing
  • 8 hours Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices
  • 10 hours Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 14 hours Ethanol present in gasoline

Breaking News:

OPEC Meeting Ends Without Firm Decision On Output Cuts

$1.7 Trillion Green Energy Spending Spree Could Send Solar Stocks Soaring

$1.7 Trillion Green Energy Spending Spree Could Send Solar Stocks Soaring

Solar stocks have been on…

The Shale Patch Bankruptcy Crisis Isn’t Over Yet

The Shale Patch Bankruptcy Crisis Isn’t Over Yet

Low oil prices and mounting…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Judge Rules In Favor Of PDVSA In Citgo Bond Dispute

By Irina Slav - Oct 19, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

A U.S. judge ruled that bonds issued by Venezuela’s PDVSA were “valid and enforceable”, putting a spoke in the wheels of Venezuelan opposition plans to take control of the state energy company’s most prized asset: U.S. refiner Citgo.

According to a Reuters report citing court documents, the ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed against PDVSA by the opposition led by Juan Guaido last year. The lawsuit claimed the bonds were “absolutely fraudulent” and were issued without first getting the approval of Venezuela’s National Assembly, which is under opposition control.

What makes the bonds special is that they are backed by 50 percent of the shares PDVSA holds in Citgo, meaning that now, after the court ruling, creditors hypothetically have access to them. The access, however, is only hypothetical: as Reuters notes, Washington’s sanctions against the Venezuelan government basically protect the ownership of Citgo from claimants seeking compensation from Venezuelan.

One such claimant is Canadian miner Crystallex. After winning a $1.4-billion arbitration case against the government in Caracas and PDVSA, the company tried to enforce it by seizing the shares of Citgo. However, it was prevented from doing so by the U.S. government, which asked the judge presiding over the Crystallex case not to grant Crystallex the right to sell the shares of PDV Holdings because such a move would harm U.S. foreign policy and national security interests. 

The bond that is backed by the Citgo shares matures on October 27. PDVSA has already defaulted on it before because of sanctions and later, when the opposition was given formal control of Citgo by the United States, because of a lack of funds to make the payments. The U.S. Department of Treasury has blocked all attempts of claimants for PDVSA assets from taking hold of Citgo, but things may change if the judge on the Crystallex case responds to the company’s request to put the shares of Citgo’s parent company up for sale in January.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Schlumberger Books Third Loss This Year As Oil Crisis Bites

Next Post

Japan Set To Release Radioactive Fukushima Water Into The Sea

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports
Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold

Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold
Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build
Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock

Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock
Yet Another Shale Producer Files For Bankruptcy

Yet Another Shale Producer Files For Bankruptcy


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

 Alt text

Why Is Nuclear Energy So Expensive?

 Alt text

Why The Elections Aren’t Moving Oil Prices
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com