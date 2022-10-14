Germany: Our Energy Bailout Isn’t Selfish

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 88.48 -0.63 -0.71%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.88 -0.69 -0.73%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.99 -0.74 -0.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.660 -0.081 -1.20%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.656 -0.047 -1.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 1 day 85.46 -2.04 -2.33%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.656 -0.047 -1.75%

Graph down Marine 1 day 90.73 -1.55 -1.68%
Graph down Murban 1 day 93.96 -2.30 -2.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.11 -1.19 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 318 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 95.19 +1.02 +1.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.52 +0.92 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 67.86 +1.84 +2.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 91.26 +1.84 +2.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 89.51 +1.84 +2.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 86.66 +1.84 +2.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 84.66 +1.84 +2.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 93.61 +1.84 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 82.96 +1.84 +2.27%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.75 -4.00 -4.56%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 77.50 -4.00 -4.91%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 82.30 -3.86 -4.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 83.75 -3.86 -4.41%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.75 -3.86 -4.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.75 -4.00 -4.56%
Chart Kansas Common 52 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.03 -1.93 -1.99%

Germany: Our Energy Bailout Isn’t Selfish

By Irina Slav - Oct 14, 2022, 2:30 AM CDT

If the German economy sinks, the whole EU economy will sink with it, so the 200-billion-euro aid package the German government approved recently is in fact aid for the whole of the European Union.

This is what Economy Minister Robert Habeck told the Financial Times in an interview, responding to accusations from several EU members that Berlin was undermining the competitiveness of poorer countries by providing generous aid to its businesses and households.

“If Germany were to experience a really deep recession, it would drag the whole of Europe down with it,” Habeck said. “We’re not being selfish — we’re trying to stabilise an economy at the heart of Europe.”

The aid plan focuses on what is effectively a temporary price ceiling for gas, to enter into effect in several phases aiming to alleviate the burden of record-high energy prices.

The money, which is equal to roughly the same sum in U.S. dollars, will come from new loans. The move, however, drew fire from both national governments and a couple of Commissioners, too.

“The massive €200 billion aid plan decided by Germany (worth 5% of its GDP) responds to a need we recognise and have highlighted - to support the economy. But it also raises questions. How can EU countries that do not have the same fiscal space also support businesses and households?” Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni and Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton wrote in an op-ed for the Irish Times.

To this, Habeck responded that Germany is not the only EU country taking measures to shield its citizens and businesses from the worst of the crisis by introducing price caps, pointing to France, Italy, and Spain as examples.

At the same time, Berlin remains opposed to the idea of capping the price of gas imports into the EU. This week, Germany and the Netherlands sent out a document ahead of the next round of discussions that suggested a number of measures to tackle the crunch but capping gas prices was not among them, Euronews reported.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

