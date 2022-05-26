Spain Initiates Energy Austerity With Air Conditioning Limits

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 114.2 +0.12 +0.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 117.4 +3.37 +2.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 5 hours 8.908 -0.063 -0.70%
Graph up Heating Oil 17 mins 3.981 +0.013 +0.33%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 3.881 +0.004 +0.10%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 112.9 +0.03 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 112.9 +0.03 +0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 117.9 -0.15 -0.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 115.0 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 109.5 +3.01 +2.83%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 3.881 +0.004 +0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 109.1 +1.35 +1.25%
Graph up Murban 2 days 111.6 +1.11 +1.00%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 108.7 -0.21 -0.19%
Graph down Basra Light 178 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 117.7 -0.04 -0.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 117.9 -0.15 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 117.9 -0.15 -0.13%
Chart Girassol 2 days 113.5 -0.20 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 115.0 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 89.80 -0.24 -0.27%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 96.23 +0.56 +0.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 112.5 +0.56 +0.50%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 110.7 +0.56 +0.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 108.6 +0.56 +0.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 105.8 +0.56 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 105.8 +0.56 +0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 107.9 +0.56 +0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 111.4 +0.56 +0.51%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 106.1 +0.56 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 112.9 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 110.5 +3.75 +3.51%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 104.3 +3.75 +3.73%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 116.2 +0.27 +0.23%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 108.0 +3.76 +3.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 112.0 +3.76 +3.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 112.0 +3.76 +3.47%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 110.5 +3.75 +3.51%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 100.5 +0.50 +0.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 115.8 +2.04 +1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 3 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 5 days What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences

Breaking News:

U.S. Refiners Set To Add Just 350,000 Bpd Capacity By End-2023

Citi: Soaring Energy Bills Raise Chances Of Windfall Taxes In Europe

Citi: Soaring Energy Bills Raise Chances Of Windfall Taxes In Europe

Citigroup analysts say that the…

How Hezbollah Is Sparking Instability In Latin America

How Hezbollah Is Sparking Instability In Latin America

Hezbollah has established a notable…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Spain Initiates Energy Austerity With Air Conditioning Limits

By Charles Kennedy - May 26, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT

Spain passed a decree this week limiting the use of air conditioning in public buildings as part of a strategy to conserve energy and reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian gas.

Spain itself does not depend on gas from Russia, but its government is working to increase energy efficiency as the European Union looks to reduce reliance on Russian gas by two-thirds by the end of this year alone.

“Energy savings are the quickest and cheapest way to address the current energy crisis, and reduce bills,” the European Commission said last week when it unveiled details of its REPowerEU plan “to rapidly reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels and fast forward the green transition.”

As part of the goal to reduce consumption and bills, Spain is now limiting the use of air conditioning in public buildings. During the summer—when temperatures often rise to over 40 degrees Celsius (104 F)—air conditioning in public buildings should be set at no lower than 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 F), according to the government’s newly-passed decree on energy efficiency.

In the winter, offices and buildings where public workers work will not be heated above 19 degrees Celsius (66 F).

The limits to the use of air conditioning measures are expected to apply “whenever it is technically possible,” according to the Spanish government’s decree.

Turning down the thermostat and using less air-conditioning is one of the nine measures that the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the European Commission outlined in April, which, they say, would save EU households money, reduce EU reliance on Russian fossil fuels, support Ukraine, and help the fight against climate change. The other measures include driving at lower speeds on highways, working from home, using public transport, and giving preference to trains over short-haul flights.

Turning down the thermostat at home by just 1 degree Celsius would save around 7 percent of the energy used for heating. Setting the air conditioner 1 degree Celsius warmer could reduce the amount of electricity used by almost 10 percent, the IEA and the EC noted.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC+ Unlikely To Boost Oil Production More Than Planned

Next Post

BP Reviews North Sea Investments In Wake Of UK’s Windfall Tax

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 
Russia's Victory Day Could Be A Crucial Moment For Oil

Russia's Victory Day Could Be A Crucial Moment For Oil
Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks

Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks


Most Commented

Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

 Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

Are China And Russia Teaming Up To Challenge U.S. Space Dominance?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com