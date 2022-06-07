Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 48 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 2 days "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 1 day Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 3 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 23 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 7 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch

OPEC Considers Extra Large Hike In Oil Production To Compensate For Russia

Biden Administration Considers A Windfall Tax On Oil And Gas Profits

Biden Administration Considers A Windfall Tax On Oil And Gas Profits

The Biden Administration is reportedly…

U.S. Gasoline Prices Jump $0.30 In A Week To Fresh Record Of $4.92

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 07, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

U.S. gasoline prices continue to surge, jumping by $0.30 a gallon in just one week to a new national average all-time high of $4.919 on Tuesday.

Diesel prices also set a new record on Tuesday, at $5.684 per gallon.

The weekly spike in gasoline prices, estimated at $0.32, is the second sharpest weekly rise since the Russian war on Ukraine began, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at fuel-savings app GasBuddy, said late on Monday.

Per AAA data, Tuesday’s national average of $4.919 per gallon compares with $4.622 just a week ago, $4.301 a month ago, and with $3.053 per gallon at this time last year.

There are now 13 states with average gasoline prices exceeding $5 per gallon, according to GasBuddy estimates.

GasBuddy’s De Haan expects average gasoline prices nationwide to hit the $5 a gallon mark as early as this week, on June 10, a week earlier than previously forecast.

Still robust demand despite record-high prices, the lowest fuel inventory levels in years, and reduced refinery capacity post-COVID have been putting upward pressure on U.S. gasoline prices, along with the biggest factor of all—international crude oil prices at $120 per barrel.

U.S. gasoline prices have been setting new records every day in the past few weeks, adding a lot of pressure on the Biden Administration, which has been seeking—to no avail—to bring prices down via various measures, including massive releases of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) or increased ethanol blending requirements.

“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said on Monday. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”  

“Coupled with volatile crude oil prices, pump prices will likely remain elevated as long as demand grows and supply remains tight,” AAA noted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

