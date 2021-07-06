Israel’s Sovereign Wealth Fund Plans Get Postponed

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.41 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 74.35 -2.81 -3.64%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.679 +0.042 +1.15%
Graph up Heating Oil 19 mins SellBuy 2.114 +0.009 +0.43%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.232 +0.003 +0.16%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 75.93 +1.81 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 75.93 +1.81 +2.44%
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.71 +0.53 +0.70%
Chart Mars US 22 mins 71.32 -1.79 -2.45%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.232 +0.003 +0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 7 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 7 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 7 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 7 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 7 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 7 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 7 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.71 +0.53 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 58.58 -1.60 -2.66%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 61.56 -0.17 -0.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 74.16 -0.07 -0.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 75.56 -0.07 -0.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 72.01 +0.18 +0.25%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 69.41 -0.07 -0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 69.41 -0.07 -0.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 71.91 -0.07 -0.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 74.16 +0.43 +0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 69.76 -0.07 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 75.93 +1.81 +2.44%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 69.75 -2.00 -2.79%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 63.50 -2.00 -3.05%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.53 +1.29 +1.71%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 67.32 -1.79 -2.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 71.27 -1.79 -2.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 71.27 -1.79 -2.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 69.75 -2.00 -2.79%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 65.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 79.25 -0.07 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 8 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 3 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 9 hours CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising
  • 1 hour Pipeline Rupture
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days High Electricity Prices in California are a Warning Against Overreliance on Renewables
  • 2 days Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 1 day Americans are not agreement capable.

Breaking News:

Baltic States Cut Energy Imports from Russia, Belarus

A Human Battery: The World Is One Step Closer To Wearable Energy

A Human Battery: The World Is One Step Closer To Wearable Energy

Wearable technology has just crossed…

Coal Prices Soar As China Refuses To Buy From Australia

Coal Prices Soar As China Refuses To Buy From Australia

China’s rift with Australia has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Israel’s Sovereign Wealth Fund Plans Get Postponed

By Irina Slav - Jul 06, 2021, 5:30 PM CDT

Israel will postpone the establishment of a sovereign wealth fund meant to be filled with tax revenues from natural gas production until next year as this year’s intake turned out lower than expected, Israeli media report.

As daily news outlet Globes notes, this is the second postponement of the sovereign wealth fund. Initially, it was supposed to begin operating in 2018 but its launch was delayed for 2021. Now, it’s being delayed again as lower gas prices interfere with tax revenue plans.

According to the report, the government had set a target of $310 million (1 billion shekels) for the fund but tax revenue figures released this year for the first time by the Israeli tax authorities have revealed the amount collected is $227.4 million (741 million shekels).

Israel struck natural gas in the Mediterranean about ten years ago and has since then been increasingly active in developing these reserves. The country has turned from a net importer of gas into a relatively self-sufficient gas nation after the discovery of the giant Tamar and Leviathan fields along with eight smaller fields.

The country even started exporting natural gas a few years ago and this year it started discussing allowing more gas to be sold abroad to avoid missing out on the increase in demand before it begins shrinking because of the energy transition.

Yet the volatility in gas prices has prevented it from reaping the full potential benefits of these discoveries. Since this volatility is not about to end anytime soon, chances are the government may need to revise its revenue targets.

Indeed, according to Globes, the Israel Tax Authority has already revised the long-term fund inflows from natural gas production taxes to $13.5-$16.27 billion (44-53 billion shekels) between this year and 2064.

Still, the authority expects revenue from natural gas production to hit the 1-billion-shekel target next year, which should greenlight the sovereign wealth fund even though long-term prospective income for the fund could be lower than initially projected.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Lebanon PM Warns Of “Social Explosion” After Fuel Price Hikes

Next Post

Oil Pipeline Explosion Kills 3 In Iran

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com