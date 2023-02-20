Israeli Air Strike Leaves 15 Dead In Syria

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 25 mins 76.94 +0.60 +0.79%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.78 +0.78 +0.94%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.20 +0.80 +0.97%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.222 -0.053 -2.33%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.430 +0.022 +0.91%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 82.87 -2.43 -2.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.76 +0.81 +0.98%
Chart Mars US 2 days 75.14 -1.85 -2.40%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.430 +0.022 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 81.36 -1.87 -2.25%
Graph down Murban 3 days 83.00 -1.77 -2.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 77.49 -1.87 -2.36%
Graph down Basra Light 447 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 83.06 -2.19 -2.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 82.87 -2.43 -2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 82.87 -2.43 -2.85%
Chart Girassol 3 days 83.10 -2.38 -2.78%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.76 +0.81 +0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 59.30 -2.71 -4.37%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 57.49 +0.15 +0.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 80.89 +0.15 +0.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 79.14 +0.15 +0.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 76.29 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 72.99 +0.15 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 72.99 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 74.29 +0.15 +0.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 83.24 +0.15 +0.18%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 72.59 +0.15 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.00 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 68.75 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 82.07 -0.26 -0.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 71.02 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 74.97 -0.10 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.97 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.00 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 25 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.15 -0.35 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 4 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 11 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"
  • 11 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0

Breaking News:

Mexico Moves To Nationalize Its Lithium Reserves

Why Armenia Is Turning Its Back On Russia

Why Armenia Is Turning Its Back On Russia

Russia’s war in Ukraine has…

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory

Automakers are slashing prices to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Israeli Air Strike Leaves 15 Dead In Syria

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 20, 2023, 12:58 AM CST

An Israeli air strike on Damascus yesterday left 15 dead, including two civilians, The Defense Post has reported, citing the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

According to the outlet’s head, Rami Abdel Rahman, “The strike on Sunday is the deadliest Israeli attack in the Syrian capital.”

The strike targeted a meeting of government army officers and besides the human casualties also destroyed a road and demolished a ten-story building.

“The Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights targeting several areas in Damascus and its vicinity, including residential neighbourhoods,” the Syrian government said in a statement following the attack.

Al Jazeera quoted Syria’s SANA state news agency as reporting that explosions were heard in Damascus half an hour after midnight on Sunday and that the city’s air defense systems had detected “hostile targets in the sky around Damascus.”

In a statement, the Syrian army said about the attack “It caused damage to several civilian homes and material damage to a number of neighbourhoods in Damascus and its vicinity.”

Al Jazeera also quoted one person from the residential district that was hit as saying he could not understand why a residential area lacking any military installations would be targeted.

Syria’s Foreign Minister called the Israeli attack “a crime against humanity” as it was carried out just two weeks after the devastating earthquake that killed more than 40,000 in Turkey and close to 5,000 in Syria.

Some historical buildings were also destroyed by the Israeli strikes, according to Syria’s Director General of Antiquities and Museums, who said their restoration will be costly and time-consuming.

Iran, which Israel has repeatedly stated is the actual target of attacks on Syria, condemned the attack, with a Foreign Ministry spokesman saying that Israel was “trying to exacerbate the pain and suffering of the Syrian nation at a time when it is faced with the effects of the recent destructive earthquake”.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Europe’s Thirst for U.S. Crude To Stay High In 2023

Next Post

Mexico Moves To Nationalize Its Lithium Reserves

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com