Azerbaijan Restarts Oil Exports As Demand In Europe Soars

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 19 hours 76.34 -2.15 -2.74%
Graph down Brent Crude 18 hours 83.00 -2.14 -2.51%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.40 -1.79 -2.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 19 hours 2.275 -0.114 -4.77%
Graph down Gasoline 19 hours 2.408 -0.027 -1.12%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.87 -2.43 -2.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.76 +0.81 +0.98%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 75.14 -1.85 -2.40%
Chart Gasoline 19 hours 2.408 -0.027 -1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.36 -1.87 -2.25%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.00 -1.77 -2.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 77.49 -1.87 -2.36%
Graph down Basra Light 445 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.06 -2.19 -2.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 82.87 -2.43 -2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.87 -2.43 -2.85%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.10 -2.38 -2.78%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.76 +0.81 +0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.30 -2.71 -4.37%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 57.49 +0.15 +0.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 80.89 +0.15 +0.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 79.14 +0.15 +0.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 76.29 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 72.99 +0.15 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 72.99 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 74.29 +0.15 +0.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 83.24 +0.15 +0.18%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 72.59 +0.15 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.00 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.75 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 82.07 -0.26 -0.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.02 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.97 -0.10 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.97 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.00 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 23 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.15 -0.35 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 2 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 11 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 9 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"
  • 10 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0

Breaking News:

Europe’s Thirst for U.S. Crude To Stay High In 2023

Big Oil’s Back In Fashion

Big Oil’s Back In Fashion

The three biggest European oil…

China’s Crude Oil Imports Expected To Hit A Record High In 2023

China’s Crude Oil Imports Expected To Hit A Record High In 2023

The Chinese reopening and new…

Diesel Margins Could Get a Boost from Russian Diesel Ban

Diesel Margins Could Get a Boost from Russian Diesel Ban

Crack spreads in Asia have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Azerbaijan Restarts Oil Exports As Demand In Europe Soars

By Eurasianet - Feb 18, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
  • Azerbaijan has restarted its oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.
  • The pipeline was halted for six days following the devastating earthquakes in Turkey.
  • 67 percent of the 2.246 million tons of crude oil exported by Azerbaijan in January went to eight European Union countries.
Join Our Community

Azerbaijan's crude oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline restarted after a six-day halt due to the devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey on February 6.

Operations at the Ceyhan terminal, on Turkey's Mediterranean coast, resumed on February 12, with the first tanker carrying Azerbaijani crude departing the following day.

The BTC pipeline itself was found to be undamaged following the quakes but damage to the Ceyhan terminal's control room meant it was unable to load the crude oil onto waiting tankers and the oil had to be pumped into storage tanks pending repairs.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Azerbaijani oil exports through two other pipelines to the Black Sea were suspended due to fears over the safety of tankers operating in the east Black Sea, leaving the BTC pipeline as Baku's only export route.

News that oil exports from Ceyhan had been restarted was followed on February 15 by a release of data by Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee showing the extent to which the European Union is now looking to replace its Russian imports with Azerbaijani crude.

Baku does not normally release such detailed information on the destination of its crude oil exports. It appears keen to be seen as helping Europe meet the challenge of replacing crude oil from Russia, which since December 5 has been subject to a raft of EU sanctions.

These include a total ban on the imports of Russian crude delivered by tanker, and a price cap of $60 per barrel on crude delivered by pipeline ($26 per below the current price for benchmark Brent crude).

According to the Azerbaijani customs data, 67 percent of the 2.246 million tons of crude oil exported by Azerbaijan in January went to eight European Union countries.

Although no comparative data was released, this is believed to be significantly higher than exports to EU members in the months before sanctions were imposed.

In all, Europe imported just over 1.5 million tons of Azerbaijani crude in January; the bulk went to Italy which alone imported 849,000 tons, 37.8 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports for the month.

Europe's other importers of Azerbaijani crude oil in January were Germany, with 146,000 tons, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Romania, Austria, Greece and Spain.

The other 33 percent of Azerbaijan's January oil exports went to Israel, India, Vietnam and Turkey, none of which are imposing sanctions on Russian crude and all of which normally import oil from Azerbaijan.

Refinery changes

Before Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine, Russia was the world's second biggest exporter of crude oil, supplying 29 percent of the EU’s oil imports in 2020.

Over 90 percent of that crude was delivered by tanker, which the EU sanctions now outlaw, presenting Europe's oil refiners with an unprecedented challenge.

Many refineries across Europe are largely dependent on Russia for their supplies of crude oil, and some are or were even owned by the Russian oil companies supplying the oil.

Of the 27 EU countries only refineries in Bulgaria and Croatia have been granted temporary waivers to continue their imports of Russian crude by tanker.

Italy's biggest refinery, the ISAB plant, which boasts a fifth of all of the country's refining capacity, is located on the island of Sicily where it is supplied solely by tanker.

Considering the EU sanctions, it is likely to be the destination of the bulk of the Azerbaijani crude imported by Italy in January.

ISAB is also owned by Russia's biggest oil company, Lukoil.

In December the Italian government announced it was putting the ISAB plant under state administration in order to comply with the sanctions regime.

The following month Lukoil announced it had agreed to sell ISAB to GOI Energy, a subsidiary of the Cyprus-based private equity fund Argus, with the sale expected to be concluded in March.

That, coupled with the continuing EU sanctions policy, suggests the plant will continue to be a customer for Azerbaijani crude for some time.

Refineries in Germany were likewise heavily dependent on imports of Russian oil made via the Druzhba pipeline network, which runs through Belarus and Poland.

Berlin announced in September that it was nationalizing refineries belonging to Russian oil giant Rosneft, which account for 12 percent of the country's refining capacity. This month they are expected to start receiving deliveries of crude oil from Kazakhstan delivered via the Druzhba pipeline.

If successful, the supply of Kazakh crude to Germany by pipeline is expected to reduce Germany's need for Azerbaijani crude oil as long as the pipeline continues to operate.

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Rig Count Dips As WTI Falls To $75
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Scientists Successfully Split Seawater To Produce Green Hydrogen

Scientists Successfully Split Seawater To Produce Green Hydrogen
Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share

Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share
U.S. Gas Drillers Are About To Start Cutting Output

U.S. Gas Drillers Are About To Start Cutting Output
Oil Falls After EIA Confirms Massive Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After EIA Confirms Massive Crude Inventory Build
Canada’s Largest Gas Producer Finds Way To Sell Its Gas At 10x Its Usual Price

Canada’s Largest Gas Producer Finds Way To Sell Its Gas At 10x Its Usual Price

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com