Israel Prepares For A Potential U.S. Military Strike On Iran

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 45.95 +0.24 +0.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 48.94 +0.33 +0.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 7 hours 2.896 +0.121 +4.36%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 46.26 +0.80 +1.76%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.51 +0.76 +1.70%
Graph up Urals 8 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 48.12 +0.24 +0.50%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 42.65 +1.58 +3.85%
Chart Natural Gas 7 hours 2.896 +0.121 +4.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 47.83 +2.06 +4.50%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 48.57 +2.14 +4.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 45.48 +0.09 +0.20%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 50.90 +0.94 +1.88%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 47.20 +0.12 +0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 48.12 +0.24 +0.50%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 48.12 +0.24 +0.50%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 49.47 +0.08 +0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.51 +0.76 +1.70%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 33.28 +0.54 +1.65%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 34.01 +1.85 +5.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 43.91 +1.85 +4.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 45.31 +1.85 +4.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 39.91 +1.85 +4.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 37.91 +1.85 +5.13%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 37.91 +1.85 +5.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 39.91 +1.85 +4.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 40.51 +1.85 +4.79%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 37.91 +1.85 +5.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 42.00 +0.75 +1.82%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 35.75 +0.75 +2.14%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 45.28 +0.77 +1.73%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 39.66 +0.80 +2.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 43.61 +0.80 +1.87%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 43.61 +0.80 +1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 42.00 +0.75 +1.82%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 35.25 +2.00 +6.02%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 48.65 +1.85 +3.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 17 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Locked Thread on the election
  • 1 day Mail IN Ballot Fraud
  • 14 hours Michael Moore Cranking Up Planet of the Humans Again
  • 14 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 hours Censorship in USA
  • 1 day British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales
  • 2 days “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 2 days San Francisco Imposes Natural Gas Ban

Breaking News:

Enbridge Sues To Stop Michigan From Shutting Down Pipeline

Are Carbon Credits Actually Helping To Cut Emissions?

Are Carbon Credits Actually Helping To Cut Emissions?

Big Tech is often touted…

Japanese Refiners Anticipate An Extension Of OPEC+ Oil Cuts

Japanese Refiners Anticipate An Extension Of OPEC+ Oil Cuts

As COVID-19 cases spike in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Israel Prepares For A Potential U.S. Military Strike On Iran

By ZeroHedge - Nov 25, 2020, 2:30 PM CST

With just weeks to go until President-Elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20, Axios reports that Israel is preparing for the possibility that Trump will launch a preemptive attack on Iran.

Axios' Barak Ravid reports from Tel Aviv that "The Israel Defense Forces have in recent weeks been instructed to prepare for the possibility that the U.S. will conduct a military strike against Iran before President Trump leaves office, senior Israeli officials tell me."

While not citing specific intelligence, Ravid says Israeli military and intelligence leaders are anticipating "a very sensitive period" just ahead of the inauguration and Trump's exiting the White House.

According to the report:

The IDF's preparedness measures relate to possible Iranian retaliation against Israel directly or through Iranian proxies in Syria, Gaza, and Lebanon, the Israeli officials said.

Meanwhile, are we already witnessing the first 'provocation' which is to be blamed on Iran as a pretext?

Earlier this month The New York Times reported that President Trump had to be talked out of preemptive strikes on Iran by his own top advisers, who warned it could easily spiral into a major war in only the last weeks of his presidency.

Related: EIA Sees WTI Crude Averaging $44 In 2021

That report included the following mention that not all "options" may have been placed off the table at that time:

After Mr. Pompeo and General Milley described the potential risks of military escalation, officials left the meeting believing a missile attack inside Iran was off the table, according to administration officials with knowledge of the meeting.

Mr. Trump might still be looking at ways to strike Iranian assets and allies, including militias in Iraq, officials said. A smaller group of national security aides had met late Wednesday to discuss Iran, the day before the meeting with the president.

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Tanker Hit By Mine Explosion Near Saudi Arabia

Next Post

Rig Count Rise Fails To Slow The Oil Price Rally

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal


Most Commented

Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

Trump Makes Final Push To Defend Fracking

 Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com