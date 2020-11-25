Rig Count Rise Fails To Slow The Oil Price Rally

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 45.57 +0.66 +1.47%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 48.53 +0.67 +1.40%
Graph up Natural Gas 42 mins 2.875 +0.100 +3.60%
Graph up Mars US 20 hours 45.46 +1.85 +4.24%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.51 +0.76 +1.70%
Graph up Urals 8 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 47.88 +2.09 +4.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 42.65 +1.58 +3.85%
Chart Natural Gas 42 mins 2.875 +0.100 +3.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 45.77 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 46.43 +0.35 +0.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 45.39 +1.92 +4.42%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 49.96 +1.72 +3.57%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 47.08 +1.67 +3.68%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 47.88 +2.09 +4.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 47.88 +2.09 +4.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 49.39 +1.97 +4.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.51 +0.76 +1.70%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 32.74 +2.07 +6.75%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 34.01 +1.85 +5.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 43.91 +1.85 +4.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 45.31 +1.85 +4.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 39.91 +1.85 +4.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 37.91 +1.85 +5.13%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 37.91 +1.85 +5.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 39.91 +1.85 +4.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 40.51 +1.85 +4.79%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 37.91 +1.85 +5.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 41.25 +1.75 +4.43%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 35.00 +1.75 +5.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 45.28 +0.77 +1.73%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 38.86 +1.85 +5.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 42.81 +1.85 +4.52%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 42.81 +1.85 +4.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 41.25 +1.75 +4.43%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 35.25 +2.00 +6.02%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 48.65 +1.85 +3.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Locked Thread on the election
  • 18 hours Mail IN Ballot Fraud
  • 7 hours Michael Moore Cranking Up Planet of the Humans Again
  • 7 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 1 day “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 44 mins Censorship in USA
  • 1 day British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales
  • 2 days San Francisco Imposes Natural Gas Ban

Breaking News:

Rig Count Rise Fails To Slow The Oil Price Rally

The IMO Will Ban Heavy Fuel Oil Use In The Arctic

The IMO Will Ban Heavy Fuel Oil Use In The Arctic

A key UN organization has…

The Oil Price Crash Has Made Diversification Vital For Gulf Nations

The Oil Price Crash Has Made Diversification Vital For Gulf Nations

The economic downturn and collapse…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Rig Count Rise Fails To Slow The Oil Price Rally

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 25, 2020, 1:12 PM CST

Baker Hughes reported on Wednesday that the number of oil rigs in the United States rose by 10 to 241, resuming its climb after a one-week decline last week. 

The total number of active oil and gas rigs increased for the week by 10, with oil rigs increasing by 10 and gas rigs rising by 1. Miscellaneous rigs fell by 1 rig.

Total oil and gas rigs in the United States are now down by 482 compared to this time last year. 

The EIA’s estimate for oil production in the United States rose again last week as well, to 11.1 million barrels of oil per day in the most recent reporting period, with U.S. production still rangebound sticking below that figure for months.

Canada’s overall rig count rose by 1 this week. Oil and gas rigs in Canada are now at 102 active rigs, and down 24 year on year. 

WTI and Brent were both trading up on Friday after the release of the rig count, which came two days early due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.  

At 1:43 pm EDT, WTI was trading up 2.87% on the day at $46.20 and up more than $4 per barrel week on week. Brent was trading up 2.36% on the day, at 

$49.03, also up more than $4 per barrel on the week. 

The main catalyst appears to be positive vaccine news that has even offset the new round of lockdowns due to the coronavirus and API’s reports of increased crude oil stocks in the United States. 

Oil demand isn’t expected to rebound significantly until the second half of next year.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Tanker Hit By Mine Explosion Near Saudi Arabia

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal


Most Commented

Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

Trump Makes Final Push To Defend Fracking

 Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com