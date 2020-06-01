Israel Is Betting Big On Solar Power

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 50 mins 35.49 +1.78 +5.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 38.61 +0.77 +2.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 50 mins 1.849 +0.022 +1.20%
Graph up Mars US 10 mins 36.54 +0.05 +0.14%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 29.03 +0.58 +2.04%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 36.40 +1.75 +5.05%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 37.07 +2.47 +7.14%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 37.07 +2.47 +7.14%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 34.61 +0.74 +2.18%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 29.87 +2.50 +9.13%
Chart Natural Gas 50 mins 1.849 +0.022 +1.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 35.23 +1.71 +5.10%
Graph up Murban 4 days 35.21 +1.99 +5.99%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 31.78 +0.98 +3.18%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 40.13 +1.71 +4.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 35.49 +1.15 +3.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 34.61 +0.74 +2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 34.61 +0.74 +2.18%
Chart Girassol 4 days 35.23 +0.78 +2.26%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 29.03 +0.58 +2.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 27.03 +1.89 +7.52%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 31.99 +1.78 +5.89%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 34.49 +1.78 +5.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 35.89 +1.78 +5.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 35.49 +1.78 +5.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 30.49 +1.78 +6.20%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 30.49 +1.78 +6.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 30.99 +1.78 +6.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 35.49 +1.78 +5.28%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 30.49 +1.78 +6.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 37.07 +2.47 +7.14%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 32.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 25.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 36.45 +0.99 +2.79%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 29.39 -0.05 -0.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 33.34 -0.05 -0.15%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 33.34 -0.05 -0.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 32.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 25.75 +2.75 +11.96%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 39.07 +2.68 +7.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 1 hour Thugs in Trumpistan
  • 50 mins Model 3 cheaper to buy than BMW 3 series.
  • 10 mins Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 10 hours Yale University Epidemiologist Publishes Paper on Major Benefits of Hydroxchloroquine for High-risk Outpatients. Quacksalvers like Fauci should put lives ahead of Politics
  • 3 hours Pompeo's Hong Kong
  • 19 hours China To Boost Oil & Gas Exploration, As EU Prepares To Commit Suicide
  • 33 mins Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 1 hour Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 11 hours China’s Oil Thirst Draws an Armada of Tankers
  • 3 hours Chicago Threatens To Condemn - Possibly Demolish - Churches Defying Lockdown
  • 5 hours Michael Moore's Controversial "Planet of the Humans" Movie
  • 6 hours The CDC confirms remarkably low coronavirus death rate. Where is the media?
  • 1 day Income report showing potential future spending and economic growth

Breaking News:

Britain's Largest Solar Farm Gets The Green Light

The Oil Storage Crisis Is Far From Over

The Oil Storage Crisis Is Far From Over

Despite the tremendous comeback rally…

How Long Until Hydrogen Is Competitive At The Pump?

How Long Until Hydrogen Is Competitive At The Pump?

Hydrogen might have a way…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Israel Is Betting Big On Solar Power

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 01, 2020, 3:30 PM CDT

Israel, which hopes to become energy-independent with its huge natural gas fields, is aiming to significantly boost its solar power generation over the next decade under a new US$22.8 billion (80 billion Israeli shekel) plan, the country’s energy ministry said, as carried by Reuters.

The huge Leviathan natural gas field - discovered in 2010 - together with other fields discovered offshore Israel in the past decade such as Tamar, Karish, and Tanin, is expected to help Israel become energy independent.

Natural gas currently accounts for around 64 percent of Israel’s electricity generation, while solar power generation represents just 5 percent of its electricity output, despite the favorable geographical position to capture solar energy.

Under the new plan, Israel expects to have 30 percent of its electricity generated by solar power by 2030, Reuters quoted Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz as saying.

While Israel aims to have solar energy at the heart of its electricity generation strategy over the next decade, the country will look to phase out coal-fired power generation by 2026 - a target generally in line with some Western European economies such as the UK and Italy.

In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, another country has recently pledged increased solar generation capacity to meet domestic demand.

Related: The Big Tech Company Backing Canada's Oil Sands

OPEC member Algeria said last month that it plans to install up to US$3.6 billion worth of solar photovoltaic (PV) projects to produce renewable electricity for export and for meeting increasing domestic power demand.

The solar power facilities are expected to have a combined installed capacity of 4,000 megawatts (MW), the office of Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad said.

The OPEC member, which generates most of its electricity from natural gas, plans to have those solar PV plants installed between 2020 and 2024, the prime minister’s office said. Apart from meeting growing domestic demand and positioning Algeria to export electricity, the new solar projects will help it preserve its oil and gas resources, the Algerian government said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Commodities In Crisis As Geopolitical Turmoil Hits Key Markets

Next Post

Commodities In Crisis As Geopolitical Turmoil Hits Key Markets

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months
U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute
Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound

Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound
Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories

Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk

 Alt text

Has Demand For Oil Already Peaked?

 Alt text

This Could Be The Beginning Of A Tremendous Oil Rally

 Alt text

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com