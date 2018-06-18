Israel Arrests, Indicts Former Energy Minister For Spying For Iran

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.62 -0.23 -0.35%
Brent Crude 11 mins 75.05 -0.29 -0.38%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.948 -0.003 -0.10%
Mars US 2 hours 69.24 +1.34 +1.97%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.79 -0.56 -0.76%
Urals 20 hours 70.64 -2.01 -2.77%
Louisiana Light 4 days 72.86 -2.65 -3.51%
Louisiana Light 4 days 72.86 -2.65 -3.51%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.46 +1.35 +1.85%
Mexican Basket 5 days 64.34 +0.17 +0.26%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.948 -0.003 -0.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 70.53 -3.35 -4.53%
Murban 20 hours 73.53 -3.40 -4.42%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 69.77 +1.34 +1.96%
Basra Light 20 hours 73.36 -0.78 -1.05%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 73.48 +1.34 +1.86%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.46 +1.35 +1.85%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.46 +1.35 +1.85%
Girassol 20 hours 73.36 +1.40 +1.95%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.79 -0.56 -0.76%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 40.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 45.61 -1.83 -3.86%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 63.26 -1.83 -2.81%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 65.21 -1.83 -2.73%
Sweet Crude 4 days 55.56 -2.33 -4.02%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.06 -1.83 -3.33%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.06 -1.83 -3.33%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 61.06 -1.83 -2.91%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 60.31 -1.83 -2.94%
Central Alberta 4 days 56.06 -1.83 -3.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 72.86 -2.65 -3.51%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 62.50 +1.00 +1.63%
Giddings 20 hours 56.25 +1.00 +1.81%
ANS West Coast 5 days 73.43 -0.04 -0.05%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 59.80 +0.79 +1.34%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 63.75 +0.79 +1.25%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 63.75 +0.79 +1.25%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 62.30 +0.79 +1.28%
Kansas Common 4 days 55.25 -2.00 -3.49%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.32 -1.83 -2.44%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Malaysia's Petronas vs. Sarawak Court Case - Will It End Up In London Courts?
  • 9 minutes Sell out now or hold on?
  • 16 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 6 hours Oil prices going down
  • 24 mins Malaysia's Petronas vs. Sarawak Court Case - Will It End Up In London Courts?
  • 10 hours After Three Decade Macedonia End Dispute With Greece, new name: the Republic of Northern Macedonia
  • 2 hours Sell out now or hold on?
  • 9 hours Two Koreas Agree To March Together At Asian Games
  • 1 min What If Canada Had Wind and Not Oilsands?
  • 8 hours Oil and Trade War
  • 1 hour When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 1 hour Correlation Between Oil Sweet Spots and Real Estate Hot Spots
  • 47 mins venezuala oil crisis
  • 14 hours Australia mulls LNG import
  • 10 hours Geopolitical and Political Risks make their strong comeback to global oil and gas markets
  • 5 hours Trump Hits China With Tariffs On $50 Billion Of Goods
  • 19 hours No LNG Pipelines? Let the Trucks Roll In
  • 19 hours China & India in talks to form anti-OPEC
  • 7 hours Trump Renews Attack On OPEC Ahead Of Group's Production Meeting

Breaking News:

Israel Arrests, Indicts Former Energy Minister For Spying For Iran

OPEC Back “In the Driver’s Seat”

OPEC Back “In the Driver’s Seat”

Oil has had a rocky…

The Trillion Dollar Banking Opportunity You’ve Never Heard Of

The Trillion Dollar Banking Opportunity You’ve Never Heard Of

Big banks have held a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Israel Arrests, Indicts Former Energy Minister For Spying For Iran

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 18, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Israel Parliament

Israeli police and secret services have arrested a former energy minister and charged him with spying for Iran and helping an enemy during war time, the Shin Bet security agency said on Monday.

Gonen Segev, a former energy and infrastructure minister in the early 1990s, was arrested in May and was charged last Friday with spying against Israel for Iran, the security service said in a statement cleared for publication by the Israeli media today.

The Israeli services have discovered during their investigation that Segev had been recruited by Iran and became an agent for its intelligence services.

Segev, who served time in Israel between 2005 and 2007 for trying to smuggle ecstasy from the Netherlands to Israel, had been living in Nigeria recently. Last month, he tried to enter Equatorial Guinea, but local authorities refused to let him in based on his criminal past. Equatorial Guinea’s police handed Segev over to Israeli police and he was arrested upon arrival in Israel.

The police and security services had received intelligence that Segev was keeping contacts with the Iranian intelligence and was helping Iran against Israel, the Israeli services say.

Related: OPEC’s ‘Modest’ Aims Won’t Be Enough

According to the investigation, Segev established a connection with Iranians at the Iranian embassy in Nigeria in 2012. The former Israeli minister is also believed to have traveled to Iran twice for meetings with Iranian intelligence officers.

According to the Israeli investigators, Segev provided Iran with information concerning Israel’s energy market, security sites in Israel, buildings, and officials at Israeli political and security bodies, among others.

According to Israel, Segev maintained contacts with Israeli citizens in the defense and security sectors, as well as with Israeli diplomats in order to obtain information. The former Israeli minister was working to connect some of the Israelis with Iranian intelligence agents, by claiming that the Iranians were innocent business people, the Israeli security services say.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Teenagers Design ‘Electric Rain’ Machine To Produce Energy

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw
Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

 Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

 Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

New Study: Climate Change Could Be The Ultimate Civilization Killer

 Alt text

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

 Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Meltdown Defies Belief
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com