Teenagers Design ‘Electric Rain’ Machine To Produce Energy

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.62 -0.23 -0.35%
Brent Crude 11 mins 75.05 -0.29 -0.38%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.948 -0.003 -0.10%
Mars US 2 hours 69.24 +1.34 +1.97%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.79 -0.56 -0.76%
Urals 20 hours 70.64 -2.01 -2.77%
Louisiana Light 4 days 72.86 -2.65 -3.51%
Louisiana Light 4 days 72.86 -2.65 -3.51%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.46 +1.35 +1.85%
Mexican Basket 5 days 64.34 +0.17 +0.26%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.948 -0.003 -0.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 70.53 -3.35 -4.53%
Murban 20 hours 73.53 -3.40 -4.42%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 69.77 +1.34 +1.96%
Basra Light 20 hours 73.36 -0.78 -1.05%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 73.48 +1.34 +1.86%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.46 +1.35 +1.85%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.46 +1.35 +1.85%
Girassol 20 hours 73.36 +1.40 +1.95%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.79 -0.56 -0.76%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 40.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 45.61 -1.83 -3.86%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 63.26 -1.83 -2.81%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 65.21 -1.83 -2.73%
Sweet Crude 4 days 55.56 -2.33 -4.02%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.06 -1.83 -3.33%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.06 -1.83 -3.33%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 61.06 -1.83 -2.91%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 60.31 -1.83 -2.94%
Central Alberta 4 days 56.06 -1.83 -3.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 72.86 -2.65 -3.51%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 62.50 +1.00 +1.63%
Giddings 20 hours 56.25 +1.00 +1.81%
ANS West Coast 5 days 73.43 -0.04 -0.05%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 59.80 +0.79 +1.34%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 63.75 +0.79 +1.25%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 63.75 +0.79 +1.25%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 62.30 +0.79 +1.28%
Kansas Common 4 days 55.25 -2.00 -3.49%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.32 -1.83 -2.44%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Malaysia's Petronas vs. Sarawak Court Case - Will It End Up In London Courts?
  • 9 minutes Sell out now or hold on?
  • 16 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 6 hours Oil prices going down
  • 24 mins Malaysia's Petronas vs. Sarawak Court Case - Will It End Up In London Courts?
  • 10 hours After Three Decade Macedonia End Dispute With Greece, new name: the Republic of Northern Macedonia
  • 2 hours Sell out now or hold on?
  • 9 hours Two Koreas Agree To March Together At Asian Games
  • 1 min What If Canada Had Wind and Not Oilsands?
  • 8 hours Oil and Trade War
  • 1 hour When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 1 hour Correlation Between Oil Sweet Spots and Real Estate Hot Spots
  • 47 mins venezuala oil crisis
  • 14 hours Australia mulls LNG import
  • 10 hours Geopolitical and Political Risks make their strong comeback to global oil and gas markets
  • 5 hours Trump Hits China With Tariffs On $50 Billion Of Goods
  • 19 hours No LNG Pipelines? Let the Trucks Roll In
  • 19 hours China & India in talks to form anti-OPEC
  • 7 hours Trump Renews Attack On OPEC Ahead Of Group's Production Meeting

Breaking News:

Israel Arrests, Indicts Former Energy Minister For Spying For Iran

Russia, Saudi Arabia Extend Oil Partnership Indefinitely

Russia, Saudi Arabia Extend Oil Partnership Indefinitely

Saudi Arabia and Russia have…

Should You Try And Grab This Falling Knife?

Should You Try And Grab This Falling Knife?

After a bout of bad…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Teenagers Design ‘Electric Rain’ Machine To Produce Energy

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 18, 2018, 4:30 PM CDT Rain

A ninth-grade Azerbaijani student has come up with an idea to develop a device that will produce energy from rainwater, aiming to solve the problem of access to energy in low-income rainy countries around the world.

Reyhan Jamalova, the creator of Rainergy, came up with the idea after her father wondered, “If you can make energy from wind, why not from rainwater?”

Fifteen-year-old Jamalova and a friend, Zahra Gasimzade, have worked for months under the guidance of their physics tutors to build a smart device that will make energy from rainwater.

Azerbaijan has supported the initial costs of project—the equivalent of US$20,000. Rainergy, whose motto is ‘Light up one house at a time’, has attracted interest from other investors, including investors from India.

The nine-meter-high (30 feet high) device has four main parts: a rainwater collector, a water tank, an electric generator, and a battery. The collector fills the tank with rainwater that then flows at a high speed through the generator to produce energy. The generated energy is stored in a battery, and can relieve pressure on the local power grid by providing communities with an additional source of electricity. The battery stores the energy so the device can be effective even when it’s not raining.

“Our model is much more efficient in comparison with similar systems,” Jamalova says.

Related: 3 Possible Outcomes From The OPEC Meeting

Rainergy’s creators aim to market the device internationally, although it was originally developed in Azerbaijan which, Jamalova says, “is not a rainy country.”

But it could be potentially used in India, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia, where monsoon rains are abundant and parts of the population don’t have access to electricity, according to Amina Nazarli of Azernews who reported the achievement as part of the Impact Journalism Day this weekend.

“In the future, we want to create a business based on this device,” Rainergy’s Jamalova says.

The invention has landed Jamalova on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list – Industry, Manufacturing & Energy 2018.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Audi CEO Takes The Fall On VW Emissions Scandal

Next Post

Israel Arrests, Indicts Former Energy Minister For Spying For Iran

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw
Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

 Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

 Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

New Study: Climate Change Could Be The Ultimate Civilization Killer

 Alt text

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

 Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Meltdown Defies Belief
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com