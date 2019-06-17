Opposition Says Norway Is Buying Itself Out Of Climate Goals

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 51.93 -0.58 -1.10%
Brent Crude 2 hours 60.94 -1.07 -1.73%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.378 -0.008 -0.34%
Mars US 34 mins 57.03 -0.48 -0.83%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.25 -0.26 -0.42%
Urals 19 hours 58.10 +0.35 +0.61%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.35 +0.22 +0.37%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.35 +0.22 +0.37%
Bonny Light 19 hours 62.37 -0.64 -1.02%
Mexican Basket 4 days 55.49 +0.27 +0.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.378 -0.008 -0.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 60.73 +0.77 +1.28%
Murban 19 hours 61.83 +0.78 +1.28%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 54.90 -0.74 -1.33%
Basra Light 19 hours 61.94 -1.05 -1.67%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 61.33 -0.89 -1.43%
Bonny Light 19 hours 62.37 -0.64 -1.02%
Bonny Light 19 hours 62.37 -0.64 -1.02%
Girassol 19 hours 62.02 -0.69 -1.10%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.25 -0.26 -0.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 35.19 -0.38 -1.07%
Western Canadian Select 10 hours 41.51 +0.03 +0.07%
Canadian Condensate 10 hours 48.16 +0.23 +0.48%
Premium Synthetic 10 hours 52.96 +0.23 +0.44%
Sweet Crude 10 hours 47.51 +0.88 +1.89%
Peace Sour 10 hours 46.51 -0.27 -0.58%
Peace Sour 10 hours 46.51 -0.27 -0.58%
Light Sour Blend 10 hours 49.01 -0.27 -0.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 52.51 -0.02 -0.04%
Central Alberta 10 hours 46.76 -0.27 -0.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 60.35 +0.22 +0.37%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 48.50 -0.50 -1.02%
Giddings 19 hours 42.25 -0.50 -1.17%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.11 +1.19 +1.95%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 45.88 -0.58 -1.25%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 49.83 -0.58 -1.15%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 49.83 -0.58 -1.15%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 48.50 -0.50 -1.02%
Kansas Common 4 days 42.75 +0.25 +0.59%
Buena Vista 4 days 64.64 +0.23 +0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 7 minutes Middle East on brink: Oil tankers attacked off Oman
  • 11 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 15 minutes CNN:America's oil boom will break more records this year. OPEC is stuck in retreat
  • 11 mins The Pope: "Climate change ... doomsday predictions can no longer be met with irony or disdain."
  • 52 mins Coal Boom in Asia is Real and a Long Trend
  • 8 hours Hydrogen FTW... Some Day
  • 11 hours Greenpeace claims one oil rig is "pushing the world closer to a climate catastrophe"
  • 4 hours China's President Xi To Visit North Korea This Week
  • 4 hours Fareed Zakaria: Canary in the Coal Mine (U.S. Dollar Hegemony)
  • 1 hour OPEC, GEO-POLITICS & OIL SUPPLY & PRICES
  • 7 hours Forbes: Giant Floating Solar Farms Could Extract CO2 From Seawater, Producing Methanol Fuel.
  • 4 hours Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 1 day The Latest: Iranian FM Says US Cannot Expect To ‘Stay Safe’
  • 24 hours Emmissions up, renewables nowhere
  • 6 hours As Iran Nuclear Deal Flounders, France Turns To Saudi For Oil
  • 52 mins The Magic and Wonders of US Shale Supply: Keeping energy price shock minimised: US oil supply keeping lid on prices despite global risks: IEA chief
  • 2 hours Hormuz and surrounding waters: Energy Threats to the World: Oil, LNG, shipping markets digest new risks after Strait of Hormuz attack

Breaking News:

Iraq’s Contingency Plan If US-Iran Standoff Blocks Its Oil Exports

Declassified: The Sino-Russian Masterplan To End U.S. Dominance In Middle East

Declassified: The Sino-Russian Masterplan To End U.S. Dominance In Middle East

In a recent meeting, Chinese…

Why The Oklahoma Shale Boom Isn’t Taking Off

Why The Oklahoma Shale Boom Isn’t Taking Off

Major geological challenges and relatively…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Opposition Says Norway Is Buying Itself Out Of Climate Goals

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 17, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT Statoil offshore

Norway will be increasingly tempted to fund carbon emission cuts abroad instead of reining in its own greenhouse gas emissions in order to reach its ambitious 2030 climate goals, a member of the opposition Socialist Left party, SV, said on Monday.

Norway has one of the world’s most ambitious net zero carbon goals—to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030, which was enshrined into law in 2016, but which comes with the caveat that Norway can use the so-called carbon credits—financing greenhouse gas reductions in other countries—to offset its own emissions.

According to Audun Lysbakken of the Socialist Left party in Norway and a former minister in a previous Labor government, “The closer we get to 2030, the more difficult it will be to reach our climate goals.”

“It will become more tempting to buy ourselves free of them,” Nina Berglund at newsinenglish.no quoted Lysbakken as saying on Monday.

While Norway has ambitious climate goals, neither the Labor party—currently in opposition, nor the ruling Conservatives are inclined to limit Norway’s oil and gas production. Smaller parties who are part of the coalition governments of either Conservatives or Labor in recent years have called for the government to pay more attention to climate-related issues, but they have had to compromise on many occasions.

Norway’s own domestic emissions are rising, the statistics office Statistics Norway said earlier this month. Greenhouse gas emissions increased by 0.4 percent in 2018 compared to 2017, according to Statistics Norway.

Emissions from oil and gas extraction jumped by 75.6 percent between 1990 and 2018, but over the past year emissions from oil and gas extraction dropped by 1.4 percent, according to the statistics which also showed that total energy supply emissions fell by 5.1 percent annually in  2018.

On the day on which the debate over Norway’s emission goals and the ways to achieve them was rekindled, Norway’s oil and gas major Equinor said that it had made an oil and gas discovery in one exploration well in the Norwegian Sea.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Inpex Signs Deal To Develop $20B LNG Project In Indonesia

Next Post

Iraq’s Contingency Plan If US-Iran Standoff Blocks Its Oil Exports

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

 Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Most Commented

Alt text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

 Alt text

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 Alt text

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

 Alt text

Rare Earth Metals: China’s ‘Nuclear Option’ In The Trade War
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com