Iraq Set To Award 30 Oil And Gas Projects In Two Licensing Rounds

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.67 +0.85 +0.96%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.05 +0.34 +0.37%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.00 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.919 +0.079 +2.78%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.367 -0.046 -1.89%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.99 -1.36 -1.41%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 86.97 -1.92 -2.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.367 -0.046 -1.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 92.44 -2.97 -3.11%
Graph down Murban 1 day 94.66 -1.96 -2.03%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 90.55 -2.01 -2.17%
Graph down Basra Light 672 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 94.35 -1.72 -1.79%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.13 -2.13 -2.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.99 -1.36 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 125 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 70.07 -1.97 -2.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 90.97 -1.97 -2.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 89.22 -1.97 -2.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 85.32 -1.97 -2.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 83.32 -1.97 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 83.32 -1.97 -2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 83.82 -1.97 -2.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 92.42 -1.97 -2.09%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 81.62 -1.97 -2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 79.05 -1.97 -2.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 12 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 84.10 -2.57 -2.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 85.25 -2.00 -2.29%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

Iraq Set To Award 30 Oil And Gas Projects In Two Licensing Rounds

Wind And Solar Dreams Clashing With Hard Economic Facts

Wind And Solar Dreams Clashing With Hard Economic Facts

The International Energy Agency's optimistic…

Rolls-Royce Beats Out Gates’ Terrapower In UK Nuclear Competition

Rolls-Royce Beats Out Gates’ Terrapower In UK Nuclear Competition

Terrapower, backed by Bill Gates,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq Set To Award 30 Oil And Gas Projects In Two Licensing Rounds

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 03, 2023, 9:30 AM CDT

Iraq is inviting international companies to bid for 30 new oil and gas projects in two licensing rounds until January 2024, as OPEC’s second-largest oil producer looks to boost crude production and reduce gas import dependence.

The so-called “fifth plus” and sixth licensing rounds will have lower royalty rates and profit-sharing agreements that are expected to be of less burden to investors, Al-Hakam I. Al-Neama, the head of the exploration contracts division at Iraq’s Oil Ministry, said at the ADIPEC energy conference in Abu Dhabi, as carried by Reuters.

The “fifth plus” licensing round will aim to award 16 projects, including some that weren’t awarded in the fifth round, while the sixth round will award another 14 projects, according to the Iraqi official.

Despite being rich in oil and gas, Iraq has had to import gas from neighboring countries, including Iran, for fuel at its power plants.

Iraq lacks the gas processing plants necessary to process the associated gas extracted from its massive oilfields and continues to flare some of those gas volumes.

Iraq imports gas and electricity from Iran but has had trouble paying for those because of the U.S. sanctions on Iran’s energy sector. The U.S., while endorsing the Iraq-Iran energy deals to keep Iraq supplied with power and gas, has been pushing Baghdad to reduce its reliance on Iranian energy imports.

Last month, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani met in New York with representatives of dozens of U.S. energy companies to pitch potential investments in the Iraqi natural gas sector.

“My government is serious about investment in gas and to be an active and powerful player in the gas market,” the Iraqi official told Bloomberg Television in an interview.

Al-Sudani also met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in New York at the end of September.

Secretary Blinken “encouraged the Government of Iraq to continue sustainably developing energy resources and combating climate change and underscored U.S. support for re-opening of the pipeline with Türkiye,” the U.S. Department of State said in a statement on the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Hungary Backs Bosnian Serb Wind Farm

Next Post

Russian Gas Giant Gazprom Claims Europe’s Energy System Is Unstable

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com