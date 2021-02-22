Iraq Pauses Massive Prepaid Oil Deal With China As Prices Soar

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 61.49 +2.25 +3.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 65.81 +2.90 +4.61%
Graph down Natural Gas 45 mins 2.953 -0.116 -3.78%
Graph down Mars US 45 mins 59.69 -1.28 -2.10%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 61.30 -2.13 -3.36%
Graph up Urals 62 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 61.82 -0.83 -1.32%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 61.82 -0.83 -1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 62.09 -0.73 -1.16%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 58.07 -1.33 -2.24%
Chart Natural Gas 45 mins 2.953 -0.116 -3.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 60.80 -2.58 -4.07%
Graph down Murban 4 days 61.15 -2.38 -3.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 59.73 -1.10 -1.81%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 62.55 -1.39 -2.17%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 62.70 -0.95 -1.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 62.09 -0.73 -1.16%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 62.09 -0.73 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 4 days 63.03 -0.86 -1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 61.30 -2.13 -3.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 47.64 -1.29 -2.64%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 47.41 -1.27 -2.61%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 58.26 -1.27 -2.13%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 59.66 -1.27 -2.08%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 56.76 -1.27 -2.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 53.76 -1.27 -2.31%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 53.76 -1.27 -2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 56.01 -1.27 -2.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 57.76 -1.27 -2.15%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 53.91 -1.27 -2.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 61.82 -0.83 -1.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 58.00 +1.25 +2.20%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 51.75 +1.25 +2.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 62.93 -1.11 -1.73%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 55.44 +0.97 +1.78%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.39 +0.97 +1.66%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.39 +0.97 +1.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 58.00 +1.25 +2.20%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 49.50 -1.25 -2.46%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 65.63 -1.28 -1.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 2 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 2 hours Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 13 mins The latest GOP nonsense on Texas shows us the future Republicans want
  • 1 hour Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 36 mins Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 3 hours Scientist clone endangered Black Footed Ferret from Ferret that died 30 years ago . It's a 100% exact genomic match.
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 15 mins The good ol' days.
  • 1 day Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.
  • 5 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 20 hours Get First Access To The Oilprice App!

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts

Could This Be The Most Exciting Lithium Play Of 2021?

Could This Be The Most Exciting Lithium Play Of 2021?

This Nobel Prize-winning breakthrough is…

Big Oil To See Production Peak In 2028

Big Oil To See Production Peak In 2028

The pandemic shock to demand…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq Pauses Massive Prepaid Oil Deal With China As Prices Soar

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 22, 2021, 10:30 AM CST

Iraq has put on hold an oil supply deal with a Chinese company that featured an advance payment of several billion dollars as higher oil prices make the deal less lucrative than it was a couple of months ago.

Iraq’s oil minister, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, said in an interview for BBC Arabic that “We had concerns that oil prices would not rise above $40 when we announced this deal for the first time in the history of Iraq,” as quoted by Reuters.

Yet shrinking global inventories of crude oil and the production and refining disruption in Texas last week caused prices to rebound more strongly than OPEC or any of its members might have reasonably expected.

News of the advance payment deal—the first of its kind in Iraqi history—first emerged last November. At the time, Reuters cited a letter by Iraq’s oil marketing company, SOMO, that seeks a five-year prepayment deal that was supposed to start in January 2021 and end in December 2025. Iraq will supply the taker or takers with Basrah crude, the report said.

“Prepaid oil cargoes are part of an urgent plan to boost state budget and overcome financial crisis. We have obligations towards OPEC to cut output, we have to repay foreign companies debts and also to keep our economy standing and this is why we need cash in advance for some of our oil sales,” an oil ministry official told the news agency.

Later reports revealed that the size of the five-year deal was $2 billion, and it was sealed with Chinese Zhenhua, a division of state-owned defense corporation Norinco. Norinco operates a 120,000-bpd refinery, so the deal was quite positive for Zhenhua as it allowed it to lock in low oil prices for the next five years. If the deal is canceled, however, Iraq could lose a prospective buyer for its crude should it need to resort to advance payment deals again.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Brazil President Ousts Petrobras CEO

Next Post

Tesla’s Cheapest Model Y Is No Longer Available

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe
Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery
Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL

Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL
Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank Just Made A Historic Move

Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank Just Made A Historic Move


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 Alt text

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com