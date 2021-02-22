Tesla’s Cheapest Model Y Is No Longer Available

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 61.49 +2.25 +3.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 65.73 +2.82 +4.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 35 mins 2.953 -0.116 -3.78%
Graph down Mars US 35 mins 59.69 -1.28 -2.10%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 61.30 -2.13 -3.36%
Graph up Urals 62 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 61.82 -0.83 -1.32%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 61.82 -0.83 -1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 62.09 -0.73 -1.16%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 58.07 -1.33 -2.24%
Chart Natural Gas 35 mins 2.953 -0.116 -3.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 60.80 -2.58 -4.07%
Graph down Murban 4 days 61.15 -2.38 -3.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 59.73 -1.10 -1.81%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 62.55 -1.39 -2.17%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 62.70 -0.95 -1.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 62.09 -0.73 -1.16%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 62.09 -0.73 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 4 days 63.03 -0.86 -1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 61.30 -2.13 -3.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 47.64 -1.29 -2.64%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 47.41 -1.27 -2.61%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 58.26 -1.27 -2.13%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 59.66 -1.27 -2.08%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 56.76 -1.27 -2.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 53.76 -1.27 -2.31%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 53.76 -1.27 -2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 56.01 -1.27 -2.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 57.76 -1.27 -2.15%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 53.91 -1.27 -2.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 61.82 -0.83 -1.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 58.00 +1.25 +2.20%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 51.75 +1.25 +2.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 62.93 -1.11 -1.73%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 55.44 +0.97 +1.78%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.39 +0.97 +1.66%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.39 +0.97 +1.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 58.00 +1.25 +2.20%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 49.50 -1.25 -2.46%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 65.63 -1.28 -1.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 1 hour Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 2 hours Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 3 mins The latest GOP nonsense on Texas shows us the future Republicans want
  • 1 hour Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 26 mins Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 3 hours Scientist clone endangered Black Footed Ferret from Ferret that died 30 years ago . It's a 100% exact genomic match.
  • 5 mins The good ol' days.
  • 1 day Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 20 hours Get First Access To The Oilprice App!

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts

Biden’s $2 Trillion Green Plan Could Send This Stock Soaring

Biden’s $2 Trillion Green Plan Could Send This Stock Soaring

One massive project changed the…

Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On Energy Stocks

Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On Energy Stocks

As oil prices continue to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla’s Cheapest Model Y Is No Longer Available

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 22, 2021, 12:30 PM CST

Tesla has removed the cheapest version of its Model Y from its website and configurator, weeks after launching the ‘Standard Range’ and days after reducing the price of the entry-level Model Y by $2,000, making the new model more unattainable for the average car buyer.

Tesla launched the Standard Model Y for pre-order last month, with an estimated range per EPA at 244 miles. Elon Musk had said on Twitter in July last year that the Standard Range Model Y would not be made because its range would be “would be unacceptably low (< 250 mile EPA).”

However, at the start of this year, Tesla did launch the cheaper Standard Range Model Y version, only to take it down from its configurator a month and a half later.

The Standard Range Model Y was priced in January at $41,990, and the price was cut by $2,000 last week, making the Standard Range Model Y priced at $39,990, only $3,000 more than the Model 3 standard range plus.

On Sunday, Electrek reported that the Model Y Standard Range had been taken down from the configurator as the EV manufacturer has apparently stopped taking orders for the cheapest Model Y.

According to Electrek, it’s not clear yet whether Tesla is canceling the cheapest Model Y or whether this is just a temporary pause in taking orders.

One of the reasons for trying to sell higher-priced cars now could be the possibility of new federal tax credits for electric vehicles that would make Teslas eligible for tax credits again and push profit margins lower if Tesla were to sell more of its cheapest model versions, according to analyst Andy Slye quoted by InsideEVs.

Tesla is often changing the prices of its vehicles in all markets.

Most recently, Tesla has slashed the prices for the standard and long-range versions of Model 3 in Japan by 24 percent, Bloomberg reported last week, as the EV maker is still struggling to meaningfully boost its sales in the country despite being present there since 2014

The price reduction for Tesla Model 3 in Japan is the first time the EV maker has slashed prices for the model. The new pricing policy coincides with the start of Model 3 vehicles imported into Japan from Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai in China instead of from the United States, a source with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iraq Pauses Massive Prepaid Oil Deal With China As Prices Soar

Next Post

India’s Oil Imports From North America Break Another Record

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe
Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery
Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL

Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL
Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank Just Made A Historic Move

Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank Just Made A Historic Move


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 Alt text

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com