Iraq Knew The U.S. Attack Was Going To Happen

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.13 +0.52 +0.87%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.92 +0.48 +0.73%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.158 +0.017 +0.79%
Mars US 5 hours 60.86 -2.79 -4.38%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.62 -1.27 -1.79%
Urals 14 days 59.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.45 -0.57 -0.85%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.45 -0.57 -0.85%
Bonny Light 23 hours 67.58 -1.61 -2.33%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.61 -0.74 -1.25%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.158 +0.017 +0.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 23 hours 69.66 +1.04 +1.52%
Murban 23 hours 71.47 +0.77 +1.09%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 58.67 -1.19 -1.99%
Basra Light 23 hours 71.72 -2.82 -3.78%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 67.68 -1.46 -2.11%
Bonny Light 23 hours 67.58 -1.61 -2.33%
Bonny Light 23 hours 67.58 -1.61 -2.33%
Girassol 23 hours 68.27 -1.82 -2.60%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.62 -1.27 -1.79%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 38.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 6 hours 40.10 -0.67 -1.64%
Canadian Condensate 141 days 56.70 -0.57 -1.00%
Premium Synthetic 131 days 63.10 -0.57 -0.90%
Sweet Crude 6 hours 54.40 -0.87 -1.57%
Peace Sour 6 hours 50.85 -0.67 -1.30%
Peace Sour 6 hours 50.85 -0.67 -1.30%
Light Sour Blend 6 hours 54.85 -0.57 -1.03%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 59.90 -0.72 -1.19%
Central Alberta 6 hours 50.70 -1.82 -3.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.45 -0.57 -0.85%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 56.00 -3.25 -5.49%
Giddings 23 hours 49.75 -3.25 -6.13%
ANS West Coast 6 days 70.51 +0.09 +0.13%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 53.56 -3.09 -5.45%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 57.51 -3.09 -5.10%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 57.51 -3.09 -5.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 56.00 -3.25 -5.49%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.00 -0.50 -0.93%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.93 -0.57 -0.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes IRAN / USA
  • 4 minutes What’s the history between US and Iran that has led to the escalated US- Iran conflict and allegations of economic terrorism?
  • 7 minutes What's the Endgame Here?
  • 12 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 57 mins 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 5 hours I have a plan for Iraq. Not new. Not my idea. But might work.
  • 3 hours (1) Khamenei has cancer, is dying (2) His choice to lead is Soleimani . . oh he's dead, (3) Iran population 75% under 35 years old (4) U.S. "mistakenly" sent letter to Iraq they were leaving.
  • 2 hours Denmark gets 47% of its electricity from wind in 2019
  • 6 mins Current strategy of Chinese military in hegemony conflict with United States. What is the end game here ?
  • 5 hours Prototype Haliade X 12MW turbine starts operating in Rotterdam
  • 1 day Iraqi uprising against US military presence is increasing. Are geopolitical interests justification good enough for waging war against Iraqi nation on Iraqi soil ?
  • 14 hours Should U.S. request extradition of Prince Andrew for trial as a Pedophile ?
  • 24 hours US Shale: Technology

Breaking News:

Wildcat Well Comes Up Dry In Norwegian Sea

The Oil Industry’s Most Promising Dividend Stocks Of 2020

The Oil Industry’s Most Promising Dividend Stocks Of 2020

The oil and gas industry…

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

Investors, pension funds and companies…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq Knew The U.S. Attack Was Going To Happen

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 08, 2020, 9:00 AM CST Baghdad

Iraq said on Wednesday that it had been notified by Iran that Tehran had launched a retaliatory strike against U.S. troops in Iraq to avenge the killing of top Iranian military commander Qassim Soleimani, while oil majors continue to evacuate personnel out of Iraq.

Amid the tension in the region, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) evacuated some 20 employees from the West Qurna-1 oilfield in Iraq operated by ExxonMobil, a CNPC source based in Beijing told Reuters on Wednesday.

After the killing of Soleimani, Chevron, too, pulled all of its American oil workers out of Northern Iraq.

Late on Tuesday, which was in the early hours Iraqi time on Wednesday, Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops. Oil prices surged by 4 percent on the news, but had given up most of those gains by early morning U.S. time on Wednesday.

Oil prices had originally surged on Friday, following the assassination of Soleimani, Iran’s most powerful and visible military leader, by U.S. forces in Iraq. The attack was carried out following a direct order from U.S. President Donald Trump and was aimed at ‘deterring future attacks’ on U.S. diplomats and service members throughout the region. 

Prices also rose on Monday, but then retreated on Tuesday while the world and investors were waiting for Iran’s response.

Related: The Hottest Permian Takeover Targets For 2020

That response came late on Tuesday, with Iran notifying Iraq it would start the retaliatory strike that would be limited to the military bases. The U.S. also notified Iraq that the bases at Ain al-Asad and Irbil were under missile attacks.

Following the Iranian missile attack on U.S. bases in Iraq, U.S. President Donald Trump said “All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei said on Wednesday that “They were slapped last night, but such military actions are not enough. The corruptive presence of the US in the West Asian region must be stopped.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said the attack on U.S. troops in Iraq was self-defense and that “We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Next Post

Saudi Tanker Group Halts Strait Of Hormuz Route

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

 Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Build Threatens Oil Rally

Surprise Crude Build Threatens Oil Rally

 JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

Most Commented

Alt text

The Human Cost of the EV Revolution

 Alt text

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

 Alt text

Emissions Soar As Permian Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records

 Alt text

Is The Qatar Blockade Coming To An End?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com