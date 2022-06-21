Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 21 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 3 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 3 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 6 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 7 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 1 day ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others

Breaking News:

Asian Gasoline Feedstock Exports To U.S. Soar

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 21, 2022, 8:30 AM CDT

Exports of feedstocks for the production of gasoline from Asia to the United States have been on a sharp rise recently, rising to the highest in three months as U.S. refiners struggle with tight supply and strong demand.

According to a Bloomberg report, imports of these feedstocks since the start of the month have averaged 86,000 barrels daily, data from Kpler showed. These feedstocks are mixed with gasoline to increase its octane rating—or quality—turning it into a premium product fetching higher prices.

Meanwhile, gasoline prices in the U.S. hit a record-high earlier this month but have now subsided somewhat ahead of the July 4 weekend. Even so, supply remains tight, which suggests prices will not fall much further.

Part of the reason for the tight supply, in addition to tight crude oil supply, is lower refining capacity after U.S. refiners closed some 1 million bpd in capacity during the two pandemic years.

Some have blamed the energy policies of the federal government for the market imbalance in oil and fuels, but Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen deflected the blame, saying in an ABC interview last weekend, "Actually, consumption of gas and fuels are currently at lower levels than pre-pandemic and what's happened is that production has gone down, refinery capacity has declined in the United States, and oil production has declined."

Meanwhile, the administration is trying to make oil producers to pump more and refiners to refine more but there does not seem to be a quick fix for the price situation in sight. On the contrary, all the available options carry substantial political risks, especially the "best" solution for high prices, which, as the running industry joke says, is higher prices. Yet higher prices would mean a recession, and no administration wants that.

Exports of fuels from the United States also remain strong, especially to Latin America, the Bloomberg report noted. Since the start of June, the rate of exports has been near the highest since records began in 2016.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Previous Post

Europe’s Refineries Increase Russian Crude Purchases

Next Post

Iraq Could Raise Oil Production Capacity To 6 Million Bpd

