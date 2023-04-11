Iraq Asks U.S. Court To Enforce Ruling Against Turkey Over Oil Exports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.51 +1.77 +2.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.59 +1.41 +1.67%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.01 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.219 +0.047 +2.16%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.864 +0.056 +1.98%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 -0.90 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 -0.90 -1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.50 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 78.59 -0.71 -0.90%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.864 +0.056 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.09 +0.35 +0.42%
Graph up Murban 2 days 86.27 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 6 days 82.29 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 498 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 6 days 85.66 +0.89 +1.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 6 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 6 days 86.96 +0.87 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.50 +0.01 +0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 64.67 -1.07 -1.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 58.49 -0.96 -1.61%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 81.89 -0.96 -1.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 80.14 -0.96 -1.18%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 77.29 -0.96 -1.23%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 73.99 -0.96 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 73.99 -0.96 -1.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 75.29 -0.96 -1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 84.24 -0.96 -1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 73.59 -0.96 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 -0.90 -1.09%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.25 -1.00 -1.29%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 70.00 -1.00 -1.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 84.27 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.27 -0.96 -1.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 76.22 -0.96 -1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.22 -0.96 -1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.25 -1.00 -1.29%
Chart Kansas Common 42 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 9 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 7 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 6 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Iraq Asks U.S. Court To Enforce Ruling Against Turkey Over Oil Exports

China And Russia Look To Challenge The Petrodollar

China And Russia Look To Challenge The Petrodollar

The new geopolitical alliances, where…

Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut

Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut

With the large production cut…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq Asks U.S. Court To Enforce Ruling Against Turkey Over Oil Exports

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 11, 2023, 3:30 PM CDT

Iraq is asking a U.S. federal court to enforce a ruling against Turkey over crude oil exports Turkey received from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The exports from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq into Turkey still have not resumed, leaving multiple fields in the KRG region shut in. Turkey had stopped the flow of pipeline oil from that area—affecting about 450,000 bpd—after Iraq won an arbitration case against Turkey.

Iraq has accused Turkey of violating a decades-old pipeline agreement by importing oil from the semi-autonomous region of Iraq without Baghdad’s consent.

Most of Kurdistan’s oilfields remain shut in, with its pipeline exports halted, even though Kurdistan and Iraw reached an agreement to resume the exports via the Iraq-Turkey pipeline and the port of Ceyhan.

Iraq was awarded damages in the case last month under an ICC arbitration ruling. Sources have said that under that ruling, Turkey was ordered to be around $1.5 billion before interest for oil that shipped without Baghdad’s permission between 2014 and 2018.  Turkey has alleged that Iraq had also been ordered to pay in the dispute.

That ruling saw Turkey halt the flow of oil. While Iraq and Turkey were said to reach an agreement on resuming flows shortly thereafter, flows have yet to resume.

Now, with flows still stopped, Iraq is asking a U.S. federal court for help in enforcing the arbitration ruling.

Iraq’s government in Baghdad has long-argued that the Kurdistan region does not have control over its vast oil riches, including the authority to sell oil to the market without the approval and participation of the official oil marketing company of the Iraqi government, SOMO.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal that Iraq and Turkey have agreed to—if only temporary—would see the Kurdistan region sell its oil through SOMO.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Return To Recent Highs

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com