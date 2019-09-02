Iran Tanker Nears Syria, May Unload Cargo Via Ship-To-Ship Transfer

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.79 -0.31 -0.56%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.60 -0.06 -0.10%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.313 +0.028 +1.23%
Mars US 3 days 55.80 -1.61 -2.80%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.11 -0.13 -0.22%
Urals 4 days 56.30 -1.75 -3.01%
Louisiana Light 5 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Louisiana Light 5 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Bonny Light 19 hours 59.23 -0.45 -0.75%
Mexican Basket 4 days 49.54 -1.51 -2.96%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.313 +0.028 +1.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 57.74 -1.87 -3.14%
Murban 19 hours 59.27 -2.23 -3.63%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 51.95 -0.51 -0.97%
Basra Light 4 days 61.84 -1.40 -2.21%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 58.24 -0.69 -1.17%
Bonny Light 19 hours 59.23 -0.45 -0.75%
Bonny Light 19 hours 59.23 -0.45 -0.75%
Girassol 19 hours 60.40 -0.54 -0.89%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.11 -0.13 -0.22%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 3 days 41.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 44.86 +1.08 +2.47%
Canadian Condensate 13 days 50.71 +0.93 +1.87%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 57.11 +0.93 +1.66%
Sweet Crude 3 days 53.46 +0.58 +1.10%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.46 +0.93 +1.84%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.46 +0.93 +1.84%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 52.21 +0.93 +1.81%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 57.96 +0.18 +0.31%
Central Alberta 3 days 51.71 +0.93 +1.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 5 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 51.75 -1.50 -2.82%
Giddings 4 days 45.50 -1.50 -3.19%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.40 +0.67 +1.09%
West Texas Sour 4 days 49.05 -1.61 -3.18%
Eagle Ford 4 days 53.00 -1.61 -2.95%
Eagle Ford 4 days 53.00 -1.61 -2.95%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 51.75 -1.50 -2.82%
Kansas Common 4 days 45.25 -0.75 -1.63%
Buena Vista 4 days 63.23 -1.61 -2.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 7 minutes 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 9 minutes Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 11 minutes Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 4 hours It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 41 mins Looks Like Khalid al-Falih was demoted ? King Salman takes away two ministries. NOW NEW ARAMCO CEO !
  • 15 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 10 hours Brexit Seems To Be Assured
  • 2 hours U.S. Vice President Pence Calls For Vigilance About Russia
  • 1 hour Selected Society: The 25 Wealthiest Dynasties On The Planet Control $1.4 trillion
  • 10 hours Used Thin Film Solar Panels at 15 Cents per Watt
  • 10 hours Bakken Crude Flash Point - Will This Fuel Transportation Worries?
  • 2 hours Save the Earth: India Set To Outlaw Six Single-Use Plastic Products On October
  • 10 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 14 hours EIA Crude Inventory drops 10mm bbls week ending 8/23. Analyst say tight supply. I DISAGREE. TOO MUCH SUPPLY.
  • 1 day China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 1 day Russia Losing Natural Gas Share

Breaking News:

Iran’s Oil Product Exports Stay Strong Despite U.S. Sanctions

Trump Feeds Oil Markets False Hope

Trump Feeds Oil Markets False Hope

Oil prices rallied slightly at…

The End Of An Era For Alaskan Oil

The End Of An Era For Alaskan Oil

After six decades of operating…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Tanker Nears Syria, May Unload Cargo Via Ship-To-Ship Transfer

By Irina Slav - Sep 02, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT Grace 1

The notorious Adrian Darya 1, formerly Grace 1, tanker is near Syria, two tanker-tracking service providers have reported, although they differ on the proximity.

According to TankerTrackers.com, the Adrian Darya 1 yesterday stopped in the international waters between Syria and Cyprus, supporting its report with a satellite image of the vessel. TankerTrackers also said two other vessels—Suezmax tankers—were in the vicinity and one more Suezmax was en route there. These would probably be used to unload the cargo of the Adrian Darya 1 and deliver it to Syria.

Meanwhile, the AP quoted another tanker tracking data provider, MarineTraffic.com, as reporting the Adrian Darya was moving slowly about 50 nautical miles off the Syrian coast as of Sunday. The agency went on to quote U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as saying in a tweet “We have reliable information that the tanker is underway and headed to Tartus, Syria. I hope it changes course.”

The Adrian Darya 1 was seized by the Gibraltar authorities earlier this year on charges of carrying oil for Syria, which is under EU sanctions. After a retaliatory seizure of a UK-flagged vessel in the Strait of Hormuz and extensive negotiations, Gibraltar released the Adrian Darya 1 after it received Tehran’s assurance that the vessel will not deliver its cargo to Syria. However, as Tanker Trackers.com notes, a lot of Iran oil deliveries circumventing sanctions take place in the open sea, via ship-to-ship transfers and this is most likely the way this oil cargo would reach Syria as well.

The three vessels the trackers spotted heading towards the place where the Adrian Darya has slowed down can each carry 1 million barrels of crude. Two of these are sailing loaded and would need to unload their cargo first to take oil from the Adrian Darya, and the third, Silvia 1, may have already unloaded at the Syrian port of Baniyas although the unloading has not been confirmed.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

WoodMac Sees US$32B M&A Shakeup In Australia’s Oil & Gas

Next Post

China To Boost Shale Output To Cut Import Dependence

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

 China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

 Alt text

Oil Needs To Be Below $20 To Compete With Electric Cars

 Alt text

Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com