Iran Significantly Boosts Oil Exports Despite Sanctions

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 5 hours 40.25 -0.06 -0.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 6 hours 41.92 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 5 hours 2.139 -0.109 -4.85%
Graph down Mars US 6 hours 41.00 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.22 -0.18 -0.43%
Graph up Urals 23 hours 41.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 40.91 +0.13 +0.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.74 +0.16 +0.43%
Chart Natural Gas 5 hours 2.139 -0.109 -4.85%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 23 hours 42.19 +1.04 +2.53%
Graph up Murban 23 hours 42.22 +0.73 +1.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 23 hours 39.75 +0.27 +0.68%
Graph up Basra Light 23 hours 43.97 +0.27 +0.62%
Graph up Saharan Blend 23 hours 40.77 +0.23 +0.57%
Graph up Bonny Light 23 hours 40.91 +0.13 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 40.91 +0.13 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 41.99 +0.43 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.22 -0.18 -0.43%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 7 days 28.16 -0.12 -0.42%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 31.81 +0.38 +1.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 22 hours 39.31 +0.38 +0.98%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 22 hours 40.71 +0.38 +0.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 37.31 +0.63 +1.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 36.01 +0.38 +1.07%
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 36.01 +0.38 +1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 36.81 +0.38 +1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 39.61 +0.38 +0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 35.96 +0.38 +1.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 36.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 23 hours 30.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 40.35 +0.07 +0.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 23 hours 34.20 -0.06 -0.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 23 hours 38.15 -0.06 -0.16%
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 38.15 -0.06 -0.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 36.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.05 +0.38 +0.85%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 7 minutes Amount of Oil Usage in the United States
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 42 mins Something wicked this way comes
  • 1 hour Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 43 mins JP Morgan Christyan Malek, report this Summer .. . We are at beginning of oil Super Cycle and will see $190 bbl Brent by 2025. LOL
  • 2 hours Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 7 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 1 day Natural Gas Saves Southern California From Blackouts
  • 20 hours Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 1 day .
  • 3 hours Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 3 hours Why NG falling n crude up?

Breaking News:

Iran Significantly Boosts Oil Exports Despite Sanctions

Can Colombia Overcome Its Natural Gas Crisis?

Can Colombia Overcome Its Natural Gas Crisis?

Like many other nations, Colombia…

Colombia’s Security Crisis Deals Another Blow To Its Oil Industry

Colombia’s Security Crisis Deals Another Blow To Its Oil Industry

Colombia’s oil industry has shown…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Significantly Boosts Oil Exports Despite Sanctions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 25, 2020, 5:30 PM CDT

Iran is estimated to have exported nearly 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and condensate so far in September, TankerTrackers told Reuters, in what would be the highest level of Iranian exports in a year and a half and double the observed exports in August.  

Two other tanker-tracking firms have also seen an increase in Iranian oil exports so far in September, although not as much as TankerTrackers.com has found, according to Reuters. 

Since the U.S. imposed sanctions on Iran’s oil industry and exports in May 2018, the Islamic Republic has been using various tactics to ship crude abroad without being detected, including by tankers switching off transponders or documents stating the oil does not originate from Iran. 

Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said earlier this week that “America has waged a war against Iran with no blood,” referring to the sanctions on Iran’s oil. 

Iran continues to export oil in defiance of the U.S. sanctions, and it seems to have recently increased its oil exports despite the fact that official figures still put the shipments at very low levels. 

Related: OPEC+ Complied 101% With Oil Production Cuts In August

China, for example, the world’s largest oil importer, is likely receiving much more oil from Iran than the official figures report, according to various reports, media investigations, and tanker-tracking firms. 

In August, Iran was exporting a lot more crude oil than U.S. figures suggest, data from TankerTrackers.com has revealed, as reported by NBC News.

According to the data, Iran was exporting as much as 600,000 bpd, using ship-to-ship transfers with transponders turned off to avoid detection, skirting U.S. sanctions. The daily average number compares with an estimate of 227,000 bpd made in a U.S. Congressional report, NBC’s Raf Sanchez wrote on Twitter.

Last year, a U.S. State Department official told the media that the department was tracking ship-to-ship transfers and was working with other governments to ensure that they, too, were tracking such moves that became one of few ways for Iran to still get its crude to foreign markets.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Boris Johnson: UK Will Lead The World In Transition To A Net-Zero Economy

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2

Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2
OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts

OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Big Oil Doomed To Repeat The Coal Industry's Mistakes?

 Alt text

Nuclear Power Could Win Big In U.S. Elections

 Alt text

The Post-COVID ‘Great Reset’ Won’t Be Fueled By Renewables

 Alt text

U.S, Shale Recovery Leans On Huge Inventory Of DUCs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com