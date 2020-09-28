Another Billion-Dollar Oil Merger Is On The Horizon

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.63 +0.38 +0.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 42.49 +0.57 +1.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 2.080 -0.059 -2.76%
Graph down Mars US 3 days 41.00 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 41.93 +0.71 +1.72%
Graph up Urals 4 days 41.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 41.66 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 41.66 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 40.91 +0.13 +0.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 37.86 +0.12 +0.32%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 2.080 -0.059 -2.76%
Graph up Marine 4 days 42.19 +1.04 +2.53%
Graph up Murban 4 days 42.22 +0.73 +1.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 39.75 +0.27 +0.68%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 43.97 +0.27 +0.62%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 40.77 +0.23 +0.57%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 40.91 +0.13 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 40.91 +0.13 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 4 days 41.99 +0.43 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 41.93 +0.71 +1.72%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 10 days 28.16 -0.12 -0.42%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 31.75 -0.06 -0.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 39.25 -0.06 -0.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 40.65 -0.06 -0.15%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 37.25 -0.06 -0.16%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 36.75 +0.74 +2.05%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 36.75 +0.74 +2.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 37.25 +0.44 +1.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 39.55 -0.06 -0.15%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 36.25 +0.29 +0.81%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 41.66 -0.05 -0.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 36.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 30.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 40.80 +0.47 +1.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 34.20 -0.06 -0.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 38.15 -0.06 -0.16%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 38.15 -0.06 -0.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 36.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 44.99 -0.06 -0.13%
All Charts
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Another Billion-Dollar Oil Merger Is On The Horizon

By Irina Slav - Sep 28, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

Devon Energy and WPX Energy are discussing a merger to weather the impact of the pandemic on the oil industry, unnamed sources in the know told the Wall Street Journal.

An agreement on a deal could be reached as early as today, with the value of the new entity at some $6 billion based on the two companies’ market caps. The merger will be an all-stock deal, the WSJ sources said.

Both companies have suffered hefty losses in their market valuation recently, with Devon’s share price shedding 64 percent over the past 12 months and WPX Energy losing 57 percent of its value.

The deal, if it goes through, could be a sign of further consolidation down the road. While big energy players are well placed to withstand any crisis even if they have to slash spending and cut jobs, mid-sized independents are much more vulnerable. This is especially true in the U.S. shale patch, where heavily indebted producers are dealing with the twin pressure of the demand-destructive pandemic and shareholders breathing down their necks for higher returns.

Related: World’s No.1 Oil Trader Sees Crude Inventories Shrinking This Year

A wave of mergers and acquisitions is a hallmark of every downturn in the cyclical industries. This time, however, even this wave was uncertain as the pandemic made potential buyers reluctant to risk their money on even otherwise lucrative assets. If oil demand was not coming back to pre-crisis levels, there was no point to build an oil asset portfolio. Yet the news about Devon and WPX suggests there may still be hope for deals in the oil and gas space.

For many companies in the sector, a merger could be the only way to survive as oil prices appear to be stuck at $40 a barrel: lower than the majority of U.S. shale drillers need to break even, let alone turn in a profit.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

