Iran Reports 46% Drop In Condensate Exports

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 74.25 -0.04 -0.05%
Brent Crude 50 mins 83.91 -0.25 -0.30%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.280 +0.013 +0.40%
Mars US 49 mins 79.29 -0.05 -0.06%
Opec Basket 4 days 83.24 -0.85 -1.01%
Urals 18 hours 80.58 -1.06 -1.30%
Louisiana Light 4 days 84.14 +1.20 +1.45%
Louisiana Light 4 days 84.14 +1.20 +1.45%
Bonny Light 4 days 86.37 -0.79 -0.91%
Mexican Basket 4 days 77.00 -0.21 -0.27%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.280 +0.013 +0.40%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 84.49 -1.34 -1.56%
Murban 4 days 86.95 -1.32 -1.50%
Iran Heavy 4 days 80.16 -1.07 -1.32%
Basra Light 4 days 85.12 -0.45 -0.53%
Saharan Blend 4 days 85.83 -0.48 -0.56%
Bonny Light 4 days 86.37 -0.79 -0.91%
Bonny Light 4 days 86.37 -0.79 -0.91%
Girassol 4 days 84.44 -1.39 -1.62%
Opec Basket 4 days 83.24 -0.85 -1.01%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 25.34 -1.49 -5.55%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.34 +0.01 +0.02%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 74.49 +0.01 +0.01%
Sweet Crude 4 days 46.84 -1.99 -4.08%
Peace Sour 4 days 43.34 +0.01 +0.02%
Peace Sour 4 days 43.34 +0.01 +0.02%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 61.84 +3.51 +6.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 53.34 -0.74 -1.37%
Central Alberta 4 days 44.34 +0.01 +0.02%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 84.14 +1.20 +1.45%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 70.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 18 hours 64.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 83.69 -1.67 -1.96%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 68.24 -0.05 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 72.19 -0.05 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 72.19 -0.05 -0.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 70.74 -0.05 -0.07%
Kansas Common 4 days 64.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 83.10 +0.01 +0.01%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes A $2 Trillion Saudi Aramco IPO Keeps Getting Less Realistic
  • 11 minutes How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 17 minutes Saudi Crown Prince to Trump: We've Replaced All Iran's Lost Oil
  • 21 mins WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 2 hours Epic Fail as Solar Crashes and Wind Refuses to Blow
  • 3 hours U.S. - Saudi Arabia: President Trump Says Saudi Arabia's King Wouldn't Survive "Two Weeks" Without U.S. Backing
  • 39 mins U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects
  • 16 hours Saudi A Threatens to Block UN Climate Report
  • 5 hours Saudi Aramco Can't Pay Salaries? UAE/Saudi Halt 3 Projects of $243 Billion?
  • 9 hours Mercedes-Benz Breaks Ground on EV Battery Factory in Alabama
  • 2 hours Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 1 day Can SPR Offset Lost Iranian Crude?
  • 11 hours Irrational Oil Market - WTI climbs after 8 million barrel build
  • 2 days Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 21 hours Oil Demand: The Price Is Right Or The Customer Is Right?
  • 1 hour Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?

Breaking News:

Russia’s Energy Ministry Wants More Incentives For Oil Industry

Coal Use Rises As Renewables Fall In U.S. Electricity Generation

Coal Use Rises As Renewables Fall In U.S. Electricity Generation

Though renewables for electricity generation…

Cannabis Is About To Go Global

Cannabis Is About To Go Global

With the official date for…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Reports 46% Drop In Condensate Exports

By Irina Slav - Oct 08, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT tankers

Iran’s condensate exports fell by 46 percent over the first six months of the Iranian year, from March to September, local news agency Isna reported, citing customs data. Quoting the Iranian-language source, Reuters reported condensate exports over the period totaled 4.644 million tons, compared with 8.629 million tons a year earlier.

Condensate is a major export product for Iran, making up a large portion of its total oil and gas exports. Buyers of the superlight crude are under more pressure than importers of “regular” crude since there are few alternate suppliers. S&P Global Platts reported in August that South Korea was particularly concerned and eager to win a sanction waiver to be able to continue buying Iranian condensate.

Reports about falling Iranian exports of oil and condensate abound, but there is one important detail: usually, these are reports about tracked tankers carrying Iranian oil and condensate.

At the beginning of October, for instance, Bloomberg reported that Iran’s oil and condensate exports had fallen to a two-and-a-half-year low at 1.72 million bpd, but noting these were tracked exports.

S&P Global Platts estimated Iran’s crude and condensate exports will drop to 1.1 million bpd this month, with the U.S. sanctions removing as much as 1.7 million bpd from markets from November on.

There are serious doubts that this much Iranian crude will actually leave the market. TankerTrackers.com reported in September that Iranian tankers were switching off their tracking devices after leaving their home ports, and later said that probably half of September’s exports were shipped with the trackers off.

Meanwhile, just days after it emerged that India was set to officially import 9 million barrels of Iranian oil in November, Reuters reported that a U.S. government official had said the administration was considering waivers for some Iranian oil buyers. The waivers, the unnamed official said, would be for importers who had shown an effort to reduce their intake of Iranian crude.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Exxon To Drill Offshore Cyrpus Despite Turkey Protests

Next Post

UK Stages Cyberwar Games Against Russia

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

 U.S. Secretary Of State Criticizes Iran-Chinese Oil Ties

U.S. Secretary Of State Criticizes Iran-Chinese Oil Ties

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 Alt text

Can Oil Demand Really Peak Within 5 Years?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com