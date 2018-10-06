This Country Strengthens Ties With Iran As U.S. Sanctions Loom

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 day 74.34 +0.01 +0.01%
Brent Crude 1 day 84.16 -0.42 -0.50%
Natural Gas 1 day 3.143 -0.022 -0.70%
Mars US 1 day 79.34 +0.01 +0.01%
Opec Basket 3 days 84.09 +0.45 +0.54%
Urals 2 days 81.64 -0.61 -0.74%
Louisiana Light 3 days 82.94 -1.71 -2.02%
Louisiana Light 3 days 82.94 -1.71 -2.02%
Bonny Light 2 days 86.37 -0.79 -0.91%
Mexican Basket 3 days 77.21 -0.52 -0.67%
Natural Gas 1 day 3.143 -0.022 -0.70%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 84.49 -1.34 -1.56%
Murban 2 days 86.95 -1.32 -1.50%
Iran Heavy 2 days 80.16 -1.07 -1.32%
Basra Light 2 days 85.12 -0.45 -0.53%
Saharan Blend 2 days 85.83 -0.48 -0.56%
Bonny Light 2 days 86.37 -0.79 -0.91%
Bonny Light 2 days 86.37 -0.79 -0.91%
Girassol 2 days 84.44 -1.39 -1.62%
Opec Basket 3 days 84.09 +0.45 +0.54%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 33.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 26.83 -0.58 -2.12%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 65.33 -2.08 -3.09%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 74.48 -2.08 -2.72%
Sweet Crude 3 days 48.83 -0.08 -0.16%
Peace Sour 3 days 43.33 -2.08 -4.58%
Peace Sour 3 days 43.33 -2.08 -4.58%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 58.33 -5.58 -8.73%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 54.08 -1.33 -2.40%
Central Alberta 3 days 44.33 -2.08 -4.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 82.94 -1.71 -2.02%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 64.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 4 days 85.36 +1.20 +1.43%
West Texas Sour 2 days 68.29 +0.01 +0.01%
Eagle Ford 2 days 72.24 +0.01 +0.01%
Eagle Ford 2 days 72.24 +0.01 +0.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.79 +0.01 +0.01%
Kansas Common 3 days 64.50 -2.25 -3.37%
Buena Vista 3 days 83.09 -1.83 -2.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Irrational Oil Market - WTI climbs after 8 million barrel build
  • 11 minutes How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 15 minutes Oil Demand: The Price Is Right Or The Customer Is Right?
  • 13 hours Saudi Crown Prince to Trump: We've Replaced All Iran's Lost Oil
  • 10 hours WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 14 hours CARB, GM, SoCal Edison and Others Join Forces to Keep California in the Lead of the Great Electric Vehicle Scam
  • 20 hours Hey Traders! The More Barrels of Iranian Oil Removed from Legal Markets, the More Barrels Available for Black Markets (at Cut Rate Prices)
  • 16 mins U.S. - Saudi Arabia: President Trump Says Saudi Arabia's King Wouldn't Survive "Two Weeks" Without U.S. Backing
  • 1 day Why the Saudis Can’t Keep a Lid on Oil Prices. And Why I Think the Iran Oil Sanctions are Overblown.
  • 18 hours Elon Musk Sued By Sec
  • 16 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely
  • 1 day Is Trump's oil policy going to backfire?
  • 1 day China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 1 hour Coal remains a major source of power in Europe.
  • 1 day Blackouts in Australia
  • 9 hours THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018

Breaking News:

Exxon To Drill Offshore Cyrpus Despite Turkey Protests

Alt Text

Iraq Orders Internet Blackout To Quell Protests

As protests in Iraq begin…

Alt Text

The OPEC Deal Isn’t Dead Yet

The OPEC production cut deal…

Alt Text

Will Mexico’s Next President Kill Its Oil Sector?

As Mexico’s presidential election looms,…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

This Country Strengthens Ties With Iran As U.S. Sanctions Loom

By Haley Zaremba - Oct 06, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Oman

Oman has long been nicknamed the “Switzerland of the Middle East” thanks to the nation’s peace-focused diplomacy measures and a tendency toward neutrality and mediation. Despite being geographically surrounded by conflict and political turmoil, Oman has been able to stay out of regional squabbles for decades, often going so far as to act as an intermediary between warring neighbors.

Muscat has also managed to maintain good relationships with both Iran and the United States for many years--no small feat. The Omani Shah fell into Iran’s good graces back in the 1970’s when he sent troops to help subdue the Dhofar revolt. Meanwhile, through free trade deals, anti-terrorism cooperation, U.S. troops basing rights, and other diplomatic measures, Oman has also been able to stay on the United States’ good side for decades.

Now, for the first time in many years, Oman’s policy of neutrality is being challenged thanks to increased pressure on Iran coming from the United States, as well as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Through the center of this dilemma runs a proposed natural gas pipeline between Iran and Oman.

After over a decade of discussion, the Iran-Oman gas pipeline was greenlit last year, and a joint committee was formed in July to finalize the deal. The massive energy and engineering project will cost an estimated $1.2 billion and will funnel 28 million cubic meters per day of Iranian natural gas from the southern port of Kuhmobarak to the port of Sohar in Oman, according to the National Iranian Gas Company. Kuhmobarak’s location near the Strait of Hormuz on the Sea of Oman makes it an ideal launch point. 30 percent of global seaborne oil and gas pass through the Strait of Hormuz each day.

Related: Kuwait Stops Exporting Crude To U.S.

After arriving in Oman, the natural gas would be liquefied for export or kept in Oman to replenish the gulf country’s own long-dwindling reserves. In light of their diminishing natural gas output and ensuing gas shortages, as well as other economic shortcomings, Oman has been working diligently to diversify their economic landscape in the past few years. This proposed pipeline in conjunction with Iran is part of that plan.

Iran is expected to add a massive amount of pipeline to infrastructure across the Middle East in the coming years, contributing a projected 12,698 km by 2022. Iran’s plans alone account for more than 50 percent of the entire region’s publicly planned pipeline additions according to numbers from GlobalData. Iran is followed by Iraq in terms of planned pipeline. The neighboring nation has planned to invest approximately US $29.6 billion by 2022 to add a total length of 5,105 km of oil and gas pipelines. Turkey comes in third in the Middle East with a planned 2,030 km pipeline addition with a price tag of around US $5.8 billion.

But soon this will all be challenged by heavy U.S. sanctions against Iranian petroleum. The Trump administration has announced it will reimpose sanctions on Iranian petroleum, petroleum products and petrochemical products, and all transactions with the National Iranian Oil Company starting November 5. Tensions with Iran have been ramping up since Trump began threatening to roll back the Obama-era nuclear deal on the campaign trail.

Related: Underwhelming OPEC Fuels Oil Price Rally

Now Oman has been caught in the crossfire, like many other countries who don’t want to have to pick a side between the two economic and political powerhouses of the U.S. and Iran. If the Trump administration follows through on their proposal to re-introduce sanctions on Iran next month, it will create major problems for the viability of the Iran-Oman natural gas pipeline. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical location in the pipeline plans, has long been a site of contention between Iran and the U.S. In August both nations simultaneously claimed to have complete control of the essential oil and gas crossing and the U.S. threatening force if Iran tried to disrupt any of the shipping.

Despite the tricky political waters and economic doubts, Oman has publicly stated that it intends to go forward with the project, but there is no denying that it will be with much more roadblocks than they initially bargained for.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Kazakhstan’s Fuel Crisis Is A Thing Of The Past
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why The Oil Price Rally May Soon End

Why The Oil Price Rally May Soon End
Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Why The Saudis Can’t Keep A Lid On Oil Prices

Why The Saudis Can’t Keep A Lid On Oil Prices

 Underwhelming OPEC Fuels Oil Price Rally

Underwhelming OPEC Fuels Oil Price Rally

 Oil Slumps On Major Inventory Build

Oil Slumps On Major Inventory Build

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com