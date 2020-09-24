Iran Opens Navy Base At World’s Most Crucial Oil Chokepoint

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.20 +0.27 +0.68%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 41.79 +0.02 +0.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.190 +0.065 +3.06%
Graph up Mars US 20 hours 40.53 +0.08 +0.20%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 41.40 +0.08 +0.19%
Graph down Urals 2 days 40.80 -2.15 -5.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +0.37 +0.90%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +0.37 +0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.58 +0.14 +0.37%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.190 +0.065 +3.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 41.47 +0.37 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 2 days 41.53 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 39.96 +0.22 +0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 43.65 -0.03 -0.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 41.23 +0.53 +1.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Girassol 2 days 42.23 +0.56 +1.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.40 +0.08 +0.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 27.84 +0.14 +0.51%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 31.43 +0.13 +0.42%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 38.93 +0.13 +0.34%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 40.33 +0.13 +0.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 36.68 +0.13 +0.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 35.63 +0.13 +0.37%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 35.63 +0.13 +0.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 36.43 +0.13 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 39.23 +0.13 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 35.58 +0.13 +0.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +0.37 +0.90%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.50 +0.25 +0.69%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.25 +0.25 +0.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 40.35 +0.07 +0.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 33.88 +0.33 +0.98%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 37.83 +0.33 +0.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.83 +0.33 +0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.50 +0.25 +0.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.25 +0.50 +1.68%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.67 +0.33 +0.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 7 minutes Amount of Oil Usage in the United States
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 2 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 6 hours Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 1 hour Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 3 hours Natural Gas Saves Southern California From Blackouts
  • 21 hours Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 9 hours .
  • 17 hours Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 1 day US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 23 hours Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 2 days Top HHS official takes leave of absence after Facebook rant about CDC conspiracies
  • 2 days .
  • 2 days Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning

Breaking News:

Iran Opens Navy Base At World’s Most Crucial Oil Chokepoint

Why Big Oil Should Worry About The Green Chemistry Movement

Why Big Oil Should Worry About The Green Chemistry Movement

The chemicals sector is the…

U.S. Industrial Demand For Natural Gas Drops As Economy Slows

U.S. Industrial Demand For Natural Gas Drops As Economy Slows

The U.S. industrial sector saw…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Opens Navy Base At World’s Most Crucial Oil Chokepoint

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 24, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran opened this week a new naval base in a coastal town along the world’s most important oil chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz, a theater of frequent incidents and frictions between Iran and the United States.

The IRGC, including its Al Quds Force, were designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the U.S. last year.

The new naval base at Sirik, a coastal Iranian town east of the Strait of Hormuz, was officially launched on Wednesday at a ceremony attended by IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, Iran’s PressTV reported on Thursday.

“With the opening and unveiling of this base, the country’s combat operations, ship operations, reconnaissance as well as defensive and offensive operations in the Persian Gulf will further develop,” PressTV quoted the commander as saying. 

Ira—which has repeatedly threatened in recent years to close the Strait of Hormuz if it can’t export its oil—often holds naval war games and military drills in its waters in the Gulf, including in areas close to the most important shipping lane in the world.  

The Strait of Hormuz is the most important oil chokepoint in the world with daily oil flows averaging 21 million bpd, or the equivalent of 21 percent of global petroleum liquids consumption. According to EIA estimates, 76 percent of the crude oil and condensate that moved through the Strait of Hormuz last year went to Asian markets, with China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore the top destinations. 

Tensions between the United States and Iran in the Gulf have flared on and off in recent years, especially after the U.S. pulled out of the so-called Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran’s oil industry and exports. 

In one of the latest major incidents in the Gulf earlier this year, the tension in the Middle East and around the Strait of Hormuz spiked after the U.S. killed the top Iranian general of the Al Quds forces, Qassem Soleimani, for which Iran retaliated with a ballistic missiles attack on U.S. bases in Iraq.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Value Of Russia's Oil Reserves Drops By $129 Billion  

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts

OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Big Oil Doomed To Repeat The Coal Industry's Mistakes?

 Alt text

Nuclear Power Could Win Big In U.S. Elections

 Alt text

The Post-COVID ‘Great Reset’ Won’t Be Fueled By Renewables

 Alt text

U.S, Shale Recovery Leans On Huge Inventory Of DUCs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com