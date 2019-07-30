Iran, Russia Plan Joint Military Drills In Strait Of Hormuz

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.40 +1.53 +2.69%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.02 +1.40 +2.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.139 +0.023 +1.09%
Mars US 22 hours 60.97 +0.67 +1.11%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.79 -0.23 -0.36%
Urals 2 days 61.75 -0.60 -0.96%
Louisiana Light 5 days 61.54 -0.34 -0.55%
Louisiana Light 5 days 61.54 -0.34 -0.55%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.63 +0.46 +0.72%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.51 -0.02 -0.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.139 +0.023 +1.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 62.53 -0.30 -0.48%
Murban 2 days 64.29 -0.36 -0.56%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.83 +0.62 +1.14%
Basra Light 2 days 65.98 -0.13 -0.20%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.64 +0.57 +0.92%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.63 +0.46 +0.72%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.63 +0.46 +0.72%
Girassol 2 days 65.70 +0.68 +1.05%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.79 -0.23 -0.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.34 +1.39 +3.39%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 44.37 +0.67 +1.53%
Canadian Condensate 6 days 54.37 +0.67 +1.25%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 57.37 +0.67 +1.18%
Sweet Crude 4 days 53.37 +0.67 +1.27%
Peace Sour 4 days 52.62 +0.67 +1.29%
Peace Sour 4 days 52.62 +0.67 +1.29%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 52.87 +0.67 +1.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 57.77 +0.67 +1.17%
Central Alberta 4 days 53.37 +0.67 +1.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 5 days 61.54 -0.34 -0.55%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.50 +0.75 +1.42%
Giddings 2 days 47.25 +0.75 +1.61%
ANS West Coast 5 days 64.48 +0.10 +0.16%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.82 +0.67 +1.34%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.77 +0.67 +1.24%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.77 +0.67 +1.24%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.50 +0.75 +1.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.50 +1.08%
Buena Vista 5 days 67.08 +0.18 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 8 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 12 minutes So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 2 hours Biogas projects in Vermont
  • 14 hours Democracy on Putin's way: Kremlin Critic Navalny Returned To Jail Despite Poisoning Fears
  • 1 day How The U.S. Economy Stacks Up To Past Rate Cut Cycles?
  • 7 hours Think Shale companies are overloaded with debt? How about the top ten corporate debtors in the US?
  • 2 hours N.Y. Governor Signs Climate Bill
  • 1 hour EPA Chief Defends Biofuel Waivers In Meeting With Farm Senators
  • 7 hours Texas Shale Pioneers Struggle To Appease Investors
  • 8 hours .
  • 2 days Peak of conventional oil in 2005
  • 10 hours Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 2 days Falling demand. The elephant in the room no one is talking about
  • 2 days .
  • 10 hours Trump Disappoints Investors In The Crude Oil Market Once Again !!
  • 1 day Millions of Barrels of Iranian Oil Are Piled Up in China’s Ports

Breaking News:

Iran: The U.S. Doesn’t Seek Dialogue Over Sanctions

A Deepwater Dilemma

A Deepwater Dilemma

The deepwater sector is facing…

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

As carbon emissions continue to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran, Russia Plan Joint Military Drills In Strait Of Hormuz

By Irina Slav - Jul 30, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT Russia Navy

Iran and Russia are planning a joint military drill in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, the Commander of the Iranian Navy, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, told state news agency IRNA.

According to Khanzadi, the Iranian armed forces had signed a contract for the drills with the Russian Ministry of Defense, but did not say when the drills will be carried out.

In any case, the news clearly points towards a continued warming of bilateral relations amid increasing U.S. pressure on both countries, particularly Iran.

"A joint Russian-Iranian exercise is expected to be held shortly in the Indian Ocean. The exercise may also be held in the northern part of the Indian Ocean, including in the Strait of Hormuz," Khanzadi said as quoted by Russia’s TASS agency, adding that the drills were a turning point in Iranian-Russian military cooperation.

Meanwhile, The Express reports Britain’s new PM Boris Johnson was being pressured to invite Russia and China to join the European fleet that he is seeking to form to protect vessels in the Persian Gulf. If done, this would be a controversial move in the UK, whose own relations with Russia are the opposite of friendly and those with China are not exactly what one would call warm.

Yesterday, Reuters reported Iran had warned against European countries—France, Italy, and Denmark quick to join the UK initiative—sending warships to the Persian Gulf.

"They (UK and US) want to bring the European war fleet in the Persian Gulf, we think that such actions are provocative in the current situation," a government spokesman told media. "It has a hostile message. It will stir up tensions."

The fact that the news about the joint Iranian-Russian drills in the Gulf came on the heels of that statement speaks for itself: if Europe plans to present a united front against Iran, Iran has help in facing it.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China's Crude Imports From Saudi Arabia Smash Record In June

Next Post

BLM To Hold Colorado Oil, Gas Lease Sale In September

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw
Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

 Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com