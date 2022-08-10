Iran Nuclear Talks Move Close To Deal

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 91.65 +1.15 +1.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 97.19 +0.88 +0.91%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 96.21 -0.78 -0.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.255 +0.422 +5.39%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.061 +0.101 +3.40%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Chart Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.9 +0.14 +0.14%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 88.45 -2.31 -2.55%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.061 +0.101 +3.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 42 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 42 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 42 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 254 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 42 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 42 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.9 +0.14 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 69.48 -0.57 -0.81%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 76.40 -0.26 -0.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 92.65 -0.26 -0.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 90.90 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 88.80 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 85.95 -0.26 -0.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 85.95 -0.26 -0.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 88.05 -0.26 -0.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 91.60 -0.26 -0.28%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 86.25 -0.26 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.00 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 80.75 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 100.2 +1.68 +1.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 13 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 13 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 13 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.00 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.75 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.54 -0.26 -0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 3 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 12 hours Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days "How China Could Send LNG Prices Into The Stratosphere" by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

U.S.-Europe Oil Tankers Hit Blowout Day Rates

Europe's Insatiable Thirst For Natural Gas

Europe's Insatiable Thirst For Natural Gas

Regardless of the price, Europe…

China Extends Taiwan Drills, Says It Is Training Under “Real War Conditions”

China Extends Taiwan Drills, Says It Is Training Under “Real War Conditions”

China has extended military drills…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Nuclear Talks Move Close To Deal

By Irina Slav - Aug 10, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

The future of oil prices is on the table after the European Union moderators of the U.S.-Iran nuclear talks presented the two sides with a final version of the agreement this week.

Should the sides make the respective concessions that the agreement requires, oil prices could plunge as Iranian crude returns to international markets officially. If the talks fail, Iran sanctions will remain, cutting the country off most international oil markets.

“It is now in a final text,” the European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell Fontelles, said in a tweet.

“What can be negotiated has been negotiated, and it’s now in a final text. However, behind every technical issue and every paragraph lies a political decision that needs to be taken in the capitals. If these answers are positive, then we can sign this deal,” he tweeted.

The New York Times cited an unnamed State Department spokesman as saying the U.S. side was “ready to quickly conclude a deal” and that the latest EU proposal was “the only possible basis” for such a deal. However, skepticism remains about Iran’s readiness to agree to this deal in the U.S. camp.

Still, the NYT report notes, Iran has reportedly gone back on two of its demands: the removal of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps from the U.S. list of foreign terrorist organizations and guarantees that no future U.S. president would be able to go back on the deal if sealed and if Iran upholds its commitments as stipulated in the deal.

If a deal is agreed upon, oil prices could plunge to $80 per barrel, and they have declined following the news that a deal is in the making. However, uncertainty remains until the deal is signed by both parties.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Musk Sells Another $6.9 Billion In Tesla Shares

Next Post

Musk Sells Another $6.9 Billion In Tesla Shares

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency
$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul

$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul
Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist

Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist
Oil Prices Rebound Following Morning Drop

Oil Prices Rebound Following Morning Drop


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com