Musk Sells Another $6.9 Billion In Tesla Shares

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 91.65 +1.15 +1.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 97.18 +0.87 +0.90%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 96.21 -0.78 -0.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.233 +0.400 +5.11%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.064 +0.104 +3.50%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Chart Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.9 +0.14 +0.14%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 88.45 -2.31 -2.55%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.064 +0.104 +3.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 42 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 42 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 42 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 254 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 42 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 42 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.9 +0.14 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 69.48 -0.57 -0.81%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 76.40 -0.26 -0.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 92.65 -0.26 -0.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 90.90 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 88.80 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 85.95 -0.26 -0.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 85.95 -0.26 -0.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 88.05 -0.26 -0.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 91.60 -0.26 -0.28%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 86.25 -0.26 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.00 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 80.75 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 100.2 +1.68 +1.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 13 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 13 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 13 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.00 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.75 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.54 -0.26 -0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 3 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 12 hours Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days "How China Could Send LNG Prices Into The Stratosphere" by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

U.S.-Europe Oil Tankers Hit Blowout Day Rates

Germany's Natural Gas Crunch Could Cause Supply Chains To Collapse

Germany's Natural Gas Crunch Could Cause Supply Chains To Collapse

As German industry struggles to…

UK Looks To Ramp Up Rare Earths Production

UK Looks To Ramp Up Rare Earths Production

The United Kingdon has released…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Musk Sells Another $6.9 Billion In Tesla Shares

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 10, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

Elon Musk has sold 7.92 million shares in Tesla, which made him about $6.88 billion richer, even though earlier this year, Musk said he had no plans for selling more Tesla stock.

CNBC reported that when asked by Tesla fans whether he had more stock selling plans, Musk said, in a tweet response, “Yes. In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close and some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock.”

The report recalled that Musk had once already sold a batch of Tesla shares in April this year and had said it had no further stock sale plans.

Musk bid for Twitter earlier this year, but he later pulled back on the deal claiming that Twitter’s management had refused to supply him with information about how big a portion of the platform’s users are bots.

In response, Twitter sued Musk to enforce the acquisition, which had a price tag of $44 billion. The company dismissed Musk’s claim about bot numbers and attributed it to buyer remorse. The trial begins in October.

Meanwhile, Musk has also said he will buy back Tesla stock if the Twitter acquisition does not go through.

Reuters calculates that the Tesla CEO owns a little over 155 million shares in the company to date. The ones sold so far this year have generated revenue of $32 billion.

Tesla’s stock has benefited from better-than-expected second-quarter results and will benefit some more from the climate bill that the Senate just passed as it envisages more incentives for EV carmakers. Following the Q2 results release, Tesla has gained 15 percent.

Meanwhile, Musk is saying he might set up his own social media platform, to be called X.com, according to yet another tweet exchange with fans.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Set To Resume Pipeline Oil Exports Via Ukraine

Next Post

Russia Set To Resume Pipeline Oil Exports Via Ukraine

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency
$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul

$100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul
Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist

Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist
Oil Prices Rebound Following Morning Drop

Oil Prices Rebound Following Morning Drop


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com