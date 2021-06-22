Iran Kickstarts Production At Giant Offshore Oilfield

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 20 mins SellBuy 73.08 -0.58 -0.79%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 74.86 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.262 +0.071 +2.23%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.153 +0.026 +1.21%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.226 +0.029 +1.30%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 72.94 -0.84 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 72.94 -0.84 -1.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.72 +0.68 +0.93%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.56 -0.73 -1.01%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 72.36 +1.72 +2.43%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.226 +0.029 +1.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 71.61 +0.86 +1.22%
Graph up Murban 2 days 72.60 +0.69 +0.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 69.06 +0.11 +0.16%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 74.66 +1.46 +1.99%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 73.48 +0.72 +0.99%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 73.72 +0.68 +0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.72 +0.68 +0.93%
Chart Girassol 2 days 73.67 +0.67 +0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.56 -0.73 -1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.39 +1.34 +2.35%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 58.82 +1.78 +3.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 72.12 +1.83 +2.60%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 73.52 +1.83 +2.55%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 68.57 +1.83 +2.74%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 66.12 +1.83 +2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 66.12 +1.83 +2.85%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 68.47 +1.83 +2.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 71.37 +1.83 +2.63%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 66.02 +1.83 +2.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 72.94 -0.84 -1.14%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.00 +2.00 +2.94%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.75 +2.00 +3.24%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 72.69 -0.93 -1.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.62 +2.02 +3.08%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.57 +2.02 +2.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.57 +2.02 +2.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.00 +2.00 +2.94%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 61.25 -1.25 -2.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 76.83 +0.35 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 24 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 6 hours Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 17 hours Federal Judge Says Biden Probably Wrong for Halting Drilling on Federal Land

Breaking News:

Engine No. 1 Reaches Beyond Exxon With New ETF

Can Fracking Save Colombia?

Can Fracking Save Colombia?

Colombia's crude oil reserves are…

Why U.S. Shale Won’t Derail The Oil Rally

Why U.S. Shale Won’t Derail The Oil Rally

Drilling restraint in the U.S.…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Kickstarts Production At Giant Offshore Oilfield

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 22, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT

Iran has started pumping oil at a giant new reservoir at the offshore Abuzar oilfield in the Gulf, Iran’s oil ministry news service Shana reported on Tuesday. 

The Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC) announced it had achieved first oil from the Asmari reservoir of Abuzar oilfield, which is located southwest of the Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf. 

The Asmari reservoir could produce between 6,000 bpd and 10,000 bpd of crude oil, with the drilling of five to eight wells, Javad Rostami, Head of Petroleum Engineering at IOOC, said. 

The development of the Abuzar oilfield has so far focused on the Ghar, Bergen, and Dammam reservoirs, Rostami added. 

According to Tehran Times, a total of 107 oil wells have been drilled at the  

Abuzar oilfield so far, of which 90 wells are still in operation. The remaining wells are either offline due to technical issues or have been depleted.  

In recent months, Iran has been ramping up crude oil production in anticipation of a potential lifting of the U.S. sanctions on its oil exports should the ongoing talks result in an agreement for a return of the United States and Iran to the so-called nuclear deal. 

Last month, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said that the Islamic Republic Iran could boost its crude oil production to as much as 6.5 million bpd when the U.S. sanctions on its oil industry are lifted.   

Iran currently pumps around 2.5 million bpd and last produced close to the 6-million-bpd mark in the early 1970s. 

Meanwhile, the talks in Vienna continued while Iran was electing a new president on Friday. European diplomats told AP on Sunday that more progress had been made in the negotiations but that “we are closer to a deal, but we are not still there.” 

At the same time, Iran’s newly-elected president Ebrahim Raisi welcomed the talks, said they shouldn’t drag out, and warned that they should guarantee Iran’s national interests. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

$3 Billion Caribbean Refinery To Close Its Doors For Good

Next Post

Texas Power Companies Take Over Smart Thermostats To Save Electricity

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

 Alt text

Rapid Energy Transition Could Doom Oil Exporting Countries

 Alt text

''We'll See $200 Oil": Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com