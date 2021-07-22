Iran Inaugurates Oil Export Terminal To Bypass Strait Of Hormuz

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.73 -0.18 -0.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour SellBuy 73.79 +1.56 +2.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 3.996 -0.007 -0.17%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.129 -0.004 -0.19%
Graph down Gasoline 18 mins 2.265 -0.008 -0.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.87 +2.53 +3.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.93 -3.22 -4.40%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 69.86 +1.51 +2.21%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.265 -0.008 -0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 68.42 -3.27 -4.56%
Graph down Murban 2 days 69.69 -2.76 -3.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 67.42 +3.25 +5.06%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 72.79 +3.67 +5.31%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 71.36 +2.69 +3.92%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 70.87 +2.53 +3.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.87 +2.53 +3.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.14 +2.59 +3.78%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.93 -3.22 -4.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 56.97 +1.44 +2.59%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 56.90 +3.10 +5.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 69.30 +3.10 +4.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 70.70 +3.10 +4.59%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 66.30 +3.10 +4.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 64.30 +3.10 +5.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 64.30 +3.10 +5.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 66.30 +3.10 +4.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 68.95 +3.10 +4.71%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 64.30 +3.10 +5.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 68.50 +1.75 +2.62%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 62.25 +1.75 +2.89%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 69.11 +0.44 +0.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 65.86 +1.61 +2.51%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 69.81 +1.61 +2.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 69.81 +1.61 +2.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 68.50 +1.75 +2.62%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.50 +2.75 +4.76%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.39 +2.88 +4.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 24 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 1 day California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 2 days Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 6 hours Colonial pipeline hack
  • 18 hours Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 2 days Natural Gas Cleaning Costs

Breaking News:

PDVSA Snubs Crude Sanctions With Condensate Imports

Saudi Arabia Wants To Pump ‘Every Last Molecule Of Oil’

Saudi Arabia Wants To Pump ‘Every Last Molecule Of Oil’

Abdulaziz bin Salman, like the…

Futures Exchanges Gear Up For EV Boom

Futures Exchanges Gear Up For EV Boom

The CME’s Comex and London…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Inaugurates Oil Export Terminal To Bypass Strait Of Hormuz

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 22, 2021, 3:30 PM CDT

Iran's outgoing President Hassan Rouhani officially opened on Thursday the country's new oil export terminal built to allow the Islamic Republic to ship crude oil without the need for tankers traveling through the world's most strategic oil chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz.

The Jask Oil Terminal is on the Sea of Oman outside the narrow Strait of Hormuz, which has been the theater of frequent skirmishes between Iran and western powers, including the United States, in recent years.

"This is a strategic move and an important step for Iran. It will secure the continuation of our oil exports," Rouhani said in a televised speech for opening the terminal. "This new crude export terminal shows the failure of Washington's sanctions on Iran," the Islamic Republic's outgoing president said in the speech as carried by Reuters.

This weekend, senior Iranian officials said the country looks to export its first oil cargo very soon.

On Tuesday, Masoud Karbasian, CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), said that loading and export of the first shipment of Iranian crude oil from Jask would take place on Thursday, as ordered by the Iranian president.

"This project is a unique manifestation of smashing the sanctions and relying on domestic capabilities," Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh said at the virtual opening ceremony, as carried by the oil ministry's news service, Shana.

The terminal will become fully operational in March 2022, Zangeneh added. The facility is currently operating at a crude transfer capacity of 300,000 barrels per day (bpd). This capacity is set to rise to 500,000 bpd by December, 750,000 b/d by January, and 1 million bpd by March 2022, Zangeneh said.

Iran has been looking for years to bypass the strategic Strait of Hormuz. That's why it built the Goureh-Jask pipeline, 1,100 kilometers (684 miles) long, which will now carry crude from the Goureh oil terminal in the northwest of Iran to the Jask region on the Sea of Oman, without tankers having to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Barclays Sees Gradual Oil Price Rally

Next Post

PDVSA Snubs Crude Sanctions With Condensate Imports

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil

 Alt text

White House Denies Any Responsibility For Higher Gas Prices

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com