PDVSA Snubs Crude Sanctions With Condensate Imports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.68 -0.23 -0.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 73.79 +1.56 +2.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins SellBuy 3.994 -0.009 -0.22%
Graph down Heating Oil 25 mins SellBuy 2.129 -0.004 -0.19%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.264 -0.009 -0.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.87 +2.53 +3.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.93 -3.22 -4.40%
Chart Mars US 35 mins 69.86 +1.51 +2.21%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.264 -0.009 -0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 68.42 -3.27 -4.56%
Graph down Murban 2 days 69.69 -2.76 -3.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 67.42 +3.25 +5.06%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 72.79 +3.67 +5.31%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 71.36 +2.69 +3.92%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 70.87 +2.53 +3.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.87 +2.53 +3.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.14 +2.59 +3.78%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.93 -3.22 -4.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 56.97 +1.44 +2.59%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 56.90 +3.10 +5.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 69.30 +3.10 +4.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 70.70 +3.10 +4.59%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 66.30 +3.10 +4.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 64.30 +3.10 +5.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 64.30 +3.10 +5.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 66.30 +3.10 +4.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 68.95 +3.10 +4.71%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 64.30 +3.10 +5.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 68.50 +1.75 +2.62%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 62.25 +1.75 +2.89%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 69.11 +0.44 +0.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 65.86 +1.61 +2.51%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 69.81 +1.61 +2.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 69.81 +1.61 +2.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 68.50 +1.75 +2.62%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.50 +2.75 +4.76%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.39 +2.88 +4.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 39 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 21 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 1 day California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 2 days Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 7 hours Colonial pipeline hack
  • 18 hours Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 2 days Natural Gas Cleaning Costs

Breaking News:

PDVSA Snubs Crude Sanctions With Condensate Imports

China’s Crypto Crackdown Sparks A Mining Exodus

China’s Crypto Crackdown Sparks A Mining Exodus

China’s cryptocurrency crackdown has sparked…

Bitcoin Miners Embrace Nuclear Power

Bitcoin Miners Embrace Nuclear Power

Bitcoin miners are facing increasing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

PDVSA Snubs Crude Sanctions With Condensate Imports

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 22, 2021, 5:30 PM CDT

PDVSA is offloading more than a half a million barrels per day of condensate that it has imported in order to blend with its extra heavy crude oil, according to PDVSA documents that Reuters has seen.

The condensate—which Venezuela needs in order to move its heavy crude oil—arrived on Wednesday. But importing condensate and exporting the resulting upgraded crude oil are currently sanctionable actions by the United States.

Panamanian-flagged Rene is the vessel that brought the condensate cargo in, operated by shipping firm Issa Shipping Fze—based in Fujairah.

Shipping documents show the condensate originated in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka does not produce condensate.

Those shipping documents also show that the Rene is scheduled to be loaded with PDVSA-derived heavy crude for exporting.

Issa Shipping, based in close U.S. ally UAE, is responsible for exporting or planning to export other PDVSA crude oil cargos as well, putting the UAE at the top of the list of countries aiding Venezuela with sanctionable activity.

China Concord Petroleum Co., Limited, or CCPC, is another company that has been more than willing to help transfer crude oil out of Venezuela—and Iran—in defiance of U.S. sanctions.

China is one of the top destinations for what little Venezuelan crude oil makes it out of the country despite the sanctions. Nevertheless, the United States has not interfered with these transfers of crude oil.

Venezuela said last month that it will invest in recovering its crude oil production with the aim of increasing its output by four times by the end of the year to 1.5 million bpd—a feat that would be miraculous and would help to alleviate the critical fuel shortage that is present in the country.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran Inaugurates Oil Export Terminal To Bypass Strait Of Hormuz

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil

 Alt text

White House Denies Any Responsibility For Higher Gas Prices

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com