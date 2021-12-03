Iran Delivers Fourth Crude Condensate Cargo To Venezuela

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 65.92 -0.58 -0.87%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 69.54 -0.13 -0.19%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.190 +0.134 +3.30%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.089 -0.015 -0.70%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 1.939 -0.028 -1.44%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.00 +0.96 +1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.00 +0.96 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.12 -2.85 -3.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.03 -1.60 -2.23%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 64.90 +0.53 +0.82%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.939 -0.028 -1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 69.09 -2.11 -2.96%
Graph down Murban 2 days 70.07 -2.04 -2.83%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 65.81 -1.81 -2.68%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 70.21 -1.60 -2.23%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 69.12 -2.85 -3.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.12 -2.85 -3.96%
Chart Girassol 2 days 70.07 -1.50 -2.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.03 -1.60 -2.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.99 +0.67 +1.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 47.70 +0.68 +1.45%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 65.50 +0.93 +1.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 66.90 +0.93 +1.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 60.55 +1.38 +2.33%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 57.50 +0.93 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 57.50 +0.93 +1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 59.80 -0.27 -0.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 60.80 +0.93 +1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 58.00 +0.93 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.00 +0.96 +1.43%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.00 +1.00 +1.61%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 70.02 -0.91 -1.28%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 60.45 +0.93 +1.56%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 64.40 +0.93 +1.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.40 +0.93 +1.47%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.00 +1.00 +1.61%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 71.24 +0.93 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 59 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 1 day Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 12 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 2 hours CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 22 hours NordStream2
  • 2 hours OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022
  • 4 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 56 mins Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 3 days "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 22 hours Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies

Breaking News:

Iran Delivers Fourth Crude Condensate Cargo To Venezuela

EV Makers Are Desperate To Ditch Cobalt

EV Makers Are Desperate To Ditch Cobalt

Scarcity, price, and human rights…

Oil Prices Bounce Back Despite The OPEC+ Decision

Oil Prices Bounce Back Despite The OPEC+ Decision

Oil prices rose on Thursday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Delivers Fourth Crude Condensate Cargo To Venezuela

By Irina Slav - Dec 03, 2021, 10:30 AM CST

Iran has delivered the fourth cargo of crude oil condensate to Venezuela since the start of this year, Reuters has reported, citing a Venezuelan member of parliament—but the condensate is causing PDVSA some quality issues that are hampering crude exports.

Condensate is vital for Venezuela's struggling state oil company PDVSA as it has virtually no other options of importing it amid U.S. sanctions. The superlight crude is used to blend into PDVSA's superheavy crude to make it more liquid and therefore easier to export.

The two countries—and U.S. sanction buddies—earlier this year formalized a swap deal under which Iran would continue supplying condensate to Caracas and received Venezuelan crude in return.

The deal, according to the U.S. Treasury Department, could constitute a violation of sanctions, but no steps were taken to prevent it.

Both Venezuela and Iran plan to ramp up their oil production, although Iran may have better chances of doing this if the nuclear talks with the U.S. come to fruition.

"We plan to invest $145 billion in the development of the upstream and downstream oil industry over the next four to eight years, hence I welcome the presence of domestic and foreign investors in the industry," Javad Owji, Iran's new oil minister, said earlier this year.

Venezuela, in the meantime, has been ramping up its oil exports, mainly to China and Malaysia, although the latter is usually only a stop along Venezuelan oil's trip to China. In July this year, Venezuela exported over 700,000 bpd of crude.

Since then, however, exports have fallen into trouble with the quality of the crude and infrastructure issues.

Reuters reported this week that in November, Venezuela's oil exports fell to about 570,000 bpd, as excessive water content in some export cargos caused loading delays. At the same time, the discharge of Iranian condensate is occupying essential port infrastructure, further complicating matters for PDVSA.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Refiner Phillips 66 Signs Renewable Jet Fuel Deal With British Airways

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip
Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''
WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw

WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Build

 Alt text

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com