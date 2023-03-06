Iran Claims To Have Found World’s Second-Largest Lithium Deposit

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.55 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.28 +0.45 +0.52%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.80 +0.36 +0.42%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.617 -0.392 -13.03%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.793 +0.043 +1.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.62 +1.72 +2.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.62 +1.72 +2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.72 +0.35 +0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.80 +0.60 +0.72%
Chart Mars US 3 days 78.98 +1.42 +1.83%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.793 +0.043 +1.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 82.39 +0.52 +0.64%
Graph up Murban 4 days 84.53 +0.87 +1.04%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 81.56 +0.65 +0.80%
Graph down Basra Light 462 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 86.01 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 85.72 +0.35 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.72 +0.35 +0.41%
Chart Girassol 4 days 85.97 +0.15 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.80 +0.60 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 64.91 +1.68 +2.66%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 58.43 +1.52 +2.67%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 81.83 +1.52 +1.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 80.08 +1.52 +1.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 77.23 +1.52 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 73.93 +1.52 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 73.93 +1.52 +2.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 75.23 +1.52 +2.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 84.18 +1.52 +1.84%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 73.53 +1.52 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.62 +1.72 +2.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.00 +1.50 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 80.90 +0.69 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 72.21 +1.52 +2.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.16 +1.52 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.16 +1.52 +2.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 85.94 +1.72 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 7 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 8 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 10 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Iran Claims To Have Found World’s Second-Largest Lithium Deposit

Say Goodbye To Big Oil’s Big Buybacks

Say Goodbye To Big Oil’s Big Buybacks

Flush with cash, big oil…

The Ultimate Guide To Different Types Of Lithium Batteries

The Ultimate Guide To Different Types Of Lithium Batteries

Lithium might just be one…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Claims To Have Found World’s Second-Largest Lithium Deposit

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 06, 2023, 2:30 PM CST

A major lithium deposit that rises to the level of the world’s second-largest has been found in Iran, the country’s Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Trade said on Iranian state television on Saturday.

“For the first time in Iran, a lithium reserve has been discovered in Hamedan,” the Ministry said, adding that it believes the deposit holds 8.5 million tons of lithium.

Only Chile holds more lithium, with 9.2 million metric tons, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Lithium is a critical part of electric vehicle batteries. Lithium carbonate prices soared last year to all-time highs of $86,170 per tonne, but that huge rally seems to be behind us, with prices sinking this month to $52,500 per tonne.

Behind the recent price slump is—to some degree--a slowdown in China’s EV demand, in part due to the country putting an end to its EV subsidies. But the larger price pressure comes from an increase in lithium supplies from China, Australia, and Chile—and now, Iran.

“Supply is coming on stream faster than you can say ‘boo’.Demand remains strong but prices have been unsustainable for some time now,” analyst Dylan Kelly of Ord Minnett told Mining.com. Rystad had previously warned that the global market deficit of lithium would shrink from 76,000 tonnes LCE last year, to somewhere between 20,000 and 30,000 tonnes LCE this year—and that was before Iran’s most recent discovery.

Goldman Sachs concurred, forecasting that supply would grow at a faster clip than demand, depressing market prices.

While the analysts seem to agree that the lithium carbonate market is set for continued correction this year, Rystad energy sees the price correction as temporary, with demand still healthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The question now is how big of an impact Western sanctions will have on Iran’s ability to sell whatever lithium it uncovers.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

WTI Crude Hits $80 Despite Disappointing Growth Plans From China

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production
U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February

U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com