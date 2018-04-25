Iran Claims Its Oil Exports To India Are Not Dropping

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 31 mins 68.36 +0.31 +0.46%
Brent Crude 31 mins 73.67 +0.44 +0.60%
Natural Gas 31 mins 2.815 +0.008 +0.29%
Mars US 3 hours 67.75 +0.30 +0.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.34 +0.83 +1.18%
Urals 20 hours 69.84 -0.77 -1.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.86 +0.35 +0.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.86 +0.35 +0.50%
Bonny Light 20 hours 73.34 -1.34 -1.79%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.02 -0.31 -0.51%
Natural Gas 31 mins 2.815 +0.008 +0.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 69.93 -0.95 -1.34%
Murban 20 hours 73.18 -0.95 -1.28%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 68.14 -1.18 -1.70%
Basra Light 20 hours 70.79 +0.04 +0.06%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 73.30 -1.24 -1.66%
Bonny Light 20 hours 73.34 -1.34 -1.79%
Bonny Light 20 hours 73.34 -1.34 -1.79%
Girassol 20 hours 72.29 -1.34 -1.82%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.34 +0.83 +1.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 50.11 +0.05 +0.10%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.70 +0.56 +1.19%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.90 -1.64 -2.36%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.80 -0.94 -1.37%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.45 -3.19 -5.26%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.70 -0.94 -1.63%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.70 -0.94 -1.63%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.70 -0.94 -1.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.95 -2.19 -3.41%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.70 -0.94 -1.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.86 +0.35 +0.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 64.50 +0.25 +0.39%
Giddings 20 hours 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.99 +0.51 +0.69%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 62.00 +0.35 +0.57%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 65.95 +0.35 +0.53%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 65.95 +0.35 +0.53%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 64.50 +0.35 +0.55%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.00 -1.00 -1.69%
Buena Vista 3 days 74.90 +0.60 +0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours What will happen with Venezuela's oil sector? Privatization needed?
  • 10 hours What happened to stocks yesterday?
  • 1 hour Here we go! Oil Heads Up To $74 a Barrel, But U.S. Bonds, Crude Supply Cast A Pall
  • 1 hour Yemen's Rebels Step Up Attacks on Aramco Oil Facilities
  • 5 hours Saudi Arabia Looks To Raise $10bn In Privatization Scheme
  • 19 hours Wind, solar deliver stunning 98 percent of new U.S. power capacity in January, February
  • 7 hours China Has The Ultimate Population Control Weapon
  • 9 hours China's Yuan Oil Contracts: No Liquidity, but It Will be Built
  • 3 hours Electric Buses are Eating into Oil Demand
  • 1 day API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 5 hours Large-Cap Oil Earnings: What to Watch
  • 1 day Trump's Revenge: U.S. Oil Floods Europe, Hurting OPEC and Russia
  • 11 hours Trump Warns Iran Against Restarting Nuclear Program
  • 6 hours Most Likely Fossil Fuel Future
  • 9 hours Trump's top energy adviser resigns
  • 1 day Oil Falls As Trump Tweet Blasts OPEC

Breaking News:

Iran Claims Its Oil Exports To India Are Not Dropping

World Bank: Oil Prices To Average $65 This Year

World Bank: Oil Prices To Average $65 This Year

The World Bank remains bullish…

A Crisis At The Heart Of U.S. Shale

A Crisis At The Heart Of U.S. Shale

The Permian basin is the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Claims Its Oil Exports To India Are Not Dropping

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 25, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT oil rig

Iran says that its crude oil exports to India have hit 700,000 bpd this month, with sales volume “unprecedented”, Iranian media report, quoting a statement by the Iranian oil ministry.

Last week, Reuters reported—citing shipping and industry sources data—that Indian crude oil imports from Iran dropped by 15.7 percent in the fiscal year 2017/18 ended March 31, compared to the previous fiscal year, after India’s state refiners cut supplies from Tehran over a disagreement between Iran and India about the awarding of the development of an Iranian natural gas field, which initially had to go to Indian companies.

According to data from Reuters sources, India’s crude oil imports from Iran were around 458,000 bpd in 2017/2018 fiscal year, compared to some 543,500 bpd in the previous fiscal period. State refiners cut imports from Iran by around 27 percent in 2017/2018, the data showed.

“India is the second biggest customer of Iran’s crude oil after China. It did not cut purchases during the time of sanctions even though the United States put a lot of pressures on New Delhi to do so,” Tasnim news agency quoted the Iranian oil ministry as saying on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said that Iran would “take all the necessary measures to keep its oil market share because of the political atmosphere and the American president’s decision on the deal,” when asked to comment on rumors that Iran could offer discounts to Indian refiners to keep its market share as the possibility of renewed sanctions loom large.

Related: World Bank: Oil Prices To Average $65 This Year

“We have not given a special discount to India but it is possible to make changes in our prices,” Reuters quoted Zanganeh as saying on Monday.

Also on Monday, the Iranian minister said that the March drop in Iran’s overall crude exports was temporary, and Tehran has now recovered the pace of exports.

“Iran’s total export of crude oil and gas condensate is now more than 2.5 million barrels a day,” the oil ministry’s news service Shana quoted Zanganeh as saying.

Iran and India have also reached a deal “on development of the Farzad B gas field by Indian companies,” Shana quoted Zanganeh as saying.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

PDVSA Bond Holders Prepare For Interest Payment

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil

 Alt text

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com