All Charts
Breaking News:

Italian Design Studio Is Crowdfunding Floating Solar-Powered City

Will Higher Oil Prices Boost The Global Economy?

Will Higher Oil Prices Boost The Global Economy?

As oil prices continue to…

Brent Breaches $75 As Iranian Sanctions Loom

Brent Breaches $75 As Iranian Sanctions Loom

Brent briefly broke the $75…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

Italian Design Studio Is Crowdfunding Floating Solar-Powered City

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 25, 2018, 10:00 PM CDT

An Italian design studio, Lazzarini Design, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to kickstart the construction of a floating city consisting of solar-powered pyramids.

Solar panels and water turbines will be the main energy sources in the community, Waya, in a yet-to-be specified place, as the project of designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini aims to be as energy self-sufficient as possible. The floating pyramid-like modules will be anchored into position, which can also be easily adjustable by maneuvering the lower mounted engines.

The Waya Suite in the future city would cost US$426,200 (350,000 euro) to build, Lazzarini has estimated. He is raising funds from potential buyers who can pre-order the suite of 160 square meters (1,722 square ft) at US$1,220 (1,000 euro) per night. The plan is to make the floating pyramids available for rent starting in 2022. Each investor in the Waya place will become a ‘citizen’ of Wayaland and will get a ‘Waya’ passport—an invitation to the opening in 2022. Each investor will have a vote in saying where this floating city should be built.

Lazzarini’s idea is that ‘Wayaland’ will be a self-sustainable floating city consisting of modular solar-roofed pyramids, offering living spaces and entertainment facilities including hotels, shops, spas, gyms, bars, and movie theaters.

Apart from Lazzarini, other entrepreneurs and visionaries have also designed floating cities. For example, the Seasteading Institute has partnered with the government of French Polynesia to move forward with a clean-energy floating city design, and construction could start next year. The Seasteading Institute is conducting an economic analysis to demonstrate the economic benefits of the project for French Polynesia. The institute is also carrying out an environmental impact assessment on the ocean and marine life and is surveying potential residents and business owners for their preferences and demands, including full- and part-time residents as well as time-share holders.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

