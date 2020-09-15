Iran Boosts Oil Output At Oilfields Shared With Iraq

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 38.49 +0.21 +0.55%
Graph up Brent Crude 45 mins 40.53 +0.92 +2.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.366 +0.004 +0.17%
Graph up Mars US 12 mins 39.08 +1.02 +2.68%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 38.96 -0.87 -2.18%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 39.85 -0.30 -0.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.73 -0.10 -0.26%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.73 -0.10 -0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 39.10 +0.58 +1.51%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 35.25 -0.21 -0.59%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.366 +0.004 +0.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 39.35 +0.64 +1.65%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 39.54 +0.50 +1.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 38.04 +0.79 +2.12%
Graph up Basra Light 18 hours 42.63 +1.15 +2.77%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 39.21 +0.89 +2.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 39.10 +0.58 +1.51%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 39.10 +0.58 +1.51%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 39.69 +0.58 +1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 38.96 -0.87 -2.18%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 26.35 +1.02 +4.03%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 29.16 -0.07 -0.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 36.26 -0.07 -0.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 37.66 -0.07 -0.19%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 34.41 -0.07 -0.20%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 33.26 -0.07 -0.21%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 33.26 -0.07 -0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 34.41 -0.07 -0.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 36.01 -0.07 -0.19%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 33.31 -0.07 -0.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.73 -0.10 -0.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 34.75 +1.00 +2.96%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 28.50 +1.00 +3.64%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 38.49 -0.03 -0.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 32.23 +1.02 +3.27%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 36.18 +1.02 +2.90%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 36.18 +1.02 +2.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 34.75 +1.00 +2.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.00 -0.07 -0.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 14 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 4 hours Interconnection queues across the US are loaded with gigawatts of solar, wind and storage
  • 15 hours Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry
  • 9 mins Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 9 hours WTI: $45 is the new $65. OPEC is on its final decline.
  • 8 hours China Must Prepare for War Says State Media
  • 1 day The storming of the Reichstag
  • 2 days TX NATGAS flaring
  • 1 day FNV – One company with Gold, Silver, Oil, and Gas “Royalty and Streaming” Investments
  • 2 days 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 3 days Up to 90% of people who test positive for Covid barely carry any virus & are not contagious. Every stat about the disease is bogus
  • 2 days “COVID-911: From Homeland Security to Biosecurity” 33 minutes by Corbett Report
  • 13 hours Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 3 days Surviving without coal is a challenge!!

Breaking News:

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Low Oil Prices Have Put OPEC+ In A Bind

Low Oil Prices Have Put OPEC+ In A Bind

While bearish sentiment has returned…

The World Is In Desperate Need Of More Lithium

The World Is In Desperate Need Of More Lithium

As electric vehicle demand soars,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Boosts Oil Output At Oilfields Shared With Iraq

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 15, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT

Iran has raised oil production from the oilfields in its southwest it shares with Iraq to 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 70,000 bpd in the past seven years, Shafaq News quoted Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh as saying on Tuesday.

The oilfields in Karoun that Iran shares with Iraq include five major fields—North Azadegan, South Azadegan, North Yaran, South Yaran, and Yadavaran.

Iran plans to significantly boost production and exports from the West Karoun cluster of oilfields, estimated to contain at least 67 billion barrels of oil in place, Oilprice reported last month.

Iran officially launched in August the first phase of the oil-transfer chain of the West Karoun oilfields - with a daily delivery capacity of 460,000 bpd of heavy crude oil and 254,000 bpd of light crude oil to export terminals. After developing Phase 2 of the project, which is currently underway, Iran will have the capacity to transfer more than one million barrels of crude oil from the West Karoun oilfields cluster to export terminals.

Also in August, Iran signed a total of 13 oil contracts with 14 domestic firms, which will raise the Islamic Republic’s oil production capacity by 185,000 bpd. The 13 deals are worth a total of US$1.78 billion (1.527 billion euro) and were awarded by the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC) and the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) to 14 Iranian companies as contractors.

According to Reza Dehghan, Deputy Director for Development and Engineering Affairs at National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), the new contracts will enhance and maintain oil production in Iran, which is exempted from the ongoing OPEC+ production cut agreement because of the U.S. sanctions on its oil industry.

In July, Iran signed a US$1.3-billion deal with domestic companies to double the production capacity at the massive Azadegan oilfield, expecting the rise in production to boost its oil revenues by US$1 trillion, Iranian officials said at the signing ceremony. In the Iranian field, production capacity is expected to more than double in 30 months, to 320,000 bpd from 140,000 bpd currently, and from just 45,000 bpd back in 2013.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC’s New Headache Is Its Third-Biggest Producer

Next Post

Brazil’s Petrobras Restarts Trade With Major Oil Traders

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs
The U.S. Dollar Is Losing Its Position As A Reserve Currency

The U.S. Dollar Is Losing Its Position As A Reserve Currency
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts

OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon

 Alt text

Is Big Oil Doomed To Repeat The Coal Industry's Mistakes?

 Alt text

Nuclear Power Could Win Big In U.S. Elections
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com