Iran Fast Tracks Development Of Huge West Karoun Oil Field

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 43.36 -0.03 -0.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 45.69 +0.05 +0.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 16 mins 2.418 -0.043 -1.75%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 44.74 +0.19 +0.43%
Graph down Opec Basket 21 hours 39.00 -6.87 -14.98%
Graph up Urals 21 hours 44.80 +1.00 +2.28%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.92 +0.78 +1.77%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.92 +0.78 +1.77%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 45.03 -0.19 -0.42%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 41.12 +0.62 +1.53%
Chart Natural Gas 16 mins 2.418 -0.043 -1.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 44.93 +0.51 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 45.44 +0.69 +1.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 hours 43.69 -0.41 -0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 21 hours 48.19 -0.28 -0.58%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 hours 44.93 -0.44 -0.97%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 hours 45.03 -0.19 -0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 45.03 -0.19 -0.42%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 45.75 -0.26 -0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 21 hours 39.00 -6.87 -14.98%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 30.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 33.85 +0.88 +2.67%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 42.35 +0.73 +1.75%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 43.75 +0.73 +1.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 39.95 +0.33 +0.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 38.35 +0.23 +0.60%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 38.35 +0.23 +0.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 39.65 +0.28 +0.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 41.85 +0.73 +1.78%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 37.90 -0.22 -0.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.92 +0.78 +1.77%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 36.50 -3.25 -8.18%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 39.75 +6.25 +18.66%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.95 +0.91 +2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 37.34 +0.04 +0.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 41.29 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 41.29 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 39.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.50 +0.75 +2.29%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 48.09 +0.73 +1.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 6 hours End of an Era?
  • 13 mins Flooding Reaches New Record in China. Still Coming
  • 4 hours The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 2 days Michigan Governor Democrat Gretchen Whitmer "TEAR DOWN THIS WALL" you have proclaimed blocking 2020 "BIG 10 CONFERENCE" COLLEGE FOOTBALL
  • 2 hours CHINA , EUROPE HAVE RESURGENCE IN COVID 19. DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAME PLAN FALLING APART
  • 2 days Who are the current members of OPEC?
  • 1 day The Bernie Sanders / Karl Marx Quiz
  • 18 hours Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 2 days Modi Hits at China's Expansionism
  • 16 hours Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 2 days BLM and Reparations
  • 3 days Trump's Methane Rollback That Big Oil Doesn't Want
  • 2 days I'm Planning to Build a Wall Along Mexico

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil And Gas Lease Sales Resume Despite Weak Interest

U.S. Natural Gas Power Generation Hits Record

U.S. Natural Gas Power Generation Hits Record

Increased electricity demand amid higher…

Gulf Of Mexico Drillers Shut In More Than 82% Of Oil Production

Gulf Of Mexico Drillers Shut In More Than 82% Of Oil Production

Platform shut-ins in the Gulf…

General Haftar Rejects Libyan Truce, Calls It ‘Marketing Stunt’

General Haftar Rejects Libyan Truce, Calls It ‘Marketing Stunt’

The Libyan National Army (LNA),…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iran Fast Tracks Development Of Huge West Karoun Oil Field

By Simon Watkins - Aug 26, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

One of the three key priorities for Iran – along with completing all of the phases on its supergiant South Pars natural gas field and expanding its value-added petrochemicals sector – is to increase the crude oil production and exports from its West Karoun cluster of giant oil fields. The West Karoun fields together contain at least 67 billion barrels of oil in place and, with an average recovery rate currently of only around 4.5 per cent (compared to over 50 percent at similar oil fields in Saudi Arabia), the potential to dramatically increase Iran’s crude oil revenues is enormous. With China remaining a willing buyer for all crude oil that Iran wants to sell it, Tehran last week announced a swathe of initiatives aimed at completing the production-transportation-export chain for West Karoun oil flows.

To begin with, the first phase of the oil-transfer chain of the West Karoun oilfields - with a daily delivery capacity 460,000 barrels per day (bpd) of heavy crude oil and 254,000 bpd of light crude oil to export terminals was officially launched. The starting point of the transmission route is the West Karoun pumping station, the middle point is the Omidieh pumping station, and the Bahregan and Jask terminals mark the end stage of this transmission chain. With the development of Phase 2 of this project, which is currently underway, capacity will be created to transfer more than one million barrels of crude oil from the West Karoun oilfields cluster to export terminals.

At around the same time as this, the process for manufacturing the 42-inch gate valves compatible with sour fluids that are to be used in the pipeline to transfer crude oil from Goreh, in the Shoaybiyeh-ye Gharbi Rural District of Khuzestan Province, to the port of Jask, in the Hormozgan province on the Gulf of Oman, is now underway. According to a comment last week from the chief executive officer of the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC), Touraj Dehghani, 83 42-inch valves relating to the gate, control and emergency shut-off functions in the pipeline project are now being made domestically to ensure no delays occur due to ongoing U.S. sanctions. The Goreh-Jask pipeline overall includes the construction of a main pipeline of approximately 1,000 kilometres in length, involving the corollary construction of six smaller pipelines, five pump houses, three stations for receiving and sending pipeline pigs, 10 power stations, 400 kilometres of transmission lines, three single point moorings, subsea pipelines, and a stilling basin. Related: Why $5000 Gold Could Soon Become A Reality

Once in Jask, the oil will be stored in one of the 20 storage tanks each capable of storing 500,000 barrels of oil, in the first phase (totalling 10 million barrels) for later loading on to very large crude carriers (VLCCs) headed from the Gulf of Oman, into the Arabian Sea and then on to the Indian Ocean. The second phase will see an expansion to an overall storage capacity of 30 million barrels, a senior oil and gas industry source who works closely with Iran’s Petroleum Ministry spoken to by OilPrice.com last week. These VLCCs will be accommodated in shipping facilities costing around US$200 million in the first phase, although the plans are to expand capacity to allow for further regular shipping of various oil-adjunct and petrochemical products in particular demand in Asia.

In addition, according to a recent comment from Hossein Azimi, director of the Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) that oversees developments at Iran’s supergiant non-associated natural gas field, South Pars, a single point mooring (SPM) loading system with a capacity of 7,000 square metres per hour of loading capacity recently arrived in Assaluyeh that would augment gas condensate loading capacity of the field. This SPM will allow for the handling of liquid cargo, such as petroleum products, for tanker ships. “There will be a few more of these installed in the south, in the Gulf of Oman, in the coming months, as they are very useful in areas where a dedicated facility for loading or unloading liquid cargo is not available,” the Iran source told OilPrice.com. These SPMs will operate in a similar manner to those of Iran’s neighbour, Iraq, in that they will be located many kilometres away from the onshore facilities, connected to them by a series of sub-sea pipelines, and able to handle the biggest of VLCCs.

This 42-inch pipeline is absolutely crucial to Iran’s ability to continue to circumvent U.S.-led sanctions against it and to expand its already considerable customer base in Asia, particularly China. “The logistical model Iran has at present is not sustainable in the current circumstances, with around 90 per cent of all of its oil for export currently loaded at Kharg Island – with most of the remaining loads going through terminals on Lavan and Sirri - making it an obvious and easy target for the U.S. and its proxies to cripple Iran’s oil sector and therefore its economy,” the source told OilPrice.com last week. Related: How Solar Farms Can Coexist With Agriculture

“Even before U.S. sanctions were re-imposed in [May] 2018, the Kharg terminal was not ideal for use by tankers as the narrowness of the Strait of Hormuz means that they have to travel extremely slowly through it, meaning that the transit cost increases, there are delays in revenue streams, and they are easy targets for even simple attacks,” he said. “Conversely, Iran wants to be able to use the threat – or reality – of closing the Strait of Hormuz for political reasons without also completing destroying its own oil exports revenue stream,” he added. This is why, he underlined, the Goreh-Jask pipeline is likely to be completed well before the official deadline of by the end of this Iranian calendar year that ends on 20 March 2021.

In order to maximise the initial impact of this new export route on Iran’s highly-pressed finances, Iran wants to increase the collective output from the main West Karoun oil fields - North Azadegan, South Azadegan, North Yaran, South Yaran, and Yadavaran – by at least 500,000 bpd. This increased output figure was part of China’s agreed obligations under the 25-year deal agreed between Iran and China last year, and updated recently to include a major military element, as exclusively revealed by OilPrice.com.

Although public outcry in Iran following the revelations of the 25-year deal forced China to publically throttle back on its headline development of various West Karoun fields – most notably, perhaps, Sinopec and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) from North Azadegan and Yadavaran - the reality is that China is just as involved as ever but using the cover of separate standalone contracts for specific work. This operational template was most recently used to disguise China’s involvement in South Azadegan and Yaran (North and South) in the West Karoun oilfields cluster.

It is also the template being used in a number of the 13 projects announced last week aimed at adding over 185,000 bpd to Iran’s oil production capacity by the end of 2022. Although these project deals were signed, on the face of it, with domestic Iranian companies, the 13 projects were part of a wider package proposed back in 2016 to increase production capacity by at least 280,000 bpd from 33 fields. The proposal came after the visit of Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Zarif, to his China counterpart, Wang Li, during which both sides signed the original 25-year road map for the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership. The smaller and larger package of deals together will comprise at least 165 new wells being drilled across these fields and the repair of at least 71 existing ones, with essentially unlimited Chinese funding available and multiple Chinese firms working across the projects on the aforementioned standalone contract-by-contract basis, according to the Iran source.

Effecting an increase of 500,000 bpd from West Karoun’s oilfields should not prove difficult for China. Together, the major fields in the cluster are currently producing around 350,000-375,000 bpd but this is based on the extraordinarily low recovery rate of around 4.0-4.5 per cent at pay in the fields. This compares to an average recovery rate of at least 50 per cent in similar Saudi Arabian fields, with realistic plans there to raise this to at least 70% within the next couple of years. “Given that the average lifting cost per barrel of crude oil in Iran – a proxy for ease of extraction - is almost exactly the same as in Saudi Arabia, there is no reason why the recovery rates should not be almost exactly the same as well,” said the Iran source.

“In fact, before the U.S. withdrew from the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] in [May] 2018, a number of international oil firms looking to become involved in Iran provided detailed and realistic plans to the Petroleum Ministry of how they could increase the average recovery rate in the West Karoun fields to at least 12.5 per cent within the first 12 months, then 20 per cent the year after, and then up to 50 per cent over the following five years at most,” he concluded.

By Simon Watkins for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Pushes Iraq To Cut Energy Dependence On Iran

Next Post

3 Oil Majors That Bet Big On Renewables
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

World’s Largest Offshore Rig Owner Files Bankruptcy

World’s Largest Offshore Rig Owner Files Bankruptcy
Saudi Arabia Refuses To Learn From Its Two Failed Oil Price Wars

Saudi Arabia Refuses To Learn From Its Two Failed Oil Price Wars
The Biggest Oil Discovery Of The Year Could Happen Here

The Biggest Oil Discovery Of The Year Could Happen Here
Is A Wave Of Bankruptcies Heading For The Offshore Oil Industry?

Is A Wave Of Bankruptcies Heading For The Offshore Oil Industry?
Kuwait Is Running Out Of Money To Pay Public Salaries

Kuwait Is Running Out Of Money To Pay Public Salaries



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com