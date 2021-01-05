Investment In Canada’s Oil Industry Set To Grow 12% In 2021

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 49.88 -0.05 -0.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 53.60 +2.51 +4.91%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.684 -0.018 -0.67%
Graph up Mars US 26 mins 51.03 +2.51 +5.17%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 51.36 +1.12 +2.23%
Graph up Urals 14 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 49.67 -0.93 -1.84%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 49.67 -0.93 -1.84%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 52.29 +1.86 +3.69%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 47.12 -0.04 -0.08%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.684 -0.018 -0.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 50.59 -1.72 -3.29%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 50.66 -1.98 -3.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 50.17 +1.97 +4.09%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 54.49 +2.23 +4.27%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 52.12 +2.10 +4.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 52.29 +1.86 +3.69%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 52.29 +1.86 +3.69%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 53.81 +2.05 +3.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 51.36 +1.12 +2.23%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 44 days 34.34 +1.97 +6.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 32.57 -0.90 -2.69%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 46.62 -0.90 -1.89%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 48.02 -0.90 -1.84%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 41.87 -0.90 -2.10%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 40.37 -0.90 -2.18%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 40.37 -0.90 -2.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 41.72 -0.90 -2.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 43.97 -0.90 -2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 40.37 -0.90 -2.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 49.67 -0.93 -1.84%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 46.25 +2.25 +5.11%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 40.00 +2.25 +5.96%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 52.04 +0.29 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 43.88 +2.31 +5.56%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 47.83 +2.31 +5.07%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 47.83 +2.31 +5.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 46.25 +2.25 +5.11%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.75 -1.00 -2.58%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 53.01 -0.40 -0.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 31 mins a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 24 hours Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 3 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 3 hours EU(Merkel/Germany) ready to sign Trade Agreement with China
  • 2 hours Trump will endorse and support Georgia Republican Primary opposition to Ga Governor Kemp and Ga Secretary of State Raffensperger in 2022
  • 7 hours Trump's Principal Legacy
  • 47 mins Can Hydrogen Energy Save Coal Country?
  • 6 hours Asian LNG prices fall below $2 per mmBtu as spot offers flood market
  • 20 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 7 hours Deceptions Revealed about the “Nord Stream 2 Pipeline” and Germany
  • 1 day Researchers Are Harvesting Precious Metals From Industrial Waste
  • 2 days Hydrogen Boom Could Lead To New Platinum Bull Market

Breaking News:

Oil Rally Unaffected By Major Product Builds

Azerbaijan Starts Gas Exports To Europe Via TAP Pipeline

Azerbaijan Starts Gas Exports To Europe Via TAP Pipeline

Azerbaijan has started pumping gas…

How Gold, Silver And Platinum Are Used In The Battle Against COVID-19

How Gold, Silver And Platinum Are Used In The Battle Against COVID-19

Precious metal prices soared during…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Investment In Canada’s Oil Industry Set To Grow 12% In 2021

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 05, 2021, 12:30 PM CST

Canada’s oil industry expects that 2021 will be the year of recovery from the downturn caused by the pandemic in 2020, with total investments in Canada’s oil sector expected to increase by 12 percent this year compared to last year.

Combined investments in oil sands operations and conventional oil and gas production are expected to rise to nearly US$21 billion (C$27 billion) in 2021, compared to US$19 billion (C$24 billion) in 2020, Calgary Herald reports, citing forecasts from the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP).

“An extra $2 billion of investment into the Western Canadian economies, relative to 2020, I’d say is a pretty significant vote of confidence there will be some stability and recovery in energy markets,” CAPP vice president Ben Brunnen told Calgary Herald’s Chris Varcoe.

According to CAPP’s November 2020 capital investment and drilling forecast, exploration and production (E&P) capital spending was US$27 billion (C$35 billion) in 2019, down by 10 percent compared to 2018. Due to the pandemic, the forecast for the 2020 investment showed an unprecedented 32-percent slump from 2019 to US$19 billion (C$24 billion).

The association expected that around 3,000 oil and gas wells would have been drilled in 2020, while the number would increase to around 3,300 oil and gas wells drilled in 2021.

Oil companies have plans to ramp up their production after the Alberta government said it would remove oil production limits at the end of last year.

“We’re going to see a significant amount of that come back over the next few months,” Alex Pourbaix, chief executive at Cenovus Energy, told Reuters in an interview in November.

The province of Alberta lifted the mandatory curtailment of oil production as of December 2020 since there is enough space on pipelines to allow producers to utilize available pipeline capacity and create jobs.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Somalian Opposition Suspects Government Will Sign Secret Oil Deals

Next Post

These U.S. Oil States Are Holding Lease Sales In January

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’
Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw
Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2

Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2
The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm

The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm
Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq


Most Commented

Alt text

The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply

 Alt text

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

 Alt text

Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook

 Alt text

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com