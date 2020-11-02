Canadian Oil Companies Raise Production

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 35.98 +0.19 +0.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 38.14 +0.20 +0.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.220 -0.134 -4.00%
Graph down Mars US 3 days 36.09 -0.38 -1.04%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 37.12 -2.41 -6.10%
Graph up Urals 3 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 37.04 -1.33 -3.47%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 37.04 -1.33 -3.47%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 37.31 +0.08 +0.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 32.98 -1.33 -3.88%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.220 -0.134 -4.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 37.15 -1.28 -3.33%
Graph down Murban 3 days 37.73 -1.14 -2.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 34.79 -0.21 -0.60%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 38.89 -0.38 -0.97%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 36.28 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 37.31 +0.08 +0.21%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 37.31 +0.08 +0.21%
Chart Girassol 3 days 38.34 -0.18 -0.47%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 37.12 -2.41 -6.10%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 45 days 25.22 -0.03 -0.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 26.19 -0.38 -1.43%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 34.79 -0.38 -1.08%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 36.19 -0.38 -1.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 32.39 -0.38 -1.16%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 31.79 -0.38 -1.18%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 31.79 -0.38 -1.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 32.29 -0.38 -1.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 32.39 -0.38 -1.16%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 32.19 -0.38 -1.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 37.04 -1.33 -3.47%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 32.50 -0.50 -1.52%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 26.25 -0.50 -1.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 40.19 +0.50 +1.26%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 29.74 -0.38 -1.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 33.69 -0.38 -1.12%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 33.69 -0.38 -1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 32.50 -0.50 -1.52%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 26.50 -1.25 -4.50%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 39.35 -1.22 -3.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 9 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 6 hours Most ridiculous green proposal
  • 2 days .
  • 11 hours The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About
  • 7 hours Biden's laptop
  • 5 hours Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 18 hours The City of Sturgis Update on the Motorcycle Rally held there, and the MSM's reporting hence
  • 23 hours Making diamonds from thin air
  • 12 hours Did Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Overstep by determining what the public has the right to view.
  • 23 hours Trump Brutal Truth @ U.N Left Everyone Speechless
  • 2 hours Video Evidence that the CCP controls Joe Biden
  • 3 days P@A will cost Texas Taxpayers $117 Billion.
  • 17 hours How much switching to an electric vehicle could save you.
  • 3 days DOJ confirms FBI investigating Hunter Biden since last year for money laundering.

Breaking News:

Russia’s Energy Minister Discusses OPEC+ Deal With Local Oil Firms

Oil Falls As Europe Expands Lockdowns

Oil Falls As Europe Expands Lockdowns

After ending the worst month…

Civil Unrest Could Crush Peru’s Oil Ambitions

Civil Unrest Could Crush Peru’s Oil Ambitions

COVID-19 has hit Peru particularly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Canadian Oil Companies Raise Production

By Irina Slav - Nov 02, 2020, 9:30 AM CST

Canadian oil producers have plans to start ramping up production after the Alberta government said it would remove oil production limits at the end of the year.

“We’re going to see a significant amount of that come back over the next few months,” Alex Pourbaix, Cenovus CEO, told Reuters in an interview.

The removal of the curtailment measures was welcomed by an embattled industry that had not yet recovered from the last crisis before this one hit. Yet now heavy oil demand is rising while supply remains tight because of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and Iran. This will benefit Canadian producers who have been booking major losses so far this year.

The mandated production limits were set in place by the previous government of Alberta after takeaway capacity constraints in late 2018 led to plummeting prices of Canada’s oil. At one point, Western Canadian Select was trading at $14 per barrel, at a discount of some $50 to West Texas Intermediate.

Since then, prices have recovered, in part thanks to the curtailment, which cut 325,000 bpd from total production in Canada’s oil province beginning in January last year. This year, oil companies were forced to cut a lot deeper to weather the price collapse: in the spring, according to Reuters, they reduced their combined output by some 972,000 bpd. To date, most of this has been recovered, with production about 270,000 bpd below pre-crisis levels.

“The indication is that the government does not plan to resume production limits and this is a very positive signal for us and we’re really looking forward to this being a fully unencumbered market,” said the chief executive of Suncor, Mark Little, as quoted by Global News. The company recently announced it would acquire Husky Energy and said it planned to boost its production next year by 10 percent.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Next Post

Russia’s Energy Minister Discusses OPEC+ Deal With Local Oil Firms

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports
Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock

Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock
Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build
Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down

Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down


Most Commented

Alt text

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

 Alt text

ISIS Calls For Attacks On Saudi Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Big Oil Side Hustle: Where 'Renewable' Money Is Really Going

 Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com