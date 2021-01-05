These U.S. Oil States Are Holding Lease Sales In January

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 49.88 -0.05 -0.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 53.60 +2.51 +4.91%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.684 -0.018 -0.67%
Graph up Mars US 26 mins 51.03 +2.51 +5.17%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 51.36 +1.12 +2.23%
Graph up Urals 14 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 49.67 -0.93 -1.84%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 49.67 -0.93 -1.84%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 52.29 +1.86 +3.69%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 47.12 -0.04 -0.08%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.684 -0.018 -0.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 50.59 -1.72 -3.29%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 50.66 -1.98 -3.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 50.17 +1.97 +4.09%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 54.49 +2.23 +4.27%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 52.12 +2.10 +4.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 52.29 +1.86 +3.69%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 52.29 +1.86 +3.69%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 53.81 +2.05 +3.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 51.36 +1.12 +2.23%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 44 days 34.34 +1.97 +6.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 32.57 -0.90 -2.69%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 46.62 -0.90 -1.89%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 48.02 -0.90 -1.84%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 41.87 -0.90 -2.10%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 40.37 -0.90 -2.18%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 40.37 -0.90 -2.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 41.72 -0.90 -2.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 43.97 -0.90 -2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 40.37 -0.90 -2.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 49.67 -0.93 -1.84%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 46.25 +2.25 +5.11%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 40.00 +2.25 +5.96%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 52.04 +0.29 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 43.88 +2.31 +5.56%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 47.83 +2.31 +5.07%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 47.83 +2.31 +5.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 46.25 +2.25 +5.11%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.75 -1.00 -2.58%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 53.01 -0.40 -0.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 31 mins a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 24 hours Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 3 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 3 hours EU(Merkel/Germany) ready to sign Trade Agreement with China
  • 2 hours Trump will endorse and support Georgia Republican Primary opposition to Ga Governor Kemp and Ga Secretary of State Raffensperger in 2022
  • 7 hours Trump's Principal Legacy
  • 47 mins Can Hydrogen Energy Save Coal Country?
  • 6 hours Asian LNG prices fall below $2 per mmBtu as spot offers flood market
  • 20 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 7 hours Deceptions Revealed about the “Nord Stream 2 Pipeline” and Germany
  • 1 day Researchers Are Harvesting Precious Metals From Industrial Waste
  • 2 days Hydrogen Boom Could Lead To New Platinum Bull Market

Breaking News:

Oil Rally Unaffected By Major Product Builds

Fracking Could Save Colombia From Economic Crisis

Fracking Could Save Colombia From Economic Crisis

As Colombia grapples with the…

LNG Faces Tough Winter In Europe

LNG Faces Tough Winter In Europe

The winter of 2020/2021 is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

These U.S. Oil States Are Holding Lease Sales In January

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 05, 2021, 1:30 PM CST

Several U.S. states will hold oil and gas lease sales via EnergyNet in January, with most of the bids due before January 20 when President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to take office.

Biden’s energy plan favors renewables development and promises a ban on new oil and gas leases on federal lands. 

Alaska, New Mexico, Texas, and North Dakota plan oil and gas lease sales this month, according to the EnergyNet schedule.

The Alaska Department of Natural Resources will be offering 284 tracts covering an estimated 867,841 acres in the Beaufort Sea area, in an online sealed bidding that ends on January 7. Alaska DNR is also offering oil and gas lease sales in the North Slope area, with bidding ending on January 7.

BLM is holding on January 14 an online sale of 37 parcels covering 6,850.72 acres in New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

The Texas General Land Office will hold on January 19 an oil and gas lease sale, offering 66 Tracts covering 22,500.607 net mineral acres available for lease.

The North Dakota Department of Trust Lands will hold an oil and gas lease sale between January 26 and February 2, according to the EnergyNet schedule. 

Last month, the latest oil and gas lease sale in Colorado generated just $630,556 for 32 parcels totaling 43,438 acres, the Bureau of Land Management said. The BLM had offered 42 parcels in this lease sale round, but there were few takers. The highest price the BLM got in the round was $382 per acre. Based on the total sold and the total revenue, the average price for the acreage was just $14.52.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has said in a recent report that a ban on new federal oil and gas development—as proposed by Biden—would result in job losses, weaker energy security, and an increased reliance on oil imports. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Investment In Canada’s Oil Industry Set To Grow 12% In 2021

Next Post

Oil Rally Unaffected By Major Product Builds

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’
Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw
Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2

Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2
The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm

The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm
Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq


Most Commented

Alt text

The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply

 Alt text

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

 Alt text

Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook

 Alt text

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com